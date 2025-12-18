NGEx Congratulates LunR Royalties on Receiving Final Approval to List on the TSXV, Trading to Commence December 19, 2025

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - NGEx Minerals Ltd. ("NGEx", "NGEx Minerals" or the "Company") (TSX: NGEX; OTCQX: NGXXF) congratulates LunR Royalties Corp. ("LunR Royalties") on receiving final approval to list its common shares for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") and that trading will commence at the opening of the market on December 19, 2025. Upon listing on the TSXV, the Common Shares will trade under the symbol "LUNR". PDF Version

LunR Royalties was spun out of NGEx Minerals by way of a statutory plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporation Act (the "Arrangement") on October 23, 2025. Following completion of the Arrangement, NGEx holds 13,370,107 common shares in LunR Royalties.

Please refer to the LunR Royalties news release dated December 17, 2025 for more information.

About NGEx Minerals

NGEx Minerals is a copper and gold exploration company based in Canada, focused on exploration of the Lunahuasi copper-gold-silver project in San Juan Province, Argentina, and the nearby Los Helados copper-gold project located approximately nine kilometres to the northeast in Chile's Region III. Both projects are located within the Vicuña District, which includes the Caserones mine, and the Josemaria and Filo del Sol deposits.

NGEx owns 100% of Lunahuasi and is the majority partner and operator for the Los Helados project, subject to a Joint Exploration Agreement with Nippon Caserones Resources LLC, which is the indirect 30% owner of the operating Caserones open pit copper mine located approximately 17 kilometres north of Los Helados. Lundin Mining Corporation holds the remaining 70% stake in Caserones.

The Company's common shares are listed on the TSX under the symbol "NGEX" and also trade on the OTCQX under the symbol "NGXXF". NGEx is part of the Lundin Group of Companies.

Additional information relating to NGEx may be obtained or viewed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Additional Information

Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

The information contained in this news release was accurate at the time of dissemination but may be superseded by subsequent news release(s). The Company is under no obligation, nor does it intend to update or revise the forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

For further information, please contact: Finlay Heppenstall, VP, Corporate Development & Investor Relations, Tel: +1 (604) 806-3089, [email protected]