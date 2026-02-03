TORONTO, Feb. 3, 2026 /CNW/ - NIVEA Canada builds on its legacy of proven results with the Luminous630® Dark Spot Advanced Serum and takes it a step further with the launch of Luminous630® Skin Glow Liquid Refiner and Luminous630® Skin Glow Instant Glow Serum. These two new additions to the Luminous630® collection introduce a focus on radiant, even-looking skin, marking an exciting evolution in the brand's Canadian portfolio. The Luminous630® Dark Spot Solution Advanced Serum was also named 2025 Product of the Year ( productoftheyear.ca ).

NIVEA Marks Two Years of Luminous630® in Canada with Two New Glow-Enhancing Launches (CNW Group/NIVEA Canada)

Since debuting in Canada, Luminous630® has quickly become a standout for its science-backed approach to addressing the appearance of dark spots and uneven skin tone. Now, NIVEA is expanding the franchise with the ultimate duo designed to unlock a new dimension of glow, delivering a smooth and radiant-looking complexion for the next generation of skincare users.

Powered by NIVEA's breakthrough Luminous630® ingredient, this advanced formula smooths and hydrates for visibly more radiant-looking skin every day.

"Over the past two years, we've seen incredible enthusiasm for Luminous630® in Canada," said Tamara Fawaz. "At NIVEA, we're committed to meeting the evolving skincare needs of our Canadian consumers and continuing to provide them with breakthrough science-backed innovations, because that has been a part of our brand DNA for over 100 years."

Over 50X more effective than Vitamin C*, Luminous630® Skin Glow Instant Glow Serum delivers radiant, even-looking skin in as little as 3 days with the brand's proprietary Luminous630® ingredient. Infused with Niacinamide to minimize pores and smooth skin, and Aloe Vera to provide deep, instant, and long-lasting hydration--all in a fresh, ultra-light, fast-absorbing formula.

The new Luminous630® Skin Glow Liquid Refiner targets the multi-dimensions of glow, helping skin look visibly smoother, appear more even, and refined. In just 7 days, it visibly reduces the look of pores, and gently exfoliates with 4% AHA and 1% PHA. Its lightweight, fast-absorbing formula delivers instant radiance and supports a healthy-looking, luminous complexion over time.

The new Luminous630® products will be available at major drugstores, mass, and online retailers across Canada.

ABOUT BEIERSDORF

Beiersdorf Canada Inc. is part of the Beiersdorf Group, a global leading provider of innovative, high-quality skin care products and has over 140 years of experience in this market segment. The Hamburg-based company has over 20,000 employees worldwide and is listed on the DAX, the German benchmark equities index. Beiersdorf generated sales of €9.5 billion in fiscal year 2023. NIVEA, the world's No. 1 skincare brand**, is the cornerstone of the company's brand portfolio, including brands such as Eucerin, Elastoplast and Coppertone in Canada.

DISCLAIMERS

* For radiant-looking skin. Beiersdorf study, 2024.

**World's No. 1 Skin Care Brand Euromonitor International Limited; NIVEA by umbrella brand name in the categories Body Care, Face Care and Hand Care; in retail value terms, 2024

