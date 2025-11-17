NiaHealth Launches NiaAge™ beta on the Path to Creating Canada's Most Actionable Biological Age Assessment; Expands Clinical Leadership Team

New model and expanded clinical team reinforce the platform's position as Canada's leader in scientific integrity and clinical rigour in longevity science

TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - NiaHealth , Canada's most comprehensive proactive health platform, today announced the beta launch of NiaAge™, a biological age model built to give Canadians clear, actionable insight into their long-term health. The company also announced the appointment of two senior clinical leaders: NiaHealth Co-Founder Tanya ter Keurs, NP expanded scope as Chief Clinical Officer, and Dr. Emma Olive Billington, MD, FRCPC, as Head of Clinical Research.

These announcements follow NiaHealth's oversubscribed Seed round (July 2025), signalling growing public and investor confidence in a clinician-first approach at a time when health guidance is increasingly fragmented. Canadians are navigating a landscape crowded with AI-driven generic dashboards, pseudo-scientific longevity "hacks" with no clinical grounding, and medical advice that doesn't translate to real life. With the global longevity market projected to reach $314B by 2030, the need for clarity, credibility, and human connection in care is essential. NiaHealth cuts through the noise with evidence-based, personalized insight rooted in real, human clinical care. Today, the platform is the preferred longevity testing provider for Canadian first-responder organizations, CEOs, and Olympic athletes, and is recognized as Canada's most clinically informed longevity platform.

A New Standard in Biological Age Diagnostics

After years of development by a team of experts, NiaAge™ (beta) is the first milestone in NiaHealth's journey to build Canada's most actionable biological age model, designed to measure how well your body is performing for your age, not how close you are to dying. Developed over several years by a team of clinicians and data scientists, the model:

Analyzes up to 150 biomarkers, nearly 10 times more than a standard annual check-up;

Performs against one of the largest validated longitudinal health datasets available in Canada;

Fully integrates into the NiaHealth platform, which keeps clinicians in the loop at every step. This allows users to see what parameters are contributing to their score, meet with a member of NiaHealth's longevity-trained clinical team, and provides an opportunity to receive personalized and actionable plans

"In a sea of AI longevity startups offering algorithmic biological age 'scores' without transparency that are more focused on predicting death, our NiaAge™ beta model delivers real clinical meaning and actionability," says Sameer Dhar, CEO & Co-Founder of NiaHealth. "With the right data and the right clinician beside you, you have the tools to feel informed, supported, and in control of your health."

For Canadians, the implications are significant. Most people spend their final 9-10 years in illness or assisted care, a time of life longevity researchers call the "marginal decade." Working with a clinician on a sustainable, data-driven plan can help shrink that window. Early outcomes from NiaHealth members show meaningful progress:

Among members who re-test annually, 60% improve their biological age;

The average reduction of ~1.4 years (~1.8 years for women; ~1.1 years for men)

Clinical Leadership Expansion Strengthens Scientific Rigour and Real-World Outcomes

To scale its clinician-in-the-loop model and as part of its commitment to world-class scientific integrity, NiaHealth is also expanding its senior clinical team.

Tanya ter Keurs, NP, has been appointed Chief Clinical Officer and Co-Founder. A former primary-care Nurse Practitioner with more than a decade of frontline experience, she leads NiaHealth's clinician services team and clinical research while championing quality and continuity of care.

Dr. Emma Olive Billington, MD, FRCPC, also joins the organization as Head of Clinical Research. A board-certified endocrinologist specialising in osteoporosis, metabolic bone disease, and nutritional medicine, Dr. Billington has authored more than 50 peer-reviewed papers and conducted clinical research across Canada and New Zealand. Her expertise adds significant depth to NiaHealth's clinical advisory network as she advances our long-term research agenda to improve the healthspans of Canadians.

"While clinical integrity is our uncompromising foundation," says ter Keurs, "prevention only matters if people can act on it. Our goal is to meet people where they are without judgment, and build sustainable, evidence-based plans so Canadians can live healthier, longer."

Images available for download here .

ABOUT NIAHEALTH

NiaHealth is Canada's leading longevity and healthspan company and the first bioplan provider translating biomarker science into everyday action. Built by clinicians and leading scientists, NiaHealth tests up to 150+ biomarkers, interprets them through a dedicated longevity-trained clinical team of nurse practitioners, and co-creates hyper-personalized bioplans proven to drive measurable progress. Proudly built in Canada, NiaHealth follows PHIPA, HIA, and PIPEDA privacy standards and draws on over 300 peer-reviewed studies to ensure scientific rigour across its testing methodologies. Learn more at www.niahealth.co .

