Strategic hire brings deep expertise that will help inform client decisions regarding complex risks

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2021 /CNW/ -- NFP, a leading insurance broker and consultant that provides property and casualty (P&C), corporate benefits, retirement, and individual solutions, today announced that Joseph Beesack has joined the company as a senior vice president and head of Analytics for the Complex Risk Solutions (CRS) Group in Canada.

Beesack, who joins NFP with over 25 years of industry experience, specializes in creating strategic statistical models to quantify risk. His expertise in statistical modeling supports the development of solutions across financial risk, enterprise risk management, professional liability and risk management. As part of NFP, Beesack will lead Analytics for the CRS Group and expand the use of statistical modeling. Beesack will report to John Belyea, chief operating officer for NFP in Canada.

"As we continue to grow our specialty business, we continue to make strategic investments in talented individuals with specialized skillsets," said Henry Lombardi, executive vice president and head of NFP's P&C division. "Joe's deep analytics expertise, and his ability to enhance understanding of risk and drive informed decisions, will provide meaningful value for our clients."

"NFP's commitment to growing its specialty business is attractive for leaders with specialized expertise," said Beesack. "I'm thrilled to be joining a dynamic team focused on helping clients navigate complex risks and implement strategies that turn challenges into opportunities."

