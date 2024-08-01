TORONTO, Aug 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Linepharma International Inc., a subsidiary of Nordic Group B.V. (NORDIC PHARMA), is pleased to announce that PrNORDIMET (methotrexate), the first methotrexate single-use prefilled pen for self-injection, is now available in Canada for the treatment of adult patients with 1:

Severe disabling active rheumatoid arthritis (RA) 1

Severe disabling psoriasis/psoriatic arthritis, specifically for cases that are recalcitrant and have not responded adequately to other therapies, following a dermatologic consultation. 1

PrNORDIMET (methotrexate) Self-Injection Pen Now Available in Canada for Treatment of Rheumatoid Arthritis and Psoriasis/Psoriatic Arthritis (CNW Group/NORDIC PHARMA)

"We are excited to introduce NORDIMET to the Canadian market," said Dana Tenenbaum, General Manager at NORDIC PHARMA. "We believe it will be a valuable addition to the therapeutic options available for managing severe RA and psoriasis."

RA remains the leading cause of pain and disability in North America.2 Patients with RA often experience unpredictable outcomes and a gradual decline in quality of life despite current treatments.3 RA affected an estimated 1.24% of the Canadian population in 2021.4

Methotrexate, a Disease-Modifying Antirheumatic Drug (DMARD), is considered a cornerstone therapy for rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis. It has well-established safety and efficacy profiles, is recognized internationally and locally in treatment guidelines, and has proven effective both as a monotherapy and in combination with other therapies.5

In recent years, significant advancements have occurred in the understanding and managing of RA. Methotrexate has been used since the 1980s and continues to be the anchor drug in RA treatment today. It is recognized for its effectiveness both as a standalone therapy and in combination with glucocorticoids, other conventional synthetic DMARDs, biological DMARDs, and targeted synthetic DMARDs.5 With methotrexate, the subcutaneous route of administration has been acknowledged as the most effective option and offers a favorable risk-benefit ratio compared to the oral route.5

For over a decade, Nordic Group B.V. has been building its therapeutic Rheumatology portfolio in Europe through close collaboration with patients and physicians.6 The approval of PrNORDIMET by Health Canada on March 26th, 2024, and its launch in the Canadian market marks the continued commitment of the Nordic Group B.V. to address unmet medical needs through expanding its innovative solutions for patients' treatments to new markets outside Europe.

PrNORIDMET is distributed in Canada by Linepharma International Inc. (NORDIC PHARMA), a subsidiary of Nordic Group B.V.

For more information about PrNORDIMET and its availability, please contact NORDIC PHARMA through nordicpharma.ca.

About Nordic Group B.V.

Nordic Group B.V. is a privately owned, medium-sized international pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of specialty products. Portfolio enhancement has been accomplished through targeted developments and focused acquisitions to build a foundation in Eye Care, Rheumatology and Women's Health. Nordic Group has established deep roots throughout Europe and, more recently, expanded outside of Europe with increased acquisitions worldwide.5

Nordic Group is part of SEVER Life Sciences, a holding company created in 2019 that brings together three diverse but complementary companies offering a wide range of products, pharmaceutical development services, and delivery technologies.

1- Product Monograph of Nordimet 2- Canadian Chronic Disease Surveillance System (CCDSS) data, August 2019. 3- Cross M et al. The global burden of rheumatoid arthritis: estimates from the Global Burden of Disease 2010 Study. Ann Rheum Dis. 2014; 73:1316-22. 4- Canadian Chronic Disease Surveillance System (CCDSS) data files, as of September 2023_ https://health-infobase.canada.ca/ccdss/data-tool/?G=00&V=27&M=2 5- Smolen JS, Landewé RBM, Bijlsma JWJ, et al. Ann Rheum Dis 2020; 79:685–699. 6- www.nordicpharma.com

SOURCE NORDIC PHARMA

General Manager - Canada, Dana Tenenbaum, [email protected]; Corporate Media and Communication, Nordic Pharma, Sophia Kazoglou, Email: [email protected]