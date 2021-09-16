Given the constraints linked to the topography, the numerous waterway crossings, including large rivers, and the presence of sensitive environments, this study is part of an environmental and social acceptability process with the stakeholders of the concerned regions, including indigenous communities.

"Norda Stelo is pleased to be able to contribute its expertise to the Engineering and Operation component of the project by offering the know-how of its experts with regards to rail networks, bridges and engineering structures as well as in environmental studies." explained Mr. Olivier Turcotte, Vice-president of the Infrastructure market at Norda Stelo Inc.

About Norda Stelo inc.

Since its founding in Québec in 1963, Norda Stelo has carried out thousands of engineering and construction projects in more than 50 countries. The firm has 17 offices in Canada, and also has representations in the United States, Ivory Coast, Madagascar, the United Arab Emirates and New Caledonia. Norda Stelo has developed multidisciplinary expertise for the realization of road, port, rail, and public transit infrastructure projects, both for public administrations and the private and industrial sectors. Our employees are our most valuable assets and every day, we work at "Mobilizing our collective intelligence towards the sustainability of our partners' assets, our communities and the planet."

