Northern Shield Announces Further Drilling to Commence Shortly at Shot Rock Gold-Silver Property, Nova Scotia

The drilling program will consist of five to seven drillholes totalling 2,500 metres. The diamond drilling program is designed to test a series of well-defined targets identified from the recently competed Controlled-Source Audio Magnetotellurics (CSAMT) geophysical survey. These targets are generally deeper than all previous drilling at Shot Rock. Eleven collar locations were selected for permitting to provide for flexibility with developing knowledge as the drilling program advances. Permitting has been received for seven of the eleven collar locations with the remaining four pending approval.

The targets to be tested are deep-seated, very resistive features that the Company believes could represent quartz veining and/or silicification along fault zones at the core of a large LSE gold-silver system. Specifically, CSAMT anomalies R1, R1A, and R2 (Figure 1) will be the focus of the drilling and these features underlie the central portion of the Highway Zone. Much of the gold and silver mineralization identified on surface at the Highway Zone and in drill-holes is found within the silica cap above targets R1 and R2. The Company now believes that this mineralization remobilised towards the surface from R1 and R2 by exploiting weaknesses along dyke contacts.

"We believe that R1 and R2 are the most important components of this LSE system that we have been looking for since the original discovery of mineralized boulders in streams at Shot Rock. Importantly, the trend of these features is consistent with that of anomalous gold mineralization and pathfinder elements found in drill core and of the large gold anomalous quartz veins intersected in drill-holes 20SR-11, 12 and 16."

Gold and silver mineralization has been found on surface over an area measuring 700 meters by 1700 meters in the Highway Zone. Approximately 1,500 meters further west, the 400 meter long Middle Zone, hosts grab samples assaying up to 5.3 g/t Au and 22.1 g/t Ag. The first phase of shallow drilling at the Highway Zone identified the highest grades to date, including at intersection of 12.6 g/t Au over 2.45 metres in drillhole 20SR-04.

The drilling program is contracted to Logan Drilling Group based in Stewiacke, Nova Scotia, and will be overseen by Christine Vaillancourt, P. Geo., the Company's Chief Geologist and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

Northern Shield Resources Inc. is a Canadian-based company focused on generating high-quality exploration programs with experience in many geological terranes. It is known as a leader in executing grass roots exploration program for Ni-Cu-PGEs and utilizing expertise and innovation toward working on other deposit types. Seabourne Resources Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Northern Shield focussing on epithermal gold and related deposits in Atlantic Canada and elsewhere.

For further information: Northern Shield Resources Inc., Ian Bliss, President and CEO, Tel.: (613) 232-0459, Fax: (613) 232-0760, [email protected]

