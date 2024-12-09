QUÉBEC, WHERE THE TRADITIONAL AND TREATY TERRITORIES OF SEVERAL FIRST NATIONS MEET, Dec. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, National Indigenous Collaborative Housing Incorporated (NICHI) Chief Executive Officer John Gordon and Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for FedNor, Patty Hajdu, announced the recipients of NICHI's expression of need process to address the critical need for safe and affordable urban, rural and northern Indigenous housing projects in Québec.

Today's announcement includes over $9.6 million in funding for 6 projects in Québec led by:

Corporation de développement des Premiers Peuples/ Mamik Manika ( La Tuque )

( ) Corporation de développement des Premiers Peuples/ Mamik Manikan (Saint-Angèle)

(Saint-Angèle) Native Women's Shelter of Montréal

Qilangnguanaaq Centre

Résilience Montréal

Société immobilière du Regroupement des centres d'amitié autochtones du Québec

Through the national process, $275.1 million out of a total funding amount of $281.5 million is being distributed to 74 projects across the country aimed at building more than 3800 units. This funding was provided to Indigenous Services Canada through Budget 2022 and distributed by NICHI, applying its "For Indigenous, By Indigenous" approach. NICHI brings together Indigenous-led housing, homelessness, and housing-related service delivery organizations to provide lasting solutions that address diverse housing inadequacies, including homelessness for Indigenous Peoples living in urban, rural and northern areas.

Over 171,000 Indigenous Peoples in urban, rural and northern areas off reserve are in core housing need according to the 2021 Census. Indigenous Peoples continue to experience core housing needs at a significantly higher rate than non-Indigenous people—with the gap between them being exacerbated by the housing and homelessness crisis and by inadequacies in distinctions-based funding. Through a For Indigenous, By Indigenous approach to Indigenous housing that recognizes Indigenous organizations are best placed to understand the needs of their communities, Indigenous Services Canada is striving to close this gap by 2030.

Access to safe and affordable housing is critical to improving health and social outcomes and ensuring a better future for Indigenous communities. This funding initiative is part of the Government of Canada's commitment to address the social determinants of health and advance self-determination in alignment with the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Articles 21 and 23.

Quotes

"These 6 projects in Québec reflect the leadership of Indigenous housing service providers in developing solutions rooted in the needs of their communities. They demonstrate the power of collaboration in addressing the urgent housing needs of Indigenous Peoples in urban, rural, and northern areas. While these projects are a step in the right direction, much more remains to be done to truly meet the scale of the housing crisis that Indigenous Peoples face in urban, rural, and northern areas of Canada. NICHI is proud to stand with these providers, advocating for the resources and support needed to build a future where everyone has access to safe, culturally grounded housing."

John Gordon

Chief Executive Officer, National Indigenous Collaborative Housing Incorporated

"In true partnership with Indigenous Peoples, we are accelerating the construction of housing. Indigenous communities are best positioned to assess their needs, which is why these projects are based on the For Indigenous, By Indigenous approach. We will stand by the communities that take the initiative to build homes, as it is a matter of fairness and equity."

The Honourable Patty Hajdu

Minister of Indigenous Services

Quick facts

On June 8, 2023 , the Government of Canada announced that the National Indigenous Collaborative Housing Inc. (NICHI) would deliver $281.5 million in immediate funding over two years to address the urgent, unmet needs of Indigenous Peoples living in urban, rural and northern areas.

, the Government of announced that the National Indigenous Collaborative Housing Inc. (NICHI) would deliver in immediate funding over two years to address the urgent, unmet needs of Indigenous Peoples living in urban, rural and northern areas. NICHI held its expression of need process from late November 2023 to January 12, 2024 , and funding was allocated to 74 projects for non-profit, Indigenous-led housing organizations by an objective, unbiased Project Selection Advisory Council, which prioritized urgent and unmet housing needs in Indigenous communities across the country.

to , and funding was allocated to 74 projects for non-profit, Indigenous-led housing organizations by an objective, unbiased Project Selection Advisory Council, which prioritized urgent and unmet housing needs in Indigenous communities across the country. The National Indigenous Collaborative Housing Inc. (NICHI) is an Indigenous-led national housing organization working to ensure that all Indigenous Peoples across Canada have access to supports and services that provide safe, affordable, secure and dignified housing.

have access to supports and services that provide safe, affordable, secure and dignified housing. Support for projects will include funding for acquisitions of new properties and buildings, construction of new facilities, repairs and renovations, housing-related training, growing organizational capacity and administration costs.

Associated links

Stay connected

Join the conversation about Indigenous Peoples in Canada:

X: @GCIndigenous

Facebook: @GCIndigenous

Instagram: @gcindigenous

Facebook: @GCIndigenousHealth

You can subscribe to receive our news releases and speeches via RSS feeds. For more information or to subscribe, visit www.isc.gc.ca/RSS.

SOURCE Indigenous Services Canada

For more information, media may contact: Jennifer Kozelj, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for FedNor, [email protected]; Media Relations: Indigenous Services Canada, [email protected], 819-953-1160; Christina Gervais, Communications and Public Relations, National Indigenous Collaborative Housing Incorporated (NICHI), [email protected], 1-873-455-5557