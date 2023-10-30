TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2023 /CNW/ - A recent Ipsos survey commissioned by hello® products reveals some spooky findings about the Halloween candy consumption habits of Canadians and their oral care routine. No ghosting here – key findings include:

Almost six in ten (57%) Canadians who hand out Halloween candy say they have to run out to buy more before October 31 st because they've already eaten some of it;

because they've already eaten some of it; More than half (58%) of Canadian parents admit to eating their kids' Halloween candy after they've gone to bed;

British Columbians appear to have the biggest sweet tooth nationwide as significantly more fess up to making multiple grocery runs to replenish their trick-or-treating supply;

Nine in ten (90%) Canadian parents say they make their children brush their teeth thoroughly before bed on Halloween night;

10% of Canadian parents give their kids a pass on brushing their teeth before bed on Halloween night.

"It's reassuring to know that nine in ten (90%) Canadian parents have a brush time routine with their children that they follow every night before bed including on Halloween night," says Salma Kaddouri, Integrated Marketing and Communications Lead at Colgate-Palmolive. "Poor oral health can be scary, leading to cavities and tooth decay. Being mindful of candy consumption is important, and prioritizing an established oral care routine while having fun in the process is a step in the right direction."

About the Study

These are some of the findings of an Ipsos poll conducted between September 29th and October 5th, 2023, on behalf of hello®. For this survey, a sample of 1,282 adults aged 18+ in Canada was collected with a boosted sample of 500 parents. Quotas and weighting were employed to ensure that the sample's composition reflects that of the Canadian population according to census parameters. The precision of Ipsos online polls is measured using a credibility interval. In this case, the poll is accurate to within ± 3.1 percentage points, 19 times out of 20, had all Canadians aged 18+ been polled. The credibility interval will be wider among subsets of the population. All sample surveys and polls may be subject to other sources of error, including, but not limited to coverage error, and measurement error.

