North Vancouver resident agrees to pay $307,000 to BCSC for fraud

VANCOUVER, BC, July 7, 2026 /CNW/ - A North Vancouver resident has admitted to committing fraud when he raised money from investors and spent most of it on things like gambling, personal expenses, and payments to friends and associates.

David Lawrence Pazurik has agreed to pay $107,176 to the BC Securities Commission (BCSC) as disgorgement – the net amount he obtained from his misconduct – and another $200,000 to settle the matter.

Through online classified ads, Pazurik offered shares in an unnamed advertising and promotional business. He told investors that his sole proprietorship, Pazman Promotions, produced customized merchandise for other businesses, and that he would use investors' funds to fulfil sales contracts. He told investors they would receive reimbursement of their funds, plus a specific amount of profits, in a short period of time.

Pazurik also presented the same or a similar proposal to one or more individuals, presenting it as a profit-sharing agreement.

Pazurik raised $200,460 from 14 investors between January 2021 and May 2022 through profit-sharing agreements. He spent $146,456 of those funds on items and expenses unrelated to the purposes of the investment, and paid only $39,280 to investors. He did not pay the full amount of returns, as promised in the profit-sharing agreements.

Under the settlement agreement with the BCSC, Pazurik, who has no prior securities disciplinary history, is permanently banned from various activities in B.C.'s investment market, including acting as a director or officer of any issuer or registrant, acting as a registrant or promoter, advising or acting in a management or consultative role in the investment market, and engaging in promotional activities. He also is permanently banned from purchasing securities or derivatives, except under very limited circumstances, and only through a registrant.

About the BC Securities Commission (www.bcsc.bc.ca)

The BC Securities Commission, an independent provincial government agency, strives to make the investment market benefit the public. We set rules, monitor compliance by industry, take action against misconduct, and provide guidance to investors and industry. As guardians of B.C.'s investment market, we're committed to maintaining a market that is honest, fair, competitive and dynamic, enabling British Columbians to thrive.

Learn how to protect yourself and become a more informed investor at www.investright.org

SOURCE British Columbia Securities Commission

Media Contact: Brian Kladko, 604-899-6713; Public inquiries: 604-899-6854 or 1-800-373-6393 (toll free), [email protected]