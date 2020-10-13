(in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted)

MONTREAL, Oct. 13, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. ("Nomad" or the "Company") (TSX: NSR) (OTCQX: NSRXF) is pleased to announce its preliminary gold and silver deliveries from its royalty, stream and gold loan interests:



Metal deliveries - attributable to Nomad Ounces Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 YTD 2020 Gold - Premier Gold Prepay Loan 2,450 2,450 900 5,800 Gold - Royalty and Stream Interests(1) 1,677 1,686 2,200 5,563 Silver - Stream Interests 43,963 56,254 52,616 152,833









Gold equivalent ounces(2) 4,597 4,655 3,769 13,021

Preliminary metal sales:



Metal sales - attributable to Nomad Ounces Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 YTD 2020 Gold - Premier Gold Prepay Loan 2,450 2,450 900 5,800 Gold - Royalty and Stream Interests (1) 1,677 1,521 2,365 5,563 Silver - Stream Interests 127,946 56,254 52,616 236,816









Gold equivalent ounces (2) 5,493 4,491 3,933 13,917

The Company realized preliminary revenues of $7.6 million during the three-month period ended September 30, 2020 resulting from 3,933 gold equivalent ounces(2) sold.

As per the vend-in transactions closed on May 27, 2020, Nomad was entitled to payments made in respect of the acquired assets since January 1, 2020. As such, the preliminary gold and silver deliveries and sales above for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2020, June 30, 2020 and nine-month period ended September 30, 2020 include payment received on the closing of the vend-in transactions.

Notes:



(1) Preliminary metal sales and deliveries for gold include 409 ounces earned from the RDM NSR Royalty (cash settled).







(2) The Company's royalty and stream revenues are converted to gold equivalent ounces by dividing the gold royalty and stream revenues for a specific period by the average realized gold price per ounce for the same respective period. Silver earned from royalty and stream agreements are converted to gold equivalent ounces by multiplying the silver ounces by the average silver price for the period and dividing by the average gold price for the period. The gold equivalent ounces attributable to Nomad include the revenues, net of cost of sales from the Bonikro gold stream from January 1 to May 27, 2020, reflected in the consolidated statement of cash flows, investing activities as Cash acquired for the three-month periods ended June 30, 2020.

ABOUT NOMAD

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. is a gold & silver royalty company that purchases rights to a percentage of the gold or silver produced from a mine, for the life of the mine. Nomad owns a portfolio of 12 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets, of which 6 are on currently producing mines. Nomad plans to grow and diversify its low-cost production profile through the acquisition of additional producing and near-term producing gold & silver streams and royalties. For more information please visit: www.nomadroyalty.com.

