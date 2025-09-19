NOARK Showcased at RE+ 2025 and NECA 2025 to Empower the Development of Renewable Energy and Electrical Industry

NOARK Showcased Renewable Energy Breakthroughs at RE+ 2025, Las Vegas

CHICAGO, Sept. 19, 2025 /CNW/ -- NOARK Electric, a global leader in circuit protection, motor control, and power distribution solutions, showcased at RE+ 2025, Las Vegas.

Renewable Energy Solutions of NOARK

NOARK brought renewable energy to life with two must-see highlights:

3D Life-Size Natural Ester Oil-Filled Transformer Model — View a full-scale model to understand how NOARK's transformer technology powers critical applications.

— View a full-scale model to understand how NOARK's transformer technology powers critical applications. Interactive "Sand Table" Demo — Explore dynamic scenarios where electrical grids are powered up by NOARK's transformers, switchboards, and circuit protection solutions, simulating real-world renewable energy and T&D challenges.

Our solution spans AC Grid-Connected systems, Energy Storage solutions and EV Charging infrastructure with products like Circuit Protection Breakers, Switches, Contactors, LV Switchboards, HV Oil-filled power transformers, HV insulators, MV Pad Mounted Transformers, MV fuse Cut-outs and Surge Arresters.

Meeting the Challenges of Renewable Energy Industry

These products of NOARK are engineered to deliver superior safety, durability, and efficiency. NOARK's solutions help overcome industry challenges by providing robust and adaptable technologies that support the integration of renewable sources, and ensure continuous power delivery. With a focus on proven reliability and innovation, NOARK empowers utilities and developers to build efficient, future-ready clean energy systems globally.

NOARK illustrates how these solutions work together to overcome real-world challenges in renewable integration and transmission. By delivering robust, UL-certified, and interoperable systems, NOARK helps developers, utilities, and EPC contractors reduce downtime, lower lifetime costs, and accelerate the transition to a more reliable and sustainable energy future.

"At NOARK, we believe renewable energy requires not just vision, but proven, reliable technology that keeps grids resilient and efficient," said Patrick Woodham, General Manager, USA and Canada, NOARK Electric. "We are proud to showcase how our transformers, circuit protection, and control solutions power the future of clean energy."

NOARK Showcased Next-Gen Technology at NECA 2025, Chicago

NOARK Electric, a global manufacturer and supplier of low, medium and high-voltage electrical solutions for OEMs, contractors, and distributors, brought its cutting-edge Ex9VF7 Variable Frequency Drives (VFDs) at NECA 2025, Chicago.

Spotlight Product: Ex9VF7 Variable Frequency Drives

Engineered for precision, performance, and energy efficiency, key benefits of NOARK's Ex9VF7 VFDs include:

Innovation & Design

Advanced DSP technology for high-tech motor control

Compact design for seamless Panel/MCC integration

Flexible inverter control with customizable I/O mapping

Performance & Reliability

Automated carrier wave oscillation for reduced audible noise

Automated torque profiling for high-torque, low-speed applications

NEMA 1 enclosure (IP20 protection)

Certifications & Connectivity

UL 61800-5-1 (US & Canada certified)

BACnet, Ethernet IP, CANopen, and Modbus communication options

Available in operational voltages ranging from Single-phase 110V to Three-phase 600V, the Ex9VF7 covers power ratings from 0.4kW to 185kW (0.25HP–250HP)—making it a versatile choice for pumps, fans, conveyors, and other industrial applications.

Why NOARK VFDs Matter in Today's Industry

NOARK's VFDs are more than just components—they're intelligent systems enhancing operational efficiency and sustainability. They achieve this by:

Optimizing Motor Operation:

Continuously monitoring motor performance and adjusting output in real-time—notably through a control loop that ensures precise speed and power delivery.

Boosting Efficiency & Longevity:

By aligning motor output to actual demand, VFDs avoid energy waste and minimize mechanical stress, thereby extending equipment life.

Delivering Long-Term Value:

While VFDs may require more upfront investment and expertise, their returns in productivity, maintenance savings, and operational control far outweigh the initial costs.

Meeting the Challenges of Electrification

NOARK Electric addresses critical challenges facing the modern power industry by delivering intelligent, high-efficiency, and reliably certified solutions. Our products are engineered to enhance grid stability, reduce energy waste, and simplify integration in complex industrial and commercial environments. For instance, the Ex9VF7 VFD optimizes motor-driven systems with precision control, significantly lowering power consumption in pumps, fans, and conveyors—directly tackling energy inefficiency.

Our UL-certified Pad Mount Transformers and modular LV Switchboards offer robust, safe, and adaptable power distribution, enabling seamless expansion in data centers, renewable integration, and facility upgrades. With advanced communication capabilities and standardized certifications, NOARK ensures interoperability and future-ready performance, empowering operators and contractors to meet evolving demands for reliability, sustainability, and cost-effective electrical infrastructure.

"NOARK is committed to empowering the electrical industry with innovative, efficient, and reliable solutions—designed with electrical contractors in mind," said Patrick Woodham, General Manager, USA and Canada, NOARK Electric. "Events like the NECA Conference give us the opportunity to connect directly with customers, demonstrate our technology, and reinforce our mission of redefining standards through innovation."

SOURCE NOARK

Zongyu Han, [email protected]