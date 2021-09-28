Northern Shield Closes First Tranche of Private Placement for $300,000

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Northern Shield Resources Inc. ("Northern Shield" or the "Company") (TSX-V: NRN) is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche of a multi-faceted, non-brokered private placement financing for aggregate proceeds of $300,000 (the "Offering").

The first tranche of the Offering was comprised of 5,000,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.06 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of $300,000. The common shares were issued on a flow-through basis within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada). The second and final tranche of the Private Placement is expected to close imminently.

Proceeds from the offering will be used to incur eligible exploration expenses at the Shot Rock and Root & Cellar Properties. The Company paid an aggregate of $12,000 in finders fees and issued 200,000 finders Warrants in connection with the Offering.

Securities issued under the Offering are subject to restrictions on resale for a period of four months from the date of closing. The Offering is subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Northern Shield Resources Inc. is a Canadian-based company focused on generating high-quality exploration programs with experience in many geological terranes. It is known as a leader in executing grass roots exploration programs using a model driven approach. Seabourne Resources Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Northern Shield focussing on epithermal gold and related deposits in Atlantic Canada.

None of the securities sold in connection with the Offering will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and no such securities may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information which is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements in this press release but are not limited to, statements with respect to the expectations of management regarding the Offering, the expectations of management regarding the use of proceeds of the Offering, closing conditions for the Offering, the liklihood of closing the final tranche and TSX Venture Exchange final approval of the Offering. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Risks that could change or prevent these statements from coming to fruition include the Company may not complete the Offering on terms favorable to the Company or at all; the TSX Venture Exchange may not provide final approval of the Offering; the proceeds of the Offering may not be used as stated in this news release; the funds raised from the sale of the Flow-Through Shares may not be renounced in favour of the holders; the Company may be unable to satisfy all of the conditions to the closing required by the TSX Venture Exchange. The forward-looking information contained herein is given as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

SOURCE Northern Shield Resources Inc.

For further information: Northern Shield Resources Inc., Ian Bliss, President and CEO, Tel.: (613) 232-0459, Fax: (613) 232-0760, [email protected]

