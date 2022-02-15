Sort Of leads television nominations with 13; Night Raiders and

Scarborough top film with 11

Canadian Screen Awards show to air on CBC and CBC Gem on Sunday, April 10

TORONTO, Feb. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - The Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television (the Canadian Academy) announced today the nominees for the 2022 Canadian Screen Awards in 145 film, television, and digital media categories. The awards will be presented over six days during Canadian Screen Week, including the 2022 Canadian Screen Awards show, which will broadcast on CBC and CBC Gem on Sunday, April 10 at 8:00 PM (9:00 PM AT / 9:30 PM NT).

The inaugural season of the CBC series Sort Of leads both television and overall 2022 Canadian Screen Award nominations with 13, followed by CBC's Pretty Hard Cases and CTV Sci-Fi Channel's Wynonna Earp with 11, and CBC's Coroner and Kim's Convenience with 10.

In film, Shasha Nakhai and Rich Williamson's Scarborough and Danis Goulet's Night Raiders top nominations with 11 per film, while Michael McGowan's All My Puny Sorrows sees eight and both Bretten Hannam's Wildhood and Ivan Grbovic's Drunken Birds | Les oiseaux ivres receive six.

21 Black Futures and For the Record both lead digital media nominations with eight, followed by The Communist's Daughter with six.

"We are so fortunate to once again celebrate the talented Canadians who have managed to create exceptional works of art during these difficult times," said Beth Janson, CEO, Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television. "The combination of creativity and resiliency these 2022 Canadian Screen Award nominees possess is a testament to the strength of Canada's screen-based industries, and we are thrilled to honour them."

"During this time of isolation, the arts have served as a necessary connection point that keeps communities together and helps them grow stronger through the power of inspiring storytelling," said John Young, Chair, Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television. "Through their hard work, these talented 2022 Canadian Screen Award nominees are doing just that. It is a privilege to recognize those who are making a lasting impact when we need it most."

With hosts and live acceptance speeches, the majority of 2022 Canadian Screen Awards will be presented in a nine-part series of genre-based virtual shows throughout Canadian Screen Week 2022, all streamed live on Academy.ca — as well as the Canadian Academy Twitter and YouTube channels — from Monday, April 4, 2022 to Friday, April 8, 2022.

The week will culminate in the 2022 Canadian Screen Awards show on CBC and CBC Gem. With a selection of prominent categories and tributes to this year's Special Award recipients, the show will be a star-powered, creatively curated treat for fans of our homegrown entertainment, highlighting Canadian content and its notable moments that made us laugh, cry, and reflect over the past year. Featuring the talents of the multi award-winning sketch comedy troupe TallBoyz (Guled Abdi, Vance Banzo, Tim Blair, and Franco Nguyen), this promises to be an award show like you've never seen before, with an eclectic variety of artists coming together for the love of storytelling and a deep appreciation for the power of our film, television, and digital media — and everyone who enjoys it.

For the full list of 2022 Canadian Screen Awards nominees, please visit Academy.ca/nominees ; view the full schedule for Canadian Screen Week 2022 at Academy.ca/schedule .

Learn about media opportunities and to apply to be accredited for the 2022 Canadian Screen Awards here . For promotional assets, including a fact sheet about the nominees and images, reference our digital toolkit .

