LAVAL, QC, May 14, 2025 /CNW/ - In a bold move toward global expansion and a focus on innovation, Nordia is officially joining forces with Quantrics, its offshore branch, to become a unified brand: NQX. This brand synergy signifies a new chapter in the growth of the organization, combining more than 25 years of success as Canada's largest contact centre provider to the strengths of Quantrics, a growing force in digital customer experience with almost 10 years of operational success in the Philippines.

NQX stands for 'Nordia Quantrics Experience'. Its logo embodies synergy and pays tributes to Nordia and Quantrics, while signaling forward momentum and reflecting the company's unwavering commitment to delivering meaningful experiences supported by robust digital solutions.

"NQX' brand identity highlights the core values that have always been at the heart of who we are'' said John DiNardo, CEO and President at NQX. "It's a strategic move to position us strongly for the future as a brand dedicated to creating authentic, empathetic, and positive experiences for our clients and their customers. This evolution also brings at the forefront our advanced digital capabilities that allow us to innovate and deliver these experiences seamlessly.''

Building on an award-winning culture, NQX will represent a global team of over 10,000 customer service agents and customer experience professionals, spanning across Canada and the Philippines, bringing together close to 35 years of expertise in contact centre outsourcing, customer experience consulting and digital solutions.

Over the years, both Nordia and Quantrics have earned local and global recognition for their commitment to excellence – with Nordia being repeatedly awarded Waterstone's Canada's Most Admired Corporate Culture and Quantrics named one of the Philippines' Best Employer Brand Awardees. These accolades reflect the people-first spirit and performance-driven mindset that will continue to thrive under the NQX banner.

NQX' visual identity and logo will be progressively deployed across its 10 contact centres and digital hubs in Canada and the Philippines.

