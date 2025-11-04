NORTH ARROW DISCOVERS 1.56 g/t GOLD OVER 30 METRES AT KRAAIPAN Including 4.26 g/t over 4m

Trading Symbol -TSXV: NAR

VANCOUVER BC, Nov. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - North Arrow Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NAR) ("North Arrow" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the discovery of anomalous gold from Target A at its Kraaipan Gold Project in Botswana, with the program's highest-grade reverse-circulation (RC) drill intercept of 1.56 g/t Au over 30 m including 7.32 g/t Au over 3 m from surface and 4.26 g/t Au over 4 m from 10 m. This discovery caps the successful completion of a US$1 million regional reconnaissance program that has identified six priority gold targets across 45 km of the underexplored Kraaipan Greenstone Belt ("KGB").

Target A - Highlights of Assay Results:

*True widths estimated at 50-75% of drilled interval

1.56 g/t Au over 30 m

from surface* including



7.32 g/t Au over 3 m from surface (interval of fractured bedrock that may have experienced some movement), and

4.26 g/t over 4 m from 10 m*



From RC hole KR25-157



1.05 g/t Au over 9 m from 14 m* including



2.59 g/t over 3 m from 20 m*



From RC hole KR25-156

100% Success Rate: all six holes drilled at Target A returned anomalous gold

(Figure 2)

"Target A's intercept of 1.56 g/t Au over 30 m represents a breakthrough intersection for Kraaipan," stated Eira Thomas, President and CEO of North Arrow. "These grades are comparable to those observed at the nearby Kalgold mine, which is a multi-million-ounce gold resource that has been in continuous production for over 25 years. This validates our exploration approach and demonstrates the significant gold potential of this underexplored belt."

Complete Program Achievement: Rapid Value Creation

The completion of this US$1 million program marks a high standard for exploration efficiency. Through innovative technology and strategic execution, North Arrow and partner Rockman Resources have accomplished what typically would have required in excess of US$5million in conventional exploration spending, and, in a fraction of the time.

"What we've achieved here is transformational," continued Thomas. "By leveraging in-country skills and proprietary technology--including our Remote Mapper UAV system and optimized RC drilling platform achieving 3-5 holes per day--we've systematically tested a wide range of targets spanning the full extent of this greenstone belt for a fraction of the typical cost. This efficiency means more capital for follow-up drilling and a faster path to resource definition."

Six Priority Targets: Multiple Discovery Opportunities

The program included 175 RC drill holes testing 16 distinct target areas resulting in the delineation of six distinct gold-anomalous areas, with five occurring in areas with less than 10 m of overburden--a critical economic advantage:

Target Best Intercept* Grade Highlights Hole

Orientation Over-

burden Geology A (new) Hole KR 25-157

30 m @ 1.56 g/t Au from surface 7.32 g/t Au over 3 m from surface (fractured

bedrock – believed to be near in-situ**), and 4.3 g/t Au over 4m from 10 m Azimuth

280⁰ Dip

60⁰ ~5 m Ironstone; phyllite AE Hole KR25-051 13 m @ 0.40 g/t Au including 4 m

@ 0.90 g/t Au*** Vertical ~4 m Quartz-hematite ironstone AF Hole KR25-060 10 m @ 0.43 g/t Au including 3 m

@ 0.71 g/t Au Vertical ~9 m BIF Y Hole KR 25-038

56 to 91 ppb Au over 6m interval

from top of bedrock Elevated

bedrock gold Vertical ~8 m BIF C Hole KR 25-107

BOK: 0.24 g/t Au Base of Kalahari anomaly Vertical ~50 m In calcrete above weathered

felsic gneiss K KR 25-001

BOK: 0.28 g/t Au Base of Kalahari anomaly Vertical <1 m BIF scree proximal to

outcropping mineralised trend

* From surface; Target A true width estimated at 50-75% of drilled interval; Targets AE and AF drilled with vertical holes - true width uncertain. ** Further work is required to confirm this interpretation *** Hole ended in mineralization Note: results from Targets AE, AF, Y, C and K were first disclosed in a press release dated September 25, 2025 Drill Hole Results Table - drill hole location, target, hole depth, sample type, and significant Au and Ag results

"The identification of six distinct gold-anomalous areas from 16 tested targets validates our exploration approach and dramatically de-risks this exploration play," noted Thomas. "The targets have varying geological characteristics--from BIF-hosted to structurally controlled alteration zones in quartz-rich ironstone and phyllite host rocks. The shallow overburden at five of these targets is particularly encouraging as it significantly reduces potential future mining costs. The mineralised material intersected at Target A occurs within a zone of anomalous Au values--as defined by historical drilling and surface rock sampling as well as Rockman outcrop sampling--extending approximately 700 m in a NE-SW direction and with a width ranging from 100 to 250 m."

In-Country Experience and Proprietary Exploration Technology Advantage

North Arrow's partner, Rockman Resources, through its operator Mineral Services, leverages over 25 years of operational experience in Botswana plus cutting-edge proprietary technologies including:

High-resolution UAV magnetic surveys (>20,000 line-km completed)

Mobile RC drilling platform optimized for variable Kalahari conditions

In-house sample preparation for verified QA/QC protocols and faster turnaround

Deep machine learning with potential for target generation with further accumulation of geophysical datasets

This combination of experience and bespoke technology combined with the property's extensive road network allowed for rapid, systematic exploration of more than 45 km of KGB strike length and resulted in the program's exceptional cost-per-discovery ratio.

Regional Context: Proven Gold Endowment

The Kraaipan Project covers the northern extension of the same Archean greenstone belt hosting Harmony Gold's Kalgold Mine. Located 40 km to the south of the Project, the multi-million-ounce, BIF-hosted gold mine has been operating for over 25 years, and as of June 2024 has:

P&P Reserves: 0.645 Moz @ 1.07 g/t Au

0.645 Moz @ 1.07 g/t Au M&I Resources: 1.60 Moz @ 1.19 g/t Au

1.60 Moz @ 1.19 g/t Au 2024 Production: 45,815 oz at a grade of 0.96 g/t

45,815 oz at a grade of 0.96 g/t Average annual production over 25 years : 52,597 oz

: 52,597 oz Cut-off Grade : 0.58 g/t

From Harmony Gold's Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves, June 2024 , pages 74-76. Kalgold production numbers provided for information purposes only and do not suggest similar gold mineralization will be found within the Company's Kraaipan Project. Provided for context only.

Immediate Actions (Q4 2025 - Q1 2026):

Initial ground follow-up of priority targets, currently underway

Update of magnetic geological map integrating results from 2025 drilling

integrating results from 2025 drilling Hyperspectral analysis for alteration and lithology mapping

for alteration and lithology mapping Pathfinder geochemistry to enhance targeting

to enhance targeting 3D geological interpretation and modeling integrating all datasets

integrating all datasets Initiate angled RC drilling to better test mineralised structures at Target A, AF, AE and K

to better test mineralised structures at Target A, AF, AE and K Preparation for possible follow up core drilling

Continued Exploration (2026):

Continuation of angled RC drilling to better test vertical structures at Target A, AF, AE and K

to better test vertical structures at Target A, AF, AE and K Step-out RC drilling on best 2-3 targets to define lateral continuity of mineralization and resource potential, including drilling along trend at Target A to tie in with historical gold occurrences (Figure 2)

on best 2-3 targets to define lateral continuity of mineralization and resource potential, including drilling along trend at Target A to tie in with historical gold occurrences (Figure 2) Core drilling to better define the geology and nature of the gold mineralisation on targets with positive results from follow-up RC drilling

to better define the geology and nature of the gold mineralisation on targets with positive results from follow-up RC drilling High-resolution drone imaging surveys over priority areas

over priority areas High-resolution magnetic surveys over portions of the Kraaipan project not covered to date

over portions of the Kraaipan project not covered to date Definition and RC drill testing of additional targets in areas with Kalahari cover.

About the Kraaipan Gold Project

The Kraaipan Project comprises approximately 724 km² covering the entire ~60 km northern extension of the highly prospective Kraaipan Greenstone Belt. Over 80% of the belt is covered by Kalahari sands, presenting a significant underexplored opportunity.

Earn-in Structure:

North Arrow can earn up to 80% interest through:

First Option (60%) : US$5 million over 3 years

(US$1 million firm commitment ACHIEVED )





: US$5 million over 3 years (US$1 million firm commitment ) PEA Option (+20%): Completion of Preliminary Economic Assessment

Sampling, Laboratory Analyses and Quality Assurance/Quality Control (QA/QC)

RC samples collected in the field were driven to the Mineral Services' facility in Gaborone to be sorted and prioritized into Base of Kalarhari ("BOK") and Bed Rock ("BR") samples for assay. Samples were allocated unique samples numbers, sealed and shipped to ALS's laboratory in Johannesburg, South Africa using industry standard chain of custody protocols. Following an initial coarse crush (CRU-21), the entire sample is then pulverized (PUL-21) to better than 85% passing a 75-micron screen prior to geochemical analysis. All samples are analyzed for gold by fire assay with an ICP-AES finish, method code Au-ICP22 (50-gram sample). Samples returning gold values over 10 ppm are subjected to ore grade check assays using fire assay and a gravimetric finish using method code Au-GRA22 (50-gram sample). Samples are also subjected to lithium borate fusion and acid digestion for whole-rock analysis of major and trace elements by ICP-AES (major elements) and ICP-MS (trace elements); method codes ME-ICP06 and ME-MS81, respectively. In addition, a suite of base metals and other trace elements not included in the ME-MS81 method are analysed by ICP-AES on four-acid digestions (method code ME-4ACD81).

QA/QC protocols include ALS laboratory's own internal quality assurance controls as well as Rockman's field controls, including the insertion of duplicates and blanks, each at a rate of roughly one per 20 samples. QA/QC data are evaluated on receipt for failures, and appropriate action is taken if results for duplicates and blanks fall outside allowed tolerances.

About North Arrow Minerals Inc.

North Arrow is a Vancouver-based exploration company focused on evaluating the Kraaipan Gold Project. Management and advisors bring significant global exploration and mining experience including key roles in the discovery of the Ekati and Diavik diamond mines.

The Company's exploration programs are conducted under the direction of Kenneth Armstrong, P.Geo. (NWT/NU, ON), Chairman of North Arrow and a Qualified Person under NI 43-101. Mr. Armstrong reviewed and approved the technical and scientific information in this news release.

Web: www.northarrowminerals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" including but not limited to statements with respect to North Arrow's plans, the estimation of a mineral resource and the success of exploration activities. Forward-looking statements, while based on management's best estimates and assumptions, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not restricted to, the amount of geological data available, the uncertain reliability of drilling results and geophysical and geological data and the interpretation thereof, and the need for adequate financing for future exploration and development efforts. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

