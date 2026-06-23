ST CÔME, QC, June 23, 2026 /CNW/ - Ni-Co Energy's final prospectus for IPO, filed on June 1, describes an investment opportunity for a possible mine at about 100 kilometers north of Montreal.

The local economy, based on tourism and outdoor recreation, is, in the opinion of many citizens, incompatible with mining activity.

NI-CO ENERGY (TSXV: NICE) KREMER PROJECT LACKS SOCIAL LICENSE (CNW Group/Coalition, Matawinie nos lacs sans mines)

A local anti-mining Coalition represents 25 associations and organisations who oppose the mine. The Coalition has received financial support and active participation from the elected officials of St-Come, Notre-Dame-de-la-Merci, St-Donat and the Regional County Municipality (MRC) of Matawinie.

The sites of exploratory drilling are located on a ridge above the drainage basins of the Assomption and the Ouareau rivers. Each basin contains several lakes that are prized for their fishing and recreational activities both by visitors and local residents.

Exploratory drilling for both Kremer 1 and 2 is adjacent to a biological refuge (06251R011) and Kremer 1 exploratory drilling is located within a few hundred meters of the border of the Parc du Mont Tremblant, a provincial park that is the oldest and largest protected territory of the Sepaq network in Québec.

Community sampling and laboratory analysis on soils sampled on the Kremer 1 site where Ni-Co Energy has done exploratory drilling and trenching has shown very high potential for acid generation and metal run-off to downstream lakes. The analysis was performed by Bureau Veritas, in collaboration with Daniel Green (Société pour vaincre la pollution) and the Coalition. The results have been shared with the Québec environment ministry.

Concrete evidence of local concern includes citizen participation in a protest demonstration in August 2025, and the proliferation of signs stating that mining activities are incompatible with the region, displayed along highways and roads, in local businesses and on residential properties.

https://www.coalitionmatawiniesansmines.com/

SOURCE Coalition, Matawinie nos lacs sans mines

Coalition, Matawinie nos lacs sans mines, [email protected]