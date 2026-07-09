Nordex Welcomes the Filing of the IERMP and Reaffirms Its Commitment to the Future of Energy Development in Quebec

MONTREAL, July 9, 2026 /CNW/ - Nordex welcomes the filing of Quebec's Integrated Energy Resource Management Plan (IERMP), a significant milestone in the long-term planning of the province's energy development.

By providing a clear vision of Quebec's evolving energy needs, with renewable energy playing a central role, the Government of Quebec is creating conditions enabling investment, workforce development, and the strengthening of Quebec's expertise in the wind energy sector.

"Quebec has all the assets required to strengthen its position as a North American leader in wind energy. The Integrated Energy Resource Management Plan (IERMP) now establishes a long-term vision that will help achieve this objective while enabling the entire wind energy ecosystem to prepare and invest sustainably," said Sabrina Harbec, Head of Corporate Relationships – North America at Nordex.

As the birthplace of Canada's wind energy industry, Quebec brings together recognized know-how, world-class expertise, and a strong industrial ecosystem that make it a natural partner in accelerating the energy transition. It is no coincidence that Nordex chose Quebec as the cornerstone of its Canadian growth strategy. Today, the company accounts for nearly 60% of its Canadian portfolio in Quebec, representing more than 1.2 GW of projects, while also maintaining its Canadian headquarters in Montreal.

An Energy Transition Built on Long-Term Planning

For Nordex, successful energy development depends on close coordination among project owners, manufacturers, suppliers, transmission operators, and developers.

In this context, visibility into future energy needs is essential to enable the industry to plan investments, secure manufacturing capacity, develop workforce skills, and ensure the availability of equipment required to deliver projects on schedule.

"The IERMP sends a positive signal to the entire sector. Predictable planning not only helps meet Quebec's growing energy needs but also strengthens a robust supply chain capable of supporting this growth," added Ms. Harbec.

Nordex fully shares the Government of Quebec's ambition to make the province a leader in the energy transition and reiterates its commitment to continued collaboration with Hydro-Québec, the Ministry of Economy, Innovation and Energy (MEIE), government partners, communities, and stakeholders across the sector in support of a strong, innovative wind energy industry that creates lasting value for Quebec.

About the Nordex Group

The Group has commissioned more than 64 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets since 1985 and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 7.6 billion in 2025. The Company currently has more than 11,100 employees with a manufacturing network that includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India and USA. Its product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 7 MW+ classes which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with constrained grid capacity. A global service network ensures the smooth operation of the turbines. Nordex SE is listed on the MDAX and TecDAX of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A0D6554) in Germany.

SOURCE Nordex Energy Canada

Contact person for press: Nordex Energy Canada, Sabrina Harbec, Head of Corporate Relationships, Telephone: (438) 870-6341, E-mail: [email protected]