LONDON, Aug. 12, 2025 /CNW/ -- North America's 50 Best Restaurants has announced Tanière3 of Quebec as the inaugural recipient of the Art of Hospitality Award 2025, sponsored by Lee Kum Kee. The award is the second of this year's pre-announced awards revealed ahead of the debut ceremony taking place in Las Vegas in September.

Tanière3, located in Quebec, has been named the recipient of the Art of Hospitality Award 2025, sponsored by Lee Kum Kee, as part of North America’s 50 Best Restaurants.

Tanière3 has earned acclaim for its bold and immersive take on Quebecois cuisine, offering guests a dining experience that is both inventive and unforgettable. The dining experience unfolds as a 10 to 15 course seasonal tasting menu by Chef François-Emmanuel Nicols, thoughtfully crafted to reflect the local landscape and culinary heritage of Quebec. Most ingredients are exclusively Quebec-sourced and many foraged. Each course is revealed in real time, with the menu intentionally kept secret to heighten curiosity and create a sense of discovery throughout the meal.

Nestled in the vaulted cellars of the historic Leber and Charest House, between the St. Lawrence River and Place Royale, Tanière3 offers a setting as integral to the experience as the cuisine itself. The restaurant presents two distinct dining formats: Chef's Counter Cellar, an experience that fosters direct interaction with chef Nicol and his brigade; and Dining Room Cellar, a more traditional yet equally immersive space. Led by chef Nicol and co-owner and director Roxan Bourdelais, the Tanière3 team is renowned for culinary excellence and elevated hospitality.

William Drew, Director of Content for North America's 50 Best Restaurants, says: "We are thrilled to announce Tanière3 as the inaugural recipient of the Art of Hospitality Award, sponsored by Lee Kum Kee, as part of North America's 50 Best Restaurants. Tanière3 delivers far more than just fine dining – it offers a personal experience rooted in the warmth, care, and pride of Quebec."

Roxan Bourdelais, Co-owner and Director of Tanière3, says: "Receiving the Art of Hospitality Award, sponsored by Lee Kum Kee, is a profound honor. At Tanière3 we strive to create more than just a dining experience, we aim to offer a deeply personal and immersive moment rooted in our terroir and traditions. This recognition is a tribute to the passion and dedication of our entire team."

The North America's 50 Best Restaurants awards ceremony takes place on September 25. For more information visit: https://www.theworlds50best.com/northamerica

Media center:

https://mediacentre.theworlds50best.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2742602/50_Best.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2629929/50_Best_NA_2025_Logo.jpg

SOURCE 50 Best

Media contact: Becca PR, [email protected]