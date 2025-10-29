NGEX KICKS OFF PHASE 4 DRILL PROGRAM AT LUNAHUASI

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - NGEx Minerals Ltd. ("NGEx Minerals" or the "Company") (TSX: NGEX) (OTCQX:NGXXF) is pleased to announce that the Phase 4 drill program has begun at its 100%-owned Lunahuasi property located in San Juan, Argentina. The Phase 4 program follows a highly successful Phase 3 program completed in the first half of 2025, which continued to deliver some of the highest-grade copper, gold, and silver intercepts drilled anywhere in the world. Phase 3 drilling consistently intersected high-grade vein mineralization across considerable widths and strike length, improving the geological understanding of the structures that form the original Lunahuasi discovery, confirmed the discovery of a new copper-gold porphyry system at Lunahuasi (see News Release dated May 21, 2025), and discovered ultra high-grade gold in quartz veins representing a fourth, distinct type of mineralization at the project (see News Release dated July 8, 2025). PDF Version.

View PDF NGEx Kicks Off Phase 4 Drilling Program (CNW Group/NGEx Minerals Ltd.)

Wojtek Wodzicki, President and CEO, commented, "We are very excited to kick off our fourth drill program at Lunahuasi, which aims to build on the successes of the Phase 3 program. Drilling this season is designed to further test the four styles of mineralization identified to date, while also exploring for new high-grade zones and continuing to expand the boundaries of the deposit which remains open in all directions. With the recent completion of a significantly oversubscribed private placement financing of C$175 million added to our substantial existing treasury, we are fully funded and well positioned to execute our current plan and will have flexibility to expand the program if justified."

The new drill program has commenced with six drill rigs currently turning and two more starting soon. With over 2,000m drilled already we are well on the way to accomplishing our targeted program which will consist of up to 25,000 meters of diamond drilling to follow up on 43,249 meters drilled since discovery of the deposit in March 2023. The planned program will consist of three targeted ranges of drill spacing to accomplish different objectives: short-range resource definition, mid-range step-out, and long-range exploration. Initial assay results are expected toward the end of Q4 2025, but exact timing will depend on drilling rates and assay turn-around times.

About NGEx Minerals

NGEx Minerals is a copper and gold exploration company based in Canada, focused on exploration of the Lunahuasi copper-gold-silver project in San Juan Province, Argentina, and the nearby Los Helados copper-gold project located approximately nine kilometres to the northeast in Chile's Region III. Both projects are located within the Vicuña District, which includes the Caserones mine, and the Josemaria and Filo del Sol deposits.

NGEx owns 100% of Lunahuasi and is the majority partner and operator for the Los Helados project, subject to a Joint Exploration Agreement with Nippon Caserones Resources LLC, which is the indirect 30% owner of the operating Caserones open pit copper mine located approximately 17 kilometres north of Los Helados. Lundin Mining Corporation holds the remaining 70% stake in Caserones.

The Company's common shares are listed on the TSX under the symbol "NGEX" and also trade on the OTCQX under the symbol "NGXXF". NGEx is part of the Lundin Group of Companies.

Additional information relating to NGEx may be obtained or viewed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Additional Information

For further information, please contact: Finlay Heppenstall, VP, Corporate Development & Investor Relations, Tel: +1 (604) 806-3089, [email protected]