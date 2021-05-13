The initiative aims to introduce students to advanced manufacturing. To support their aspirations, NGen will launch a contest where young people can win a $10K bursary to apply towards their school of choice

TORONTO, May 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Canada's Advanced Manufacturing Supercluster, Next Generation Manufacturing Canada (NGen), has launched an exciting youth initiative - Careers of the Future.ca. The initiative aims to motivate and inspire young minds to explore advanced manufacturing by educating students and adults about where manufacturing is heading and the wide variety of exciting career opportunities that can be pursued within the field. Advanced manufacturing involves the deployment of critical problem solving, teamwork, technical skills, business systems, and cutting-edge digital, materials, and production technologies to enhance how things are made for consumers and other customers in Canada and around the world.

"Young Canadians are called to action – to shape our future through innovation. Advanced manufacturing is working today to solve some of the world's biggest challenges such as climate change, life threatening diseases, and food insecurity. We are asking young people to envision a world that they can be proud of; to come forward and make that world a reality. Through advanced manufacturing, it is possible," said Jayson Myers, CEO, NGen.

A recent survey conducted by NGen and Abacus Data showed that perceptions of young people and parents alike are badly outdated when it comes to advanced manufacturing. The findings show that most people believe that jobs in advanced manufacturing are repetitive, unsafe and unfulfilling, whereas young people are attracted to diverse and inclusive workplaces and to work that helps people and solve problems. Views change dramatically when made aware of the innovative technologies, modern workplaces, and fulfilling career opportunities that are the reality of advanced manufacturing.

Students, parents and teachers can visit careersofthefuture.ca to access more information on the industry, as well as real life examples of young people in the sector whose innovations are changing our country. The website has been developed as a resource to help students identify potential career paths. It will educate kids on the diverse opportunities within Canada's advanced manufacturing sector and raise awareness about the innovations that are future proofing our country and reshaping the world. All students, from all areas of studies, are encouraged to visit the website to learn more about their role in Canada's advanced manufacturing revolution.

Calling all students to imagine the future!

To help young Canadians along their quest for knowledge about advanced manufacturing, NGen will be launching a contest, Manufacturing the Future, on May 13th that will award 10 bursaries valued at $10,000 (CAD) each. Canadian residents between the ages of 15-18 are asked to submit a 500-word essay, addressing the questions "What problem do you think advanced manufacturing could solve in the future? And, what role would you like to play in making it happen?" Whether interested in science, engineering, computers, virtual reality, robotics, design and creative arts, business, or administration, there is a role for everyone and all are encouraged to apply.

"Our aim is to guide and support the next generation of young Canadians as they pursue career aspirations in this field," added Myers. "We are helping them step into the future. The exciting possibilities that exist in the world of advanced manufacturing are endless. The industry is full of in-demand careers that young people may not even be aware of. The technology is captivating, the innovations are unbelievable, and these are the jobs that will have a real impact on the world we live in."

The Manufacturing the Future contest will run from May 13, 2021 until June 2, 2021. For full contest rules and more information on the program, visit careersofthefuture.ca.

Abacus Data conducted two online qualitative research communities using the Recollective platform from September 4th to 12th, 2020. 30 students aged 13 to 16 and 30 parents of students aged 13 to 16 were recruited from across Canada to take part in the week-long exercise.

About NGen

NGen is the industry-led not-for-profit organization that leads Canada's Advanced Manufacturing Supercluster. Its mandate is to help build world-leading advanced manufacturing capabilities in Canada for the benefit of Canadians. NGen works to strengthen collaboration among its membership of more than 3,500 manufacturers, technology companies, innovation centres, and researchers, and provides funding and business support to industry-led initiatives that aim to develop, apply, or scale-up transformative manufacturing solutions in Canada for commercialization in global markets.

About Careers of the Future

Careers of the Future is an NGen initiative that challenges youth across Canada to co-create the future they want, through a career in advanced manufacturing. Our goal is to inform and educate young people about advanced manufacturing and the exciting career path the industry holds.

About Manufacturing of the Future

No purchase required. Contest begins on May 13, 2021 at 12:01 a.m. EST and ends on June 2, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. EST. There are a total of ten (10) bursary prizes of $10,000 each available to be won to be used for post-secondary education costs in Canada. Open to legal residents of Canada who are between the ages of 15-18 at the time of entry into this Contest and planning to enter post-secondary education within 24 months of entering this Contest. Odds of winning depend on number of eligible entries received before contest closes and entrants' skill meeting the entry criteria. Entrants must also answer an essay question on the topic of "what problem do you think advanced manufacturing could solve in the future? And what role would you like to play in making it happen?" For full rules and entry details visit: www.careersofthefuture.ca.

