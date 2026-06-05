Nongshim Launches 'Shin Ramyun Streetcar' Campaign in Toronto During Major Global Sporting Event

TORONTO, June 5, 2026 /CNW/ - Nongshim is launching a Shin Ramyun brand promotion campaign in Toronto, Canada, during a major international sporting event taking place this June. Nongshim announced that it will operate the "Nongshim Streetcar" from June 1 to July 18, traveling through key downtown districts of Toronto.

The campaign is designed to enhance brand awareness among global tourists visiting the city for the event, as well as local consumers.

*Street Car Operated across Toronto’s major downtown districts, targeting global tourists. *Showcased the Shin Ramyun product lineup through sports themed wraps and SNS engagement promotions.

During the event period, Nongshim will strategically deploy the streetcars along routes serving high traffic areas and locations near BMO Field to maximize consumer engagement and brand exposure.

The streetcars feature designs showcasing Nongshim's global Shin Ramyun portfolio, including Shin Ramyun, Shin Ramyun Black, Shin Ramyun Toomba, and Shin Ramyun Kimchi Stir Fry Noodles. The exterior also highlights SHIN, the Shin Ramyun brand character, depicted playing soccer to capture the energetic spirit of the sporting event.

Nongshim will further engage consumers through the "Capture Nongshim Streetcar" social media campaign. Participants who photograph the streetcar and share the images on their personal social media accounts will have the opportunity to receive prizes.

"By operating the Nongshim Streetcar in Toronto's key tourist and commercial districts during this global sporting event, we aim to maximize brand visibility among international visitors," said a Nongshim official. "We look forward to introducing the appeal of Nongshim to consumers from around the world and further strengthening our brand competitiveness in the North American market.

SOURCE Nongshim Canada

Media Contact: Nongshim Canada, [email protected]