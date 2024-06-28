MONTREAL, June 28, 2024 /CNW/ - JRTech Solutions has signed an agreement with a large Tier 1 North American grocery retailer for the cloud-based platform Pricer Plaza™, which allows for in-store automation and communication, within an initial 50 of their stores.

The rollout of Pricer Plaza™ and electronic shelf labels within the initial 50 stores is expected to be completed by the end of 2024. This installation by one of the largest grocery chains in North America with over 1500 grocery and pharmacy stores, is the first large-scale full-store deployment of four-color labels in North America.

"JRTech Solutions has worked extensively with our client over the last year to prove the value, capability and scalability of both our Pricer technology and our suite of deployment solutions. Doing so not only involved digitally transforming our client's promotional business rules through the use of our latest SmartTAG™ four-color electronic shelf labels but providing the capability of utilizing our labels in a way that will allow for both ongoing and future operational efficiencies," says Diego Mazzone, President & CEO at JRTech Solutions.

"After one year of thorough testing with a pilot installation, we are thrilled by the trust from this leading retailer. It underscores our commitment to transforming the retail experience through cutting-edge technology, enhancing both operational efficiency and customer satisfaction. We look forward to supporting them with our in-store solutions in their digital transformation journey," says Mats Arnehall, Chief Commercial Officer.

About JRTech Solutions Inc.

JRTech Solutions Inc. is a privately held corporation headquartered in Montreal, Québec. JRTech Solutions Inc. is the leading Canadian Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) provider and the largest distributor of Pricer Electronic Shelf Labels in North America, involved in over 1,300 store installations since 2008. For further information, visit www.jrtechsolutions.com.

About Pricer

Pricer is a leading global technology company serving the rapidly growing smart retail market with in-store digital solutions that enhance both store performance and the shopping experience. Through electronic shelf labels, advanced technology, such as optical wireless communication and AI, and continuous innovation, Pricer offers the foundation for in-store communication and efficiency. The industry leading Pricer platform delivers benefits from 30 years of deployment experience and is fast, robust, interconnectable and scalable. Pricer was founded in Sweden in 1991 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For further information, visit www.pricer.com.

SOURCE JRTECH SOLUTIONS INC.

Contacts: (514) 889-7114, [email protected]