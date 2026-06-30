BCSC consulting on proposed fee change

VANCOUVER, BC, June 30, 2026 /CNW/ - The BC Securities Commission (BCSC) is proposing fee changes, including increases to some existing fees.

The revenue from fees pays for enforcement, compliance, investor education, rule-making and hearings, which together consume the majority of the BCSC's regulatory effort.

The proposed fee changes are designed to allow the BCSC – which funds its operations entirely from fees paid by market participants – to balance its budget for fiscal 2028.

The BCSC is proposing to increase the existing fees for:

maintaining registration by individuals and firms

filing a prospectus by an issuer that is not a mutual fund (base fee)

filing an annual information form

filing a technical report

filing a report about a distribution of securities under a prospectus exemption (base fee)

filing an issuer's annual financial statements, and

filing an insider report after the due date

Registrant fees for firms last changed in 2009 and for individuals in 2019; base fees for non-fund distributions of securities, financial filings and late insider reports have not increased since 1994 or earlier.

Other changes include:

Instead of paying a fee for seeking registration, individuals or firms would pay a fee for maintaining registration in the year they become a registrant, and would continue to pay a fee for maintaining registration every year they remain a registrant, and

The circumstances when a fee applies in relation to technical reports would be expanded.

The BCSC estimates that if all the proposed fee changes take effect, it will increase the Commission's annual fee revenue by approximately $8 million.

Subject to government approval, the revised rates would apply to fees that are paid beginning April 1, 2027, except for the fee for maintaining registration; the new rates for that fee would apply to payments made on or after April 1, 2028.

The BCSC invites comments in writing by August 25, 2026. More information on the consultation, including how to submit comments, can be found in the notice.

About the BC Securities Commission (bcsc.bc.ca)

The BC Securities Commission, an independent provincial government agency, strives to make the investment market benefit the public. We set rules, monitor compliance by industry, take action against misconduct, and provide guidance to investors and industry. As guardians of B.C.'s investment market, we're committed to maintaining a market that is honest, fair, competitive and dynamic, enabling British Columbians to thrive.

Learn how to protect yourself and become a more informed investor at www.investright.org

SOURCE British Columbia Securities Commission

Media Contact: Elise Palmer, 604-899-6830; Public inquiries: 604-899-6854 or 1-800-373-6393 (toll free), [email protected]