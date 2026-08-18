Nine Ocean Tomo Experts Named to the 2026 IAM Strategy 300 - The World's Leading Intellectual Property Strategists

Recognition spans every corner of Ocean Tomo's practice, reflecting the firm's integrated approach to the business of intellectual property and emerging AI assets.

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2026 /CNW/ -- Ocean Tomo, a part of J.S. Held, has nine experts named to the 2026 IAM Strategy 300, the industry guide to the world's leading intellectual property (IP) strategists. The honorees are Gregory Campanella, John A. Hudson, David Kennedy, Brian W. Napper, Larry Tedesco, Ozer Teitelbaum, Marek Wernik, Sam Wiley, and Ryan Zurek. Together they represent all four corridors of Ocean Tomo's services: Expert Opinion; Valuation and Strategy; Advisory; Patent Analysis and Reverse Engineering, with combined expertise in IP valuation, licensing, economic damages, patent transactions, FRAND/SEP analysis, and strategic advisory across the full lifecycle of intangible assets.

Part of the industry's most comprehensive global IP consulting group, nine experts from Ocean Tomo, a part of J.S. Held, have been recognized among the World's Leading Intellectual Property Strategists by IAM.

The IAM Strategy 300 recognizes those who innovatively create and implement strategies that support IP as a critical business asset. Commenting on the recognition, James E. Malackowski, Chief Intellectual Property Officer at J.S. Held and Ocean Tomo Co-founder, shares, "Seeing colleagues recognized across every part of our practice tells me our integrated approach is delivering for clients. This honor reflects the depth of talent we've built at Ocean Tomo and affirms our role as trusted advisors focused on the business of intellectual property, broadly defined."

Meet the World's Leading IP Strategists from Across Ocean Tomo

In its 2026 Strategy 300 profiles, IAM describes each Ocean Tomo honoree:

Gregory Campanella, CLP -- Senior Managing Director, Valuation and Strategy

"Gregory Campanella helps organisations make smarter decisions around their most valuable assets. His expertise in IP valuation, monetisation and strategic transactions enables clients to navigate acquisitions, restructurings, joint ventures, and licensing opportunities with confidence." -- IAM Strategy 300

John A. Hudson -- Senior Managing Director, Office of the Chief IP Officer

"For John Hudson, intellectual property is more than a legal asset – it is a catalyst for business transformation. Drawing on decades of experience in transactions, commercialisation, and strategic advisory, he helps organisations reshape their businesses around the value of innovation." -- IAM Strategy 300

David Kennedy, CPA -- Senior Managing Director, Expert Opinion

"David Kennedy has spent decades advising on the commercial economics of intellectual property, helping clients structure high-value licensing deals, patent transactions, and royalty frameworks. His depth of experience in valuation, FRAND, and expert testimony makes him a trusted voice in complex IP disputes and negotiations." -- IAM Strategy 300

Brian W. Napper -- Senior Managing Director, Expert Opinion

"When disputes hinge on the economics of intellectual property, Brian W. Napper is frequently called upon to provide the answer. His work on FRAND licensing, patent damages and valuation has influenced precedent-setting cases and shaped the way complex IP disputes are assessed." -- IAM Strategy 300

Larry Tedesco, CVA, CLP, MAFF -- Senior Managing Director, Expert Opinion

"Larry Tedesco has built a career extracting commercial value from intellectual property. Equally experienced in valuation, licensing, FRAND analysis, and damages, he brings a rare operator's perspective to complex patent transactions and business-critical disputes across technology-driven industries." -- IAM Strategy 300

Ozer Teitelbaum, JD -- Managing Director, Advisory

"Few practitioners have seen intellectual property from as many angles as Ozer Teitelbaum. His background, spanning in-house leadership, patent law, business strategy, and investment, enables him to structure sophisticated IP transactions that create lasting commercial value." -- IAM Strategy 300

Marek Wernik -- Senior Director, Patent Analysis and Reverse Engineering

"Marek Wernik has spent more than three decades at the forefront of telecommunications and IP strategy. His rare combination of technical expertise, licensing experience, and executive leadership enables clients to navigate complex innovation and commercialisation challenges across global technology markets." -- IAM Strategy 300

Sam Wiley -- Managing Director, Patent Analysis and Reverse Engineering

"Patent intelligence sits at the heart of Sam Wiley's work. Drawing on experience spanning the USPTO, industry, and strategic advisory, he helps organisations uncover actionable insights that strengthen portfolio decisions, support transactions, and unlock the full business value of intellectual property." -- IAM Strategy 300

Ryan Zurek -- Senior Managing Director, Advisory

"From licensing strategies to IP-backed investments and complex transactions, Ryan Zurek helps clients navigate the commercial side of intellectual property. His background in valuation and deal advisory enables him to identify opportunities that maximise the financial return on innovation." -- IAM Strategy 300

Ocean Tomo Experts Recognized in Both the 2026 IAM Patent 1000 and IAM Strategy 300

This honor builds on a strong year for Ocean Tomo. In June 2026 the firm's experts were named among the World's Leading Patent Professionals in the IAM Patent 1000, where IAM reported, "Ocean Tomo, a part of J.S. Held, remains a heavyweight in the global IP advisory and damages space, combining deep financial, technical, and licensing expertise with decades of experience handling some of the world's most consequential IP disputes." Together these back-to-back recognitions underscore the depth and breadth of talent across Ocean Tomo's integrated team.

Learn More About the World's Leading IP Strategists from Ocean Tomo

Learn more about the Ocean Tomo IAM Strategy 300 honorees and how they help realize and protect value across the full lifecycle of your intellectual property, visit: https://oceantomo.com/insights/nine-ocean-tomo-experts-named-to-the-2026-iam-strategy-300. To connect with one of the experts, email [email protected].

Ocean Tomo's 360 Degree Intellectual Property Expertise

These experts are part of the industry's most comprehensive global IP consulting group. Ocean Tomo's 360 Degree Intellectual Property Expertise provides continuous feedback enhancing the team's ability to deliver credible, actionable insights across all matters involving intangible assets.

Clients benefit from Ocean Tomo's unique understanding of IP value, which is driven by the firm's engagement across all matters involving intangible assets, spanning strategic planning, investments, disputes, and transactions. Litigation outcomes refine valuation methodologies, while advisory engagements are shaped by real-world insights from both the boardroom and public markets. Our transaction outcomes, buying, selling, and licensing IP, validate strategic decisions and inform how IP is valued in practice. Ocean Tomo valuations used by IP owners to access capital provide insight into how financial institutions recognize IP as a bankable asset.

As a part of J.S. Held, Ocean Tomo works alongside more than 1,500 professionals globally and assists with complex technical, scientific, and financial matters across all assets and value at risk. The team of experts has deep experience with tangible and intangible assets protected by IP.

About J.S. Held

J.S. Held is a global consulting firm that combines technical, scientific, financial, and strategic expertise to advise clients seeking to realize value and mitigate risk. Our professionals serve as trusted advisors to organizations facing high stakes matters demanding urgent attention, staunch integrity, proven experience, clear-cut analysis, and an understanding of both tangible and intangible assets. The firm provides a comprehensive suite of services, products, and data that enable clients to navigate complex, contentious, and often catastrophic situations.

More than 1,500 professionals serve organizations across six continents, including 84% of the Global 200 Law Firms, 75% of the Forbes Top 20 Insurance Companies (90% of the NAIC Top 50 Property & Casualty Insurers), and 71% of Fortune 100 Companies.

J.S. Held, its affiliates and subsidiaries are not certified public accounting firm(s) and do not provide audit, attest, or any other public accounting services. J.S. Held is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice. Securities offered through PM Securities, LLC, d/b/a Phoenix IB or Ocean Tomo Investments, a part of J.S. Held, member FINRA/SIPC. All rights reserved.

Contact:

Kristi L. Stathis | Global Public Relations | +1 786 833 4864 | [email protected]

SOURCE J.S. Held