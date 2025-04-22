Nextuple and 910 Advisors Announce Strategic Partnership to Elevate Omnichannel Fulfillment and Supply Chain Efficiency

ANDOVER, Mass. and WILMINGTON, N.C., April 22, 2025 /CNW/ -- Nextuple Inc., a leader in enhancing inventory and order management systems with the latest AI-powered capabilities for enterprises, today announced a strategic partnership with 910 Advisors, experts in commercial, supply chain, and technology advisory and the implementation and integration of CRM, ERP, and middleware solutions. Together, these companies will offer a unified approach to omnichannel transformation, combining their distinct competencies to help enterprises streamline processes, enhance operational efficiency, and drive growth.

The partnership leverages Nextuple's deep expertise in modernizing order and inventory management systems with 910 Advisors' extensive capabilities in CRM, ERP, and middleware implementation and integration. Together, the two companies provide enterprises with comprehensive solutions that address the complexities of omnichannel fulfillment, from strategic advisory through technology implementation.

"This partnership is about complementing our strengths to deliver unmatched value to our customers," said Darpan Seth, CEO of Nextuple. "910 Advisors brings exceptional expertise in integration and business process optimization, enabling us to help enterprises streamline their operations and elevate their omnichannel capabilities rapidly and effectively."

910 Advisors, founded on principles of clarity, efficiency, and innovation, has decades of proven experience serving sectors including consumer packaged goods, retail, manufacturing, distribution, and private equity.

"By joining forces with Nextuple, we're positioned to help enterprises tackle their most pressing omnichannel challenges," said Robert Chapman, Principal at 910 Advisors. "Our combined expertise ensures our clients can achieve greater agility, visibility, and efficiency, helping them thrive in today's dynamic retail environment."

The partnership aims to bridge the gap between strategic planning and technology implementation. Key benefits include:

End-to-End Omnichannel Strategies : Holistic solutions that address everything from initial assessment and consulting to system configuration and ongoing optimization.

: Holistic solutions that address everything from initial assessment and consulting to system configuration and ongoing optimization. Faster Time to Value : A unified roadmap streamlines project execution, reducing silos and accelerating ROI.

: A unified roadmap streamlines project execution, reducing silos and accelerating ROI. Future-Ready Scalability : Cloud-native microservices and robust integrations ensure organizations can adapt to evolving market demands.

: Cloud-native microservices and robust integrations ensure organizations can adapt to evolving market demands. Enhanced Visibility & Collaboration: Centralized data and consistent processes across commercial, supply chain, and order management systems.

This strategic partnership underlines both companies' commitment to empowering clients across various industries—retail, manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and more—to thrive in a rapidly changing market. As enterprises navigate modern omnichannel complexities, the combined expertise of Nextuple and 910 Advisors will provide a competitive edge.

About Nextuple Inc.

Nextuple empowers customer-centric retailers, grocers, and B2B eCommerce distributors to enhance their inventory and order management capabilities. Through modern, composable system integrations, AI-powered solutions, and strategic insights, Nextuple helps businesses deliver exceptional experiences, enhance operational agility, and drive sustainable growth. Nextuple has offices in Massachusetts (USA), Ontario (Canada), and Bengaluru (India), strategically positioned to support global clients. For more information, visit www.nextuple.com or join the global LinkedIn community for order management professionals, Order Management Gurus.

About 910 Advisors

910 Advisors specializes in delivering tailored Commercial, Supply Chain and Technology Advisory and Implementation solutions that empower businesses to overcome challenges and achieve measurable success. 910 Advisors helps businesses streamline processes, improve visibility, and stay competitive in today's fast-changing market. For more information, visit www.910advisors.com.

SOURCE Nextuple

Meir Kahtan (Nextuple), [email protected]; Jason Laffer (Nextuple), Marketing Programs Manager, [email protected]; Luke Foreman (910 Advisors), Digital Marketing Manager, [email protected]