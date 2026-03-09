Antimony Demand Surges as Military Tech Boom Pushes Market Toward $4 Billion

Market News Updates News Commentary

Critical mineral essential for drones, sensors, and munitions expected to see steady growth over the next decade.

NEW YORK, March 9, 2026 /CNW/ -- Antimony minerals are becoming one of the most strategically important resources in the global critical minerals race, especially when it comes to defense operations. The metal is used to harden lead alloys in ammunition, strengthen military equipment, and produce flame-retardant materials used in aircraft wiring, armored vehicles, and protective gear. It also plays a role in semiconductors, infrared sensors, and specialized batteries used in drones, communications systems, and other battlefield electronics. Because of these applications, governments increasingly view antimony not just as an industrial material, but as a national security resource tied directly to military readiness and advanced defense technologies. Active Companies in the critical minerals industry this week include Xtra Energy Corporation (OTCID: XTPT), Dateline Resources Limited (OTCQB: DTREF), Teck Resources Limited (NYSE: TECK), Nova Minerals Limited (NASDAQ: NVA), United States Antimony Corporation (NYSE American: UAMY).

From a market perspective, demand for antimony is growing steadily as defense spending, electronics manufacturing, and energy storage needs expand. The global antimony market is currently valued at roughly $2.4–$2.5 billion, and analysts project it could reach around $4.1–$4.4 billion by 2034–2035, representing steady annual growth of about 5–6% over the next decade. Much of that growth is tied to its role in flame-retardant materials, battery alloys, and advanced electronics--industries that are directly connected to defense manufacturing and aerospace technologies. As new military platforms and unmanned systems are developed, the need for high-performance materials like antimony is expected to climb even further.

At the same time, supply chain risks are pushing antimony into the spotlight for policymakers and investors alike. Production is concentrated in only a few regions globally, which has raised concerns about secure access to the mineral during geopolitical tensions. As a result, governments are investing heavily in domestic mining, refining capacity, and strategic stockpiles of antimony to ensure reliable supply for defense systems. With the global market expected to nearly double over the next decade and demand coming from both military and high-tech industries, antimony minerals are rapidly emerging as one of the most important--and closely watched--critical materials in the modern defense economy.

American Antimony Reports First MTA Results: 30.3% Sb Average Head Grade Produces 63% Sb Concentrate at 97% Recovery - American Antimony Corporation, operating as Xtra Energy Corporation (OTCID: XTPT) today announced excellent test results using material sourced from the Company's Antimony King Mine within the American Antimony Project in Bernice Canyon, Nevada. The test work was completed by ALS Metallurgy of Kamloops, BC, under the supervision of International Metallurgical and Environmental Inc. Historically, the Antimony King Mine has produced high-grade materials for the recovery of antimony. Test work results indicate that a simple flotation process can produce very high-grade antimony concentrates of approximately 63 percent antimony, at very high antimony recoveries of approximately 97 percent of the contained antimony.

A bulk sample of approximately 400 kilograms was provided to ALS Metallurgy for test work purposes. The test work program consisted of mineralogical evaluation, preliminary flotation tests and production of a bulk concentrate sample. Shown in the following two tables are detailed analysis of the bulk sample chemistry and the key mineralogical results provided by ALS Metallurgy.

ANALYSIS OF AMERICAN ANTIMONY BULK SAMPLE Sample Assay - percent or g/tonne

Sb Fe S Au Ag American Antimony Bulk Sample 30.2 0.9 12.4 0.28 10.4



MINERAL COMPOSITION OF AMERICAN ANTIMONY BULK SAMPLE Minerals Mineral Content % Stibnite 41.8 Antimony Oxides 0.8 Pyrite 0.4 Arsenopyrite 0.2 Other Sulphide Minerals 0.3 Iron Oxides 1 Quartz 47.8 Calcium Carbonates 4.4 Other silicates 3.3 Total 100































AMERICAN ANTIMONY BULK SAMPLE - Overall Metallurgical Balance Product Weight Assay - percent or g/tonne Distribution - percent % grams Sb Fe S Au Ag Sb Fe S Au Ag

























ANTIMONY CONC. 45.4 910.7 62.6 1.0 26.2 0.52 24 96.7 36.5 98.0 86.5 96.8 CLEANER TAILINGS 3.9 77.3 11.6 2.9 3.54 0.30 4 1.5 9.0 1.1 4.2 1.4 FINAL TAILINGS 50.7 1016.8 1.05 1.3 0.20 0.05 0.4 1.8 54.5 0.8 9.3 1.8

























Recalculated Feed 100.0 2004.8 29.4 1.2 12.1 0.27 11.3 100 100 100 100 100 Measured Feed 100.0

30.2 0.9 12.4 0.28 10.4











The bulk sample material did not show any significant weathering or degradation of metallurgical performance, due to exposure or prolonged stockpiling at the Antimony King mine site. The process employed at ALS Metallurgy is very simple and incorporates grinding of the material to approximately 75 microns and conditioning the slurry with a simple flotation activator and flotation collector.

The flotation results seen in this test work demonstrates a key strength of the Antimony King project, the ability to produce exceptional quality concentrates at very high antimony recoveries. These results also provides a strong technical foundation for advancing scalable concentrate production pathways. The achieved head grades, concentrate grades, and recovery metrics represent key performance benchmarks in flotation-based antimony processing and materially strengthen the Company's confidence in the Antimony King system, as it progresses through staged development.

Commentary from CEO Mac J. Shahsavar, P.Eng., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of American Antimony Corporation: "This is a defining milestone in our staged development strategy, high head grades are important, but converting them into premium-grade concentrate at high recovery is what ultimately demonstrates real production potential. A ~30% head grade upgrading to approximately 63% concentrate at ~97% recovery is unheard of for development-stage projects. These metrics highlight both the grade strength and metallurgical robustness of the Antimony King system and materially advance our confidence as we move toward scalable domestic concentrate production. The technical alignment we are seeing supports our broader objective of positioning Bernice Canyon as a meaningful U.S. source of high-grade antimony concentrate." CONTINUED… Read this and more news for XTPT at: https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/XTPT/news/

Other recent developments in the mining industry include:

Dateline Resources Limited (OTCQB:DTREF) recently announced it has commenced exploration activities at the newly acquired Music Valley HREE Project (Music Valley), located in Riverside County, California, USA.

As part of the Company's exploration program, a high-resolution helicopter-borne magnetic and radiometric survey will commence next week, covering Music Valley and the surrounding area to the north. These surveys are expected to aid in vectoring us into areas that contain the prospective Pinto Gneiss.

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE: TECK) subsidiary Teck American has agreed to transfer full ownership of the Apex mine in Utah, US, to Blue Moon Metals.

This mine, which previously produced germanium, gallium and copper, is set to enhance Blue Moon's portfolio of critical mineral projects aimed at bolstering North American supply chains.

The deal strengthens Blue Moon's existing partnership with Hartree Partners, a key collaborator with the US Government on the recently unveiled $12bn critical metals stockpile initiative.

Nova Minerals Limited (NASDAQ: NVA) recently announced assay results from its 2025 surface sampling program in the West Wing area within the Company's flagship Estelle Gold and Critical Minerals Project (Estelle or the Project), located in the prolific Tintina Gold Belt in Alaska.

Nova General Manager and Geologist, Mr Hans Hoffman, commented:

"Field crews covered a lot of ground at Estelle in 2025 focusing on the less developed prospects and exploring for new ones. The most outstanding results came from West Wing where geologists were following up on two soil samples >1.0 g/t Au from 2024. Results from 2025 included 16 soil samples greater than 1.0 g/t Au over a 1 km strike length. Multi-gram gold and multi-percent copper rock samples were also reported. While a majority of the samples were collected in hornfels adjacent to the Estelle pluton, a few soil samples were collected atop a quartz feldspar porphyry, suggesting West Wing could be a different deposit style than is typical for Estelle."

United States Antimony Corporation (NYSE American:UAMY), a leading producer and processor of antimony, zeolite, and other critical minerals, and the only fully integrated antimony company in the world outside of China and Russia, recently announced a new Joint Venture ("JV") together with Americas Gold and Silver Corporation ("Americas") ("USAS") to construct a new state-of-the-art hydromet processing facility on lands being contributed to the JV located immediately adjacent to Americas active silver, copper, and antimony mines.

The ownership of the JV is 51% Americas and 49% US Antimony, with US Antimony serving as the managing member. All major decisions will be decided by a newly formed committee of equal representation from both JV partners.

