Northern Shield Adds Flow-Through Component to Current Financing

OTTAWA, ON, April 1, 2025 /CNW/ - Northern Shield Resources Inc. ("Northern Shield" or the "Company") (TSXV: NRN) is pleased to announce that it intends to add a flow-through unit component to its current non-brokered private placement financing first announced in a press release dated March 3, 2025 (the "Offering").

3D model of magnetic low that underlies the Conquest Zone. (CNW Group/Northern Shield Resources Inc.)

The flow-through component (the "FT Component") will be comprised of flow-through units ("Flow-Through Units") at $0.05 per Flow-Through Unit. Each Flow-Through Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") issued on a flow-through basis within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (a "FT Warrant"). Each FT Warrant is exercisable for one Common Share at a price of $0.125 per share within 24 months of the closing. Proceeds from the FT Offering will be used to incur eligible exploration expenses at the Root & Cellar Property ("Qualifying Expenditures") and the Company will renounce the Qualifying Expenditures to subscribers of the Flow-Through Units for the year ended December 31, 2025.

The proceeds will be used to fund a planned 3,000 m drill program to test a large 3D magnetic model with local, coincident IP chargeability anomalies that underlie part of the Conquest Zone at Root & Cellar. Drilling in 2023 along with the extension of the Discovery Trench in 2024 identified multiple occurrences of visible gold with grades of grab samples up to 78 g/t Au (see Company News Release, September 5, 2024). On-going work has indicated this area to be the very top of an up-flow or feeder zone of an intact epithermal system. The 3D magnetic model shows the Discovery Trench area to correlate with one "branch" of the much larger magnetic model (Figure 1).

The Flow-Through Units will be sold to "accredited investors" and other exempt parties pursuant to exemptions from prospectus requirements under Canadian securities laws as described in the March 3, 2025 press release. Securities issued under the FT Component are subject to restrictions on resale for a period of four months and a day from the date of closing. The Offering is subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Further to the Company's news release dated March 10, 2025, the Company confirms that it has received final approval to extend by one year the expiry date of a total of 2,942,308 common share purchase warrants, including 1,250,000 which were set to expire on March 22, 2025 and 1,692,308 which are set to expire on April 8, 2025.

Technical information in this news release was reviewed and approved by Christine Vaillancourt, P.Geo., the Company's Chief Geologist and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

About Northern Shield Resources

Northern Shield Resources Inc. is a Canadian-based company known as a leader in generating high-quality exploration targets that views greenfield exploration as an opportunity to find a Tier 1 asset, near surface, and at relatively low cost. We implement a model driven exploration approach to reduce the risk associated with early-stage projects for ourselves, our shareholders, and the environment. This approach led us to option the Root & Cellar Property from a Newfoundland prospector, who discovered the mineralization, and then its advancement to a large gold-silver-tellurium and copper porphyry system.

Northern Shield Resources Inc.: Ian Bliss, President and CEO, Tel.: (613) 232-0459, Fax: (613) 232-0760, [email protected]