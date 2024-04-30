VANCOUVER, BC, April 30, 2024 /CNW/ - NGEx Minerals Ltd. ("NGEx", "NGEx Minerals" or the "Company") (TSX: NGEX) (OTCQX: NGXXF) is pleased to report drill results from holes DPDH012, DPDH013, DPDH015 and DPDH016 from the Lunahuasi Project located in the Vicuña District in San Juan Province, Argentina. PDF Version

View PDF NGEX DRILLS 509 METRES AT 1.33% COPPER EQUIVALENT AND 328 METRES AT 1.10% COPPER EQUIVALENT AT LUNAHUASI, CONFIRMING EXTENSIVE PORPHYRY-RELATED STOCKWORK MINERALIZATION IN ADDITION TO EXTENSIONS OF PREVIOUSLY REPORTED HIGH-GRADE COPPER-GOLD-SILVER VEINS (CNW Group/NGEx Minerals Ltd.)

These latest results confirm that Lunahuasi is a significant discovery that hosts two distinct styles of porphyry-related mineralization: 1) high-grade copper-gold-silver veins represented by the discovery intercept in DPDH002 (60m at 7.52% copper equivalent ("CuEq") (5.65% Cu, 2.04 g/t Au, 44.0 g/t Ag)), intercepts such as 23m at 23.02% CuEq (14.68% Cu, 9.95 g/t Au, 123.1 g/t Ag) in DPDH014, as well as the high-grade intercepts in the drill holes published today; and 2) longer intercepts of stockwork mineralization represented by previously reported 460.9m at 1.09% CuEq (0.64% Cu, 0.35 g/t Au, 22.2 g/t Ag) in DPDH010 and the longer intercepts from DPDH013, DPDH015, and DPDH016 published today. Both styles of mineralization are interpreted to be part of a major porphyry copper-gold system at Lunahuasi.

Wojtek Wodzicki, President and CEO, commented, "These latest drill results establish Lunahuasi as yet another major discovery in the Vicuña District and demonstrate the potential for a large volume of high-grade stockwork mineralization in addition to the previously identified bonanza grade veins. Drilling to date has identified various mineralized zones throughout a 750m x 890m x 180m volume that is open in all directions. With only 21 holes drilled into the deposit to date, and assays pending for another seven of this season's drill holes, we are still early on the learning curve, however, what we are seeing is consistent with the peripheral part of a much larger system which we believe is centered to the west of our current drilling.

The results released today are important because they confirm that the Lunahuasi system has major size potential as well as high grades. All holes in the stockwork zone end in mineralization leaving further expansion potential as we continue to work towards what we believe is the centre of the Lunahuasi system. Although our current interpretation is that the centre of the system is to the west, it is important to note that the high-grade vein system remains open to the east, north, and south. Lunahuasi is shaping up to be another remarkable Vicuña District deposit, and while the remaining assays from this season's drilling make their way through the assay lab, we have already begun to develop plans for a third drill program to start later this year."

Highlights

Drillhole DPDH012 intersected:

12.0m at 3.23% CuEq from 194.0m , including



2.0m at 12.96% CuEq from 196.0m , including



25.0m at 2.43% CuEq from 460.7m , including



6.5m at 5.73% CuEq from 479.2m



This hole was not drilled far enough to intersect the stockwork zone.



Drillhole DPDH013 intersected:

24.0m at 2.06% CuEq from 162.0m 27.0m at 1.99% CuEq from 371.0m , including



3.0m at 8.38% CuEq from 371.0m



509.4m at 1.33% CuEq from 524.0m , including



7.2m at 10.73% CuEq from 692.8m 8.7m at 7.80% CuEq from 726.2m 5.0m at 5.53% CuEq from 827.0m 5.1m at 5.24% CuEq from 961.1m



Drillhole DPDH015 intersected:

35.0m at 2.24% CuEq from 120.0m , including



7.7m at 5.57% CuEq from 146.2m



328.0m at 1.10% CuEq from 556.0m , including



78.3m at 2.05% CuEq from 802.0m , including



2.3m at 11.79% CuEq from 827.9m



Drillhole DPDH016 intersected:

43.0m at 1.37% CuEq from 256.0m , including



2.0m at 22.67% CuEq from 274.0m



179.6m at 1.24% CuEq from 587.4m , including



22.1m at 3.36% CuEq from 696.0m , including



3.1m at 8.85% CuEq from 698.8m



16.1m at 4.53% CuEq from 730.0m



Estimated true widths of the intersections are shown in Table 1 below. Section and plan view maps of Lunahuasi are attached to the end of this news release.

Drill Hole Details

DPDH012 was collared on Section 6275N and drilled to the west at an angle of -58 degrees to a total depth of 704.0m. It intersected two high-grade vein zones but was not drilled far enough to test the stockwork zone. Highlights from this hole include an intersection from 194.0m which is interpreted as the continuation, 105m down-dip, of the eastern high-grade structure intersected in DPDH007 from 74.0m, and the intersection from 460.7m which is interpreted to be the deepest intersection of the western high-grade structure initially intersected by the discovery hole, DPDH002. The intersection in DPDH012 extends this zone an additional 106m down-dip from the intersection at 380m in hole DPDH007.

DPDH013 was collared on Section 6225N, 100m west of DPDH014 and 50m east of DPDH010 and DPDH015 and drilled to the west at an angle of -55 degrees (parallel to DPDH010) to a total depth of 1,033.4m. This hole intersected numerous mineralized structures over its entire length and includes 509.4m of stockwork mineralization grading 1.33% CuEq ending in mineralization grading 1.6% CuEq over 10m. The end of hole DPDH013 is 1.1 kilometres vertically below surface outcrops of massive silica which are interpreted to represent the surface outcrop of the structures we are drilling at depth.

DPDH015 was also collared on Section 6225N, from the same platform as DPDH010, and drilled to the west at -45 degrees to a total depth of 917.5m. Highlights from this hole include an open-ended intersection of the stockwork zone starting at 556.0m which includes numerous high-grade structures, including 2.25m at 11.79% CuEq.

DPDH016 was collared on Section 6125N, 100m east of last season's holes DPDH005 and DPDH008 and drilled to the west at -45 degrees to a depth of 773m. This hole intercepted several wide high-grade structures within a broader zone of stockwork mineralization grading 1.24% CuEq over 179.6m. In addition to high grade copper, this hole includes a 2m interval from 274m at 22.67% CuEq which included a 1m sample at 55.1 g/t Au highlighting the high-grade gold which is present in some of the Lunahuasi mineralization. Understanding the controls on bonanza grade gold and silver and exploring for extensions represents a significant upside opportunity at Lunahuasi.

Mineralization is remarkably consistent throughout the deposit, typically occurring as coarse-grained pyrite, enargite and lesser covellite, ranging from stockwork veins and disseminations through semi-massive and breccia-fill textures to massive sulphide zones up to several metres in length. The transition from discreet high-grade structures separated by unmineralized and propylitically altered wall rock in the east towards higher temperature alteration and stockwork and disseminated mineralization to the west is seen in all holes above, with the exception of DPDH012 which ended before it intersected the stockwork zone.

The more continuous mineralization in the western portion of the holes is comprised of consistent advanced argillic alteration of the host rhyolite and andesite cut by a stockwork of massive sulphide veins ranging from 5 centimetres to 5m thick. This progression of mineralization from discreet structures in the east to a more homogeneous stockwork zone in the west is interpreted to represent a transition towards the centre of the system which is thought to extend further west and to depth below the end of the current holes.

Table 1: Significant Intercepts

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Est True

Width (m) Cu (%) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) CuEq (%) DPDH012 59.0 240.0 181.0 74.2 0.25 0.59 4.8 0.72 incl 59.0 62.0 3.0 1.2 2.62 0.35 45.0 3.27 and incl 136.0 169.8 33.8 13.8 0.34 0.92 7.6 1.08 and incl 194.0 206.0 12.0 4.9 0.41 3.82 3.8 3.23 incl 196.0 198.0 2.0 0.8 0.65 16.80 7.0 12.96 plus 460.7 485.7 25.0 10.5 1.50 0.97 24.9 2.43 incl 470.3 471.2 0.9 0.4 11.49 1.84 135.0 14.01 incl 479.2 485.7 6.5 2.7 3.14 3.03 43.4 5.73 plus 560.7 566.0 5.3 2.3 2.28 0.87 13.5 3.03 DPDH013 162.0 186.0 24.0 10.3 0.94 1.35 15.4 2.06 incl 162.0 168.0 6.0 2.6 3.11 2.88 47.0 5.62 plus 256.0 466.2 210.2 94.6 0.35 0.53 6.1 0.79 incl 371.0 398.0 27.0 11.6 0.79 1.51 11.6 1.99 incl 371.0 374.0 3.0 1.3 1.16 9.36 44.6 8.38 and incl 395.0 397.0 2.0 0.9 4.22 1.45 26.0 5.50 Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Est True

Width (m) Cu (%) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) CuEq (%) plus 524.0 1,033.4 509.4 254.7 0.75 0.55 19.6 1.33 incl 607.0 608.0 1.0 0.4 3.80 13.05 60.0 13.85 and incl 634.2 639.3 5.1 2.2 2.41 1.11 43.1 3.60 and incl 666.0 737.9 71.9 31.6 1.18 1.59 46.2 2.75 incl 692.8 700.0 7.2 3.2 3.38 7.38 222.9 10.73 incl 726.2 734.9 8.7 3.8 4.57 3.08 112.5 7.80 and incl 778.0 837.0 59.0 26.0 0.78 0.93 49.6 1.89 incl 784.0 790.0 6.0 2.6 0.73 2.61 160.7 4.05 incl 827.0 832.0 5.0 2.2 3.72 1.50 81.4 5.53 and incl 885.7 918.0 32.3 16.2 1.61 0.39 26.2 2.13 incl 885.7 894.0 8.3 3.7 4.01 0.75 36.8 4.88 and incl 939.0 996.7 57.7 28.9 1.63 0.32 19.1 2.03 incl 946.0 949.0 3.0 1.5 2.98 0.26 24.7 3.39 incl 961.1 966.2 5.1 2.6 4.62 0.37 39.8 5.24 incl 974.8 976.1 1.3 0.7 8.22 3.03 47.0 10.84 DPDH015 99.0 210.0 111.0 63.3 0.56 0.43 14.1 1.00 incl 120.0 155.0 35.0 20.0 1.36 0.84 30.2 2.24 incl 137.5 142.3 4.8 2.7 2.21 0.64 37.2 3.01 incl 146.2 153.9 7.7 4.4 3.46 2.02 72.4 5.57 and incl 457.0 496.0 39.0 23.4 0.58 0.70 12.3 1.21 incl 488.5 489.6 1.1 0.6 2.63 8.77 80.0 9.73 plus 556.0 884.0 328.0 196.8 0.73 0.30 16.4 1.10 incl 574.2 625.0 50.8 29.5 0.65 0.71 63.8 1.73 incl 602.0 603.0 1.0 0.6 0.50 4.61 1,450.0 16.62 incl 609.1 612.0 2.9 1.7 2.53 1.28 83.3 4.19 incl 617.5 620.8 3.3 1.9 3.88 1.52 97.7 5.84 and incl 691.5 751.0 59.5 36.3 0.71 0.28 12.9 1.03 and incl 802.0 880.3 78.3 51.7 1.71 0.33 11.5 2.05 incl 827.9 830.2 2.3 1.5 10.46 1.07 62.5 11.79 incl 844.9 847.0 2.1 1.4 4.44 0.76 23.6 5.20 incl 874.0 878.0 4.0 2.6 3.92 0.31 20.5 4.33 DPDH016 230.0 343.0 113.0 76.8 0.34 0.87 5.6 1.03 incl 256.0 299.0 43.0 28.8 0.17 1.59 3.9 1.37 incl 274.0 276.0 2.0 1.3 0.85 29.76 14.0 22.67 incl 329.4 330.5 1.1 0.8 9.75 2.25 113.0 12.39 and incl 397.1 398.3 1.2 0.9 4.58 3.73 40.0 7.65 and incl 430.2 432.4 2.2 1.7 5.76 1.16 62.5 7.16 and incl 479.3 480.0 0.7 0.6 15.30 12.80 92.0 25.44 plus 587.4 767.0 179.6 147.3 0.81 0.38 17.8 1.24 incl 660.7 662.0 1.3 1.1 7.24 3.33 128.0 10.79 and incl 696.0 718.1 22.1 18.1 2.45 0.76 40.3 3.36 incl 698.8 701.9 3.1 2.5 6.20 1.82 150.1 8.85 incl 708.5 710.3 1.8 1.5 12.61 3.49 119.0 16.20 plus 730.0 746.1 16.1 13.2 2.76 1.44 81.0 4.53 incl 732.8 745.0 12.2 10.1 3.36 1.67 102.5 5.48

CuEq for drill intersections is calculated based on US$3.00/lb Cu, US$1,500/oz Au and US$18/oz Ag, with 80% metallurgical recoveries assumed for all metals. The formula is: CuEq % = Cu % + (0.7292 * Au g/t) + (0.0088 * Ag g/t). True widths are estimated based on a preliminary geological interpretation and are subject to change as more information is acquired and the geological interpretation is refined.

Outlook

Drilling is now complete for this season, and we are currently demobilizing from the field and focused on processing the remaining core, completing our geological interpretation, and beginning to plan for the next field and drill program to begin in or around early Q4 2024. Holes DPDH009 through DPDH016 drilled this season have been reported, with assays from another 6,476m from holes DPDH017 through DPDH023 still pending. A total of 12,952m of drilling was completed during the current program bringing the project total to 17,864m drilled to date. Assay results for completed holes will be released as they are received, analyzed, and confirmed by the Company.

Table 2: Drill Hole Information

Hole ID East North Elev

(masl) Azimuth Dip Length Status DPDH009 439040 6856277 4,683 263.59 -59.27 582.0 Completed DPDH010 439035 6856223 4,684 269.75 -55.08 1,070.2 Completed DPDH011 439090 6856275 4,658 270.22 -61.82 419.0 Completed DPDH012 439195 6856275 4,626 269.55 -57.95 704.0 Completed DPDH013 439090 6856224 4,663 272.42 -55.27 1,033.4 Completed DPDH014 439190 6856224 4,634 270.71 -55.63 976.8 Completed DPDH015 439040 6856224 4,682 268.77 -43.71 917.4 Completed DPDH016 439140 6856125 4,659 270.48 -46.03 772.7 Completed DPDH017 440255 6855875 4,542 134.97 -55.23 393.0 Assays Pending DPDH018 439214 6856000 4,705 283.78 -44.24 1,167.4 Assays Pending DPDH019 437555 6855951 5,358 069.83 -60.91 1,394.0 Assays Pending DPDH020 439294 6856188 4,657 266.75 -54.55 959.0 Assays Pending DPDH021 439222 6855912 4,743 265.30 -44.24 1,202.5 Assays Pending DPDH022 439210 6855997 4,706 268.54 -43.84 1,106.5 Assays Pending DPDH023 438852 6856212 4,777 079.61 -59.94 254.0 Assays Pending

Qualified Persons and Technical Notes

The scientific and technical disclosure included in this news release have been reviewed and approved by Bob Carmichael, B.A.Sc., P.Eng. who is the Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Carmichael is Vice President, Exploration for the Company.

Samples were cut at NGEx's operations base in San Juan, Argentina by Company personnel. Diamond drill core was sawed and then sampled in maximum 2-meter intervals, stopping at geological boundaries. Core diameter is a mix of PQ, HQ and NQ depending on the depth of the drill hole. Samples were bagged, tagged and packaged for shipment by truck to the ALS preparation laboratory in Mendoza, Argentina where they were crushed and a 500g split was pulverized to 85% passing 200 mesh. The prepared sample splits were sent to the ALS assay laboratory in either Lima, Peru or Santiago, Chile for copper, gold and silver assays, and multi-element ICP. ALS is an accredited laboratory which is independent of the Company. Gold assays were by fire assay fusion with AAS finish on a 30g sample. Copper and silver were assayed by atomic absorption following a 4-acid digestion. Samples were also analyzed for a suite of 48 elements with ME-MS61 plus mercury. Copper and gold standards as well as blanks and duplicates (field, preparation, and analysis) were randomly inserted into the sampling sequence for Quality Control. On average, 9% of the submitted samples are Quality Control samples. No data quality problems were indicated by the QA/QC program.

Copper equivalent (CuEq) for drill intersections is calculated based on US$3.00/lb Cu, US$1,500/oz Au and US$18/oz Ag, with 80% metallurgical recoveries assumed for all metals. The formula is: CuEq % = Cu % + (0.7292 * Au g/t) + (0.0088 * Ag g/t). True widths are estimated based on a preliminary geological interpretation and are subject to change as more information is acquired and the geological interpretation is refined.

About NGEx Minerals

NGEx Minerals is a copper and gold exploration company based in Canada, focused on exploration of the Lunahuasi copper-gold-silver project in San Juan Province, Argentina, and the nearby Los Helados copper-gold project located approximately nine kilometres northeast in Chile's Region III. Both projects are located within the Vicuña District, which includes the Caserones mine, and the Josemaria and Filo del Sol deposits.

NGEx owns 100% of Lunahuasi and is the majority partner and operator for the Los Helados project, subject to a Joint Exploration Agreement with Nippon Caserones Resources LLC, which is the indirect 49% owner of the operating Caserones open pit copper mine located approximately 17 kilometres north of Los Helados. Lundin Mining Corporation holds the remaining 51% stake in Caserones.

The Company's common shares are listed on the TSX under the symbol "NGEX" and also trade on the OTCQX under the symbol "NGXXF". NGEx is part of the Lundin Group of Companies.

Additional information relating to NGEx may be obtained or viewed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Additional Information

