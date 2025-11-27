NORTH ARROW APPOINTS GATTENS AS VICE PRESIDENT, COMMUNICATIONS

Trading Symbol -TSXV: NAR

VANCOUVER BC, Nov. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - North Arrow Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NAR) ("North Arrow" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Kaeli Gattens as Vice President, Communications, effective December 1, 2025.

Eira Thomas, CEO of North Arrow, commented, "I am delighted to welcome Kaeli to North Arrow. Having had the privilege of working with her earlier in her career and watching her develop into a highly respected communications leader in our industry, I know firsthand the caliber of talent and dedication she brings. Kaeli's deep experience across capital markets, investor relations, and corporate communications--including her work on mining projects in Africa--makes her a natural fit as we advance the Kraaipan Gold Project and grow our company. I couldn't be more pleased to have her join our team."

Ms. Gattens brings nearly 15 years of leadership experience in corporate communications, capital markets, and public affairs within the global metals and mining sector. She joins North Arrow from Yukon Metals Corp., where she most recently served as Vice President, Investor Relations. Her background includes senior roles at the JDS Group of Companies, Sun Peak Metals Corp., VRIFY, Finning, and Goldcorp Inc., where she built and executed strategic communications programs that enhanced global brand visibility and strengthened investor engagement.

Ms. Gattens holds a Graduate Diploma in Business Administration from Simon Fraser University and a Bachelor of Political Science and Economics from the University of Victoria. She is also certified in ProSci® Change Management and previously served for three years as a Director of Women in Mining British Columbia.

About North Arrow Minerals: Vancouver-based exploration company focused on evaluating the Kraaipan Gold Project. Management and advisors bring significant global exploration and mining experience. North Arrow's exploration programs are conducted under the direction of Kenneth Armstrong, P.Geo. (NWT/NU, ON), Chairman of North Arrow and a Qualified Person under NI 43-101. Mr. Armstrong has reviewed and approves the technical and scientific information in this news release.

