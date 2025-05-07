Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally Bring Unscripted and Unfiltered Chaos to Vivid Sydney

SYDNEY, May 7, 2025 /CNW/ -- Television icons Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally will appear on stage together for the first time in Australia at Vivid Sydney 2025, the Southern Hemisphere's largest arts and culture festival.

The husband-and-wife comedy duo will present Unscripted & Unfiltered with Nick Offerman & Megan Mullally at the International Convention Centre Sydney on Saturday, 14 June, closing the festival's 23-day celebration of creativity and innovation.

Unscripted and Unfiltered with Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally. Image credit Emily Shur Vivid Sydney. Image credit - Destination NSW

Known globally for their iconic roles as Ron Swanson in Parks and Recreation and Karen Walker in Will & Grace respectively, Offerman and Mullally will engage in a candid conversation moderated by Australian broadcaster Zan Rowe. The pair will discuss their individual careers, partnership, and activism work in the LGBTQIA+ community and environmental issues.

On the duo's visit to the Harbour City, Nick Offerman said "Megan and I are powerfully chuffed to get back to town for Vivid Sydney but also to reprise our lovemaking session atop the Sydney Harbour Bridge. Once we have recharged those particular batteries, we'll be thrilled to transfer our slatternly energies to the Vivid Sydney audience. Come for the anecdotes and the burlesque lust in our every turn of phrase, then get stretched out before you get home, because there's gonna be some canoodlin'".

Vivid Sydney Festival Director, Gill Minervini said, "We couldn't let Vivid Sydney take place this year without treating visitors to a masterclass in comedy. Nick and Megan are one of the funniest couples alive, and this conversation is set to be equal parts unpredictable and hilarious. Bolstering Vivid Sydney 2025's line-up alongside lifestyle icon Martha Stewart and the formidable Nigella Lawson, there really is something for everyone."

Every episode of iconic series Will & Grace and Parks and Recreation is available to stream on Stan, Australia's leading streaming service and Supporting Partner of Vivid Sydney 2025.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, 9 May at 9:00 am AEST at vividsydney.com.

About Vivid Sydney

Vivid Sydney, the Southern Hemisphere's leading multi-artform festival, transforms Sydney into a vibrant hub of creativity, innovation and community connection. Over 23 nights, light installations, music, ideas and food inspire global audiences and drive cultural exchange. The 2025 theme, 'Dream', sparks imagination and engagement, attracting visitors and fuelling economic growth. Proudly owned by Destination NSW, Vivid Sydney showcases NSW's cultural vibrancy and positions it as a global leader in artistic innovation.

