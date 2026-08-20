Nia Tero Releases Annual Report Highlighting Indigenous Peoples' Guardianship of Ancestral Territories

This year's Annual Report highlights Nia Tero's support for more than 270 distinct Indigenous Peoples across Amazonia, the Pacific, North America, and Africa, spanning more than 130 million hectares globally

SEATTLE, Aug. 20, 2026 /CNW/ -- Nia Tero, an international non-profit focused on strengthening Indigenous Peoples' guardianship of ancestral lands and waters, today released its multimedia 2025 Annual Report, offering a global overview of its partnerships advancing Indigenous Peoples' leadership and territorial protection throughout the year.

The report's theme, 2025 – A Year of Braiding, explores how Nia Tero's work connects people, places, and policy to strengthen and expand Indigenous Peoples' guardianship globally.

Photo: Weaving of a traditional basket by an elder from the Achuar Nation of Ecuador, by Martín Kingman/Nia Tero.

The new multimedia digital format of the report combines illustrative maps, video highlights, and visual storytelling, enabling readers to gain a comprehensive understanding of Nia Tero's global impact.

"Braiding is rooted in ancient practices across many cultures. At Nia Tero, we also braid hands-on support and direct funding into the powerful cords of Indigenous Peoples' guardianship of homelands and waters in the regions where we work," said 'Aulani Wilhelm (Kanaka 'Ōiwi), Nia Tero's CEO.

Annual Report Highlights

$23.4 million in grants distributed throughout 2025

236 grants (including multi-year grants)

90 organizations awarded grants

Indigenous Peoples Care for the World's Healthiest Places on Earth

Scientific studies confirm that about 40% of the world's remaining large, intact ecosystems are within Indigenous Peoples' territories.

For millennia, Indigenous Peoples have cared for and protected their lands and waters, playing a vital role in safeguarding a livable future for all.

Despite protecting critical ecosystems, Indigenous Peoples receive less than 1% of global climate funding.

"The twin crises of climate change and biodiversity loss threaten us all. Indigenous Peoples' guardianship is the best-proven, most effective approach to sustaining the world's most extraordinary places and keeping the planet livable for humanity," added Wilhelm.

As a global facilitator of direct funding to Indigenous Peoples, Nia Tero has supported more than 270 distinct Indigenous Peoples, with a focus on Amazonia, the Pacific, North America and Africa, supporting guardianship in place for more than 130 million hectares of lands and waters; an area roughly three times the size of California.

The Annual Report is available at: www.niatero.org/2025AnnualReport

About Nia Tero

Nia Tero is a leading international organization whose sole focus is on advancing Indigenous Peoples' guardianship of ancestral lands, waters, and the ocean. We provide direct support to Indigenous Peoples' guardianship and elevate the role and influence of Indigenous Peoples as essential to ensuring planetary health and habitability. Learn more at: www.niatero.org

SOURCE Nia Tero

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