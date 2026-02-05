Nongshim Unveils 6-Meter-Tall Shin Ramyun Ice Sculpture at Quebec Winter Carnival

Designed as an immersive experience, the Shin Ramyun Brand Zone offers a variety of interactive activities along the visitor pathway. At the entrance, a massive Shin Ramyun Cup–shaped ice sculpture standing approximately six meters tall has become a festival landmark and a must-visit photo spot, drawing significant attention from attendees.

In addition, following the successful concept launched in Japan, Nongshim is operating a Shin Ramyun Street pop-up in Canada, offering visitors the opportunity to sample Shin Ramyun. Through SNS participation events and on-site promotions, visitors can receive branded giveaways such as hand warmers, creating memorable experiences for more than 100,000 attendees throughout the festival.

A Nongshim representative stated,

"Participating in all three of the world's major winter festivals this year is especially meaningful, as we are able to share Shin Ramyun's 'Spicy Happiness In Noodles' with people around the world and warm them up during the winter season. We will continue to strengthen localized marketing efforts tailored to each market, so that Shin Ramyun, representing the taste of Korea, becomes a joyful part of everyday life globally."

Earlier this January, Nongshim also garnered strong consumer response at China's Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival by showcasing a large-scale Shin Ramyun ice sculpture and interactive experience booths. Building on its participation in the world's three major winter festivals, Nongshim plans to further accelerate its global expansion this year as it celebrates the 40th anniversary of Shin Ramyun.

