TORONTO, TERRITORIES OF THE MISSISSAUGAS OF NEW CREDIT AND THE ANCESTRAL HOME OF THE HURON-WENDAT, Sept. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, The Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth of Canada, and Pam Damoff, Member of Parliament for Oakville North — Burlington and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Foreign Affairs (Consular Affairs), on behalf of the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for FedNor, and National Indigenous Collaborative Housing Incorporated (NICHI) Chief Executive Officer John Gordon, announced the recipients of NICHI's expression of need process to address the critical need for safe and affordable urban, rural and northern Indigenous housing projects in Southern Ontario.

Today's announcement includes almost $24 million in funding for 4 organizations in Southern Ontario totalling up to 99 housing units and crucial staffing measures led by:

- Thunder Woman Healing Lodge Society, Toronto

- Ontario Federation of Indigenous Friendship Centres, Toronto

- Na-Me-Res,(Native Men's Residence), Toronto

- Brantford Native Housing, Brantford

Through the national process, $273.9 million out of a total funding amount of $281.5 million is being distributed to 72 projects across the country aimed at building approximately 3725 units. This funding was provided to Indigenous Services Canada through Budget 2022 and was distributed by NICHI, applying its "For Indigenous, By Indigenous" approach. NICHI brings together Indigenous-led housing, homelessness, and housing-related service delivery organizations to provide lasting solutions that address diverse housing inadequacies including homelessness for Indigenous Peoples living in urban, rural and northern areas.

Over 171,000 Indigenous Peoples in urban, rural and northern areas off reserve are in core housing need according to the 2021 Census. Indigenous Peoples continue to experience core housing needs at a significantly higher rate than non-Indigenous people – with the gap between them being exacerbated by the housing and homelessness crisis and by inadequacies in distinctions-based funding. Through a For Indigenous, By Indigenous approach to Indigenous housing that recognizes Indigenous organizations are best placed to understand the needs of their communities, Indigenous Services Canada is striving to close this gap by 2030.

Access to safe and affordable housing is critical to improving health and social outcomes, and to ensure a better future for Indigenous communities. This funding initiative is part of the Government of Canada's commitment to address the social determinants of health and advance self-determination in alignment with the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People Articles 21 and 23.

Quotes

"Southern Ontario is home to many Indigenous communities, and today's investments represent a significant step forward in addressing their housing needs. Through NICHI's For Indigenous, By Indigenous (FIBI) approach, we're supporting the Indigenous housing service providers on the ground, who know their communities best and can respond directly to local needs and priorities. This ensures that community-driven solutions are always at the forefront.

NICHI's role is to empower these service providers by helping them get the resources they need to create housing solutions that reflect the realities of their communities. These investments are not just about building housing; they're about supporting Indigenous-led organizations and ensuring that communities themselves are leading the way."

John Gordon

Chief Executive Officer, National Indigenous Collaborative Housing Incorporated

"Housing insecurity continues to be an issue for Indigenous People in Southern Ontario and across the country, with the housing gap in urban, rural and northern communities being harder to address because of overlapping jurisdictions. Today's announcement shows that funding housing solutions led by and for Indigenous Peoples is the way forward for ensuring a better future for Indigenous People living in urban, rural and northern areas. "

The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree

Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

"Indigenous Peoples and organizations know the housing needs of their communities better than anyone. That is why we are funding community-oriented Indigenous housing projects like affordable apartments, transitional housing, and housing units for women across Southern Ontario – because everyone deserves a safe and comfortable place to call home."

The Honourable Marci Ien

Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth of Canada

"These organizations are supporting some of the most underserved people in our communities. Thunder Woman Healing Lodge, for example, is providing a unique service as the only Indigenous healing lodge in Ontario fulfilling an unmet need for Indigenous women in our community. By working with organizations like these, we can partner with those who know what solutions work best for the Indigenous Peoples they serve."

Pam Damoff

Member of Parliament for Oakville North—Burlington and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Foreign Affairs (Consular Affairs)

Quick facts

On June 8, 2023 , the Government of Canada announced that the National Indigenous Collaborative Housing Inc. (NICHI) would deliver $281.5 million in immediate funding over two years to address the urgent, unmet needs of Indigenous Peoples living in urban, rural and northern areas.

, the Government of announced that the National Indigenous Collaborative Housing Inc. (NICHI) would deliver in immediate funding over two years to address the urgent, unmet needs of Indigenous Peoples living in urban, rural and northern areas. NICHI held its expression of need process from late November 2023 to January 12, 2024 , and funding was allocated to 72 non-profit, Indigenous-led housing organizations by an objective, unbiased Project Selection Advisory Council who prioritized urgent and unmet housing need in Indigenous communities across the country. $6.6 million of the total funding amount remains to be allocated.

to , and funding was allocated to 72 non-profit, Indigenous-led housing organizations by an objective, unbiased Project Selection Advisory Council who prioritized urgent and unmet housing need in Indigenous communities across the country. of the total funding amount remains to be allocated. The National Indigenous Collaborative Housing Inc. (NICHI) is an Indigenous-led national housing organization working to ensure that all Indigenous people across Canada have access to supports and services that provide safe, affordable, secure and dignified housing.

have access to supports and services that provide safe, affordable, secure and dignified housing. Support for projects will include funding for acquisitions of new properties and buildings, construction of new facilities, repairs and renovations, housing-related training, growing organizational capacity and administration costs.

Associated links

National Indigenous Collaborative Housing Incorporated (NICHI)

Housing for Indigenous Peoples

Funding for urgent, unmet Indigenous housing projects in urban, rural and northern areas to be distributed through the National Indigenous Collaborative Housing Incorporated

NICHI announces recipients of funding to advance critical Indigenous housing projects in urban, rural and northern areas and address urgent and unmet needs

Stay connected

Join the conversation about Indigenous Peoples in Canada:

X: @GCIndigenous

Facebook: @GCIndigenous

Instagram: @gcindigenous

Facebook: @GCIndigenousHealth

You can subscribe to receive our news releases and speeches via RSS feeds. For more information or to subscribe, visit www.isc.gc.ca/RSS.

SOURCE Indigenous Services Canada

For more information, media may contact: Simon Ross, Communications Director, Office of the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for FedNor, [email protected]; Media Relations, Indigenous Services Canada, 819-953-1160, [email protected]; Justin Prest, Manager, Communications and Public Relations, National Indigenous Collaborative Housing Inc.(NICHI), [email protected], 1-873-455-5557