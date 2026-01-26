/C O R R E C T I O N -- Market News Updates/

In the news release, Next-Generation RF Systems Move to the Center of Global Defense Spending, issued 26-Jan-2026 by Market News Updates over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that changes have been made. The complete, corrected release follows, with additional details at the end:

Next-Generation RF Systems Move to the Center of Global Defense Spending

AI-driven RF platforms are transforming how militaries detect, disrupt, and dominate threats across land, air, sea, and space

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2026 /CNW/ -- Market News Updates News Commentary - Next-generation RF-based defense and security technology is quickly becoming one of the most important building blocks of modern military systems. From advanced radar and electronic warfare to secure communications, spectrum monitoring, and counter-drone solutions, RF technology sits at the center of how today's defense forces detect threats, stay connected, and control the battlespace. What's changing now is intelligence and flexibility--AI-driven signal processing, software-defined radios, and adaptive spectrum technologies are making RF systems faster, smarter, and far more resilient against jamming, spoofing, and electronic attacks. In short, whoever controls the spectrum increasingly controls the mission. Active Companies in the defense space to keep a close eye on include: VisionWave Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VWAV), RTX Corporation (NYSE: RTX), AeroVironment Inc (NASDAQ: AVAV), Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS).

From an investor standpoint, the market momentum behind RF-based defense systems is hard to ignore. The broader RF technology market--which includes components, sensors, and integrated systems used heavily in defense and security--is expected to see strong, sustained growth over the next decade as global defense budgets prioritize electronic warfare, ISR, and counter-UAS capabilities. Analysts estimate the RF components market alone could exceed $90 billion by the early 2030s, with defense applications representing a meaningful and growing share. Add in specialized military RF chips, tactical communications, and sensor platforms, and the addressable market continues to expand as modernization programs accelerate worldwide.

For investors, RF-based defense technology offers a compelling mix of long-term government demand and near-term innovation upside. Defense contracts tend to be sticky and multi-year, providing revenue visibility, while rapid advances in AI, semiconductors, and spectrum technologies create opportunities for emerging players to scale quickly or become acquisition targets. As geopolitical tensions persist and electronic warfare becomes a top strategic priority, companies that deliver smarter, more adaptive RF solutions are well positioned to benefit. This makes next-generation RF technology not just a defense necessity--but a growing investment theme with durable tailwinds.

VisionWave (NASDAQ: VWAV) and SaverOne Announce Execution of Strategic Exchange Agreement to Establish RF-Based Defense Platform - VisionWave Holdings Inc. ($VWAV) ("VisionWave" or the "Company") and SaverOne 2014 Ltd. (Nasdaq: SVRE) ("SaverOne") today jointly announced that they have entered into a definitive strategic Exchange Agreement to develop an RF-based defense and security technology platform.

The transaction includes $7.0 million in staged equity consideration payable to SaverOne, and is structured to provide for a three-stage equity exchange and strategic collaboration between the two companies.

Under the agreement, VisionWave may acquire approximately 51% of SaverOne on a fully diluted basis, subject to milestone achievement, regulatory approvals, and customary closing conditions. VisionWave will be authorized to appoint one director to SaverOne's Board at the initial investment stage, and subject to meeting the specified development milestones, to appoint one additional director upon completion of each investment stage. SaverOne will serve as the core operating platform for specified RF-based defense and security applications, supported by a non-exclusive global license to VisionWave's proprietary RF sensing and analytics technologies for defense and homeland-security use.

Immediate Expansion of VRU Platform - VisionWave and SaverOne intend to integrate VisionWave's RF Technologies into SaverOne's existing VRU (Vulnerable Road User) platform, integrating RF sensing and AI-driven analytics designed to address concealed, obscured, and non-line-of-sight threats.

Management currently estimates that an RF-enhanced, commercially deployable solution addressing identified concealed-threat scenarios could be demonstrated during the 2026 calendar year, subject to continued development, testing, and validation. The expanded platform is intended to assist in environments where optical and LiDAR-only sensing systems face inherent limitations, including occlusion, cluttered terrain, adverse weather, and complex infrastructure settings.

Unified RF Defense and Security Platform - The strategic collaboration seeks to develop an RF defense platform combining VisionWave's RF sensing, imaging, and AI-based decision technologies with SaverOne's established engineering, system integration, and commercialization capabilities.

The platform is aiming to support a range of defense and security applications, including:

Detection of concealed or obscured threats

Counter-UAS and drone sensing

Perimeter and infrastructure protection

Battlefield and tactical situational awareness

RF-based threat classification in complex environments

The goal of the platform is intended to complement existing sensing architectures and support deployment across military, homeland-security, and critical-infrastructure environments, subject to technical feasibility and applicable regulations.

Governance and Board Approval - The transaction was unanimously approved by both VisionWave's and SaverOne's Boards of Directors following receipt and consideration of an independent fairness opinion and valuation analysis from BDO Consulting Group, which concluded that the transaction is fair, from a financial point of view, to VisionWave, SaverOne and their stockholders. The entire transaction is subject to the approval of SaverOne's shareholders.

Leadership Commentary - "This transaction is designed to develop a focused RF defense platform with the goal of operating where traditional sensing technologies reach their limits," said Douglas Davis, Executive Chairman of VisionWave Holdings. "By integrating RF capabilities into SaverOne's VRU platform, we believe the collaboration may result in solutions addressing threats that are currently hidden from view."

Ori Gilboa SaverOne's CEO added, "The agreement positions SaverOne as the operational center for a scalable RF-based defense platform, combining engineering infrastructure with VisionWave's sensing technologies to address evolving security challenges." Continued… Read this full release and additional news for VWAV by visiting: https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/VWAV/news/

Other recent developments in the tech/military/defense industries include:

Collins Aerospace, an RTX Corporation (NYSE: RTX) business, has entered into three-year parts distribution agreements with Integrated Procurement Technologies, S3 AeroDefense and Derco, a Lockheed Martin company, to enhance hardware and logistics support for wheels and brakes on the C-130 Hercules.

By expanding its network of distribution partners, Collins Aerospace ensures targeted support for C-130 operators throughout the hardware lifecycle. This benefits international customers currently flying the C-130 with Collins wheels and brakes, as well as those considering upgrading their fleet.

"The C-130 Hercules plays a vital role in global air mobility, supporting everything from combat operations to humanitarian relief," said Matt Maurer, Vice President and General Manager of Landing Systems at Collins Aerospace. "Wheels and brakes are mission-critical components for the aircraft, enabling safe takeoffs, landings and ground operations on some of the world's most challenging runways. These distribution agreements will help ensure fleet readiness for our customers, enabling them to operate where they're needed most."

Parry Labs, a defense technology company delivering modular open systems and edge infrastructure for the modern battlespace, is partnering with AeroVironment Inc (NASDAQ: AVAV) to architect, develop, deliver, and integrate Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA)-aligned digital engineering, software, and mission system hardware for the newly developed P550™ Uncrewed Aircraft System (UAS) for the U.S. Army's Long Range Reconnaissance (LRR) program.

As mission systems integrator, Parry Labs is embedding its proven mission system components into P550 to ensure the Army receives a platform that evolves with the mission and interoperates across the Family of Systems.

For this program, Parry Labs will provide expertise in Model-Based Systems Engineering (MBSE) development and open software operating environments to help AV implement the capabilities required by the LRR program and enable future integration of new capabilities.

Leidos (NYSE: LDOS) and OpenAI are partnering to deploy artificial intelligence in support of national priorities, including boosting the efficiency and effectiveness of government agencies.

The companies plan on integrating Open AI-powered generative and agentic AI into the core workflows of customers in strategic markets including digital modernization, health services, national security and infrastructure, and defense. Those are the foundations of Leidos' NorthStar 2030 growth strategy.

"Leidos and OpenAI are harnessing the transformative power of AI to help improve how federal agencies operate," said Leidos Chief Technology Officer Ted Tanner. "With OpenAI's most powerful models in a secure configuration designed to protect Leidos and customer data, we're working together to enhance productivity and accelerate product development and delivery."

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTOS), a technology company in defense, national security, and global markets, announced recently the grand opening of its new 55,000-square-foot state-of-the-art hypersonic and "Other" system manufacturing and payload integration facility in Princess Anne, Maryland.

The advanced facility will significantly enhance Kratos' capabilities to support launch operations and hypersonic testing for the Multi-Service Advanced Capability Hypersonics Test Bed (MACH-TB) 2.0 program and other customers from agencies including the U.S. Navy, US Air Force, DARPA, and the Missile Defense Agency.

"This strategic investment in Princess Anne represents Kratos' commitment to expanding our nation's hypersonic testing infrastructure and capabilities," said Dave Carter, President of Kratos Defense & Rocket Support Services Division. "The new facility enables us to increase production capacity, streamline payload integration processes, and respond even more rapidly to the growing demand for affordable hypersonic flight testing. The Princess Anne facility will play a crucial role in supporting our $1.4 billion MACH-TB 2.0 contract and other critical programs, enabling increased test cadence and more affordable flight test opportunities for hypersonic technologies."

