NISSAN CVT SETTLEMENT REACHED IN CANADA, EXCLUDING QUEBEC

TORONTO, Feb. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Nissan and class counsel announced that a settlement in Canada, excluding Quebec, has been reached to resolve issues relating to allegations of failures of Continuously Variable Transmissions in the following Nissan vehicles: 2013-2016 Nissan Altima, 2013-2017 Nissan Juke, 2013-2017 Nissan Sentra, 2012-2014 Nissan Versa and 2014-2017 Nissan Versa Note vehicles. Nissan completely denies any and all wrongdoing or liability, however its priority in reaching the settlement is to ensure customer satisfaction and demonstrate confidence in its vehicles.

The class actions were certified on December 3, 2021. The parties have agreed to settle the class actions in Canada, excluding Quebec, on a without prejudice or admission basis, by way of mutual concessions. Details about the class actions, proposed settlement, and available benefits can be found at www.cvtsettlementcanada.ca, or by contacting the Settlement Administrator at 1-888-890-6624 or [email protected].

The settlement must be approved by the Court to become effective. The settlement approval hearing will be held in-person at the Ontario Superior Court of Justice, Brampton Courthouse, located at 7755 Hurontario Street, Brampton, Ontario, or virtually, subject to the direction of the Court. To opt out or object, such requests must be received by March 4, 2022.

For more information about legal rights under the settlement, owners/lessees of Altima and Juke vehicles may contact class counsel by calling 1-800-213-8143 or emailing [email protected]. Owners/lessees of Sentra, Versa and Versa Note vehicles may contact class counsel by calling 1-877-736-2345 or emailing [email protected].

SOURCE Investigation Counsel P.C./Merchant Law Group LLP