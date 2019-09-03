NFL and TikTok Announce Multi-Year Partnership to Bring NFL Content to Fans Around the World

Launch of Official Account with New Content Every Week of the Year

Worldwide Hashtag Challenges Starting with #WeReady to Kick Off NFL's 100th Season

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 3, 2019 /CNW/ -- The National Football League (NFL) and TikTok, the leading destination for short-form mobile video, announced today a new multi-year partnership to bring the excitement of the NFL experience to TikTok's global community, combining the passion surrounding NFL football with the fast-growing digital platform.

As part of the partnership, the NFL is launching its official TikTok account , delivering content to fans across the platform's global markets. NFL content will include uniquely packaged highlights, sideline moments, and behind-the-scenes footage. Additionally, the NFL and TikTok will partner together around a series of NFL-themed hashtag challenges, inviting members of the TikTok community to express their passion for their favorite NFL clubs and players on TikTok. The NFL and TikTok will also be partnering together on unique marketing opportunities for brands to activate around NFL content on TikTok.

#WeReady Kick Off Campaign

The NFL and TikTok are rallying fans to join in the excitement of kickoff with the #WeReady hashtag challenge campaign. From September 3rd - September 5th, fans are encouraged to show their pride for their favorite team by creating their own unique TikTok videos with the #WeReady hashtag. Popular TikTok creators and NFL clubs will join fans in showing their team spirit and excitement to get "back to football" ahead of the NFL's 100th season.

TikTok will also be celebrating the NFL's 100th season kickoff live in Chicago on September 5. Attendees can experience TikTok in real life at Soldier Field and create their own unique TikTok videos that show their love for their favorite teams and players in an NFL-themed experience.

"Partnering with TikTok is a natural extension of our media strategy," said Blake Stuchin, Vice President, Digital Media Business Development for the NFL. "The platform reaches a fast-growing global audience of NFL fans and future fans. The NFL programming and hashtag challenges are a perfect way to kick off the NFL's 100th season – with fun, new content that will entertain fans and invites them to celebrate their NFL fandom in a way that's authentic to the unique experience of TikTok."

Sports is a popular and beloved category on TikTok. Sports fans crave authentic moments, and people find that in TikTok's unique and creative short videos that capture the humor, passion, and surprise of the sports world. From the fans and the food to the mascots and players, this partnership will bring the excitement of an NFL game day to TikTok's diverse content ecosystem while involving the TikTok community in the broader NFL experience.

"We're thrilled to partner with a powerhouse in the sports industry like the NFL to bring new life and a fresh perspective to the sports entertainment experience," said Mayan Scharf, Global Partnerships, TikTok. "TikTok is a destination where fans can feel like they are a part of the team and we look forward to showcasing content from the NFL that is exciting, authentic and surprising to TikTok community."

About TikTok

TikTok is the leading destination for short-form mobile video. Our mission is to inspire and enrich people's lives by offering a home for creative expression and an experience that is genuine, joyful, and positive. TikTok has global offices including Los Angeles, New York, London, Paris, Berlin, Dubai, Mumbai, Singapore, Jakarta, Seoul, and Tokyo. www.tiktok.com .

Media Contacts:

Laura Perez, TikTok

pr@tiktok.com

Brenna Webb, NFL

brenna.webb@nfl.com

SOURCE TikTok

Related Links

http://www.tiktok.com

