Next-Gen ProAV: Hikvision rolls out an evolving audio-visual ecosystem with digital innovations at ISLE 2025

HANGZHOU, China, March 10, 2025 /CNW/ -- As an innovative industry pioneer, Hikvision has elevated ProAV by showcasing immersive experiences at ISLE 2025. This landmark demonstration reflects Hikvision's ongoing efforts to revolutionize professional audio-visual solutions. "We are proud to showcase how Hikvision's audio-visual solutions are evolving. By integrating AIoT and the ProAV ecosystem, we are creating immersive experiences and driving digital transformation," said Allen Tang, Vice President of Hikvision International Business Center.

Hikvision rolls out an evolving audio-visual ecosystem with digital innovations at ISLE 2025

Spectacular showcase of integrated LED display lineup

Hikvision first stepped into the LED display market in 2013 and has established a wide product range that includes rental, creative, indoor, and outdoor displays, along with fully self-developed control systems.

Hikvision's P Series LED Controller takes center stage. This product delivers 3-in-1 functionality, offering flexibility in managing LED control, content distribution, and splicing setups. A web-based interface enables the creation of LED video walls from any browser. Moreover, rectangular load limits have been removed, and the sending cards can efficiently handle flexible network loads.

Beyond control system innovations, Hikvision expanded its LED display lineup with its rental products. The newly launched Aries Series features a unified platform that supports seamless installation with both indoor and outdoor cabinets. Its 69mm ultra-thin design and lightweight construction of 22kg/m² further facilitate shipping and installation.

Top-notch WonderHub & digital signage to elevate user experiences

Amid the rising tide of AI-driven digitalization, Hikvision leverages breakthroughs in interactive displays and other applications to deliver superior user experiences.

WonderHub serves as a digital assistant for education, leveraging cutting-edge AI integration to enhance classrooms. Its intelligent features, such as auto-framing, speaker tracking and noise reduction, create interactive and engaging experiences in educational and conference settings. Additionally, its outstanding in-house capabilities ensure access to the latest Android EDLA updates.

In parallel with interactive displays, Hikvision's DP Series Digital Signage further elevates experiences in high-end retail environments. Its ultra-slim, all-plastic design with a four-sided bezel and improved cable management delivers 4K resolution, a vibrant color gamut, and outstanding color accuracy.

Enhancing ProAV ecosystem with cutting-edge audio innovations

Audio-visual integration remains a major trend, driven by digitalization and the demand for seamless communication. Aligned with this trend, Hikvision has championed audio innovations consistently providing integrated solutions.

Hikvision's audio product experience zone showcased a portfolio refined since 2016, delivering cutting-edge technologies and immersive experiences across security, broadcast, and professional applications. Visitors were immediately drawn to solutions for public address and professional audio, both managed remotely via Hikvision's software.

Product highlights included a 128-channel network ceiling array microphone and a network array column speaker, both supporting the AES67 protocol while retaining analog interfaces. The ceiling array microphone offers hands-free operation with eight configurable pickup zones, while the sound column features 16 speakers with adjustable beam angles and widths.

Building on these breakthroughs, Hikvision extends its ProAV ecosystem with tailored solutions. Whether it's rapid, flexible deployments for live events, precise imaging for control centers, seamless interactive experiences in education, or integrated audio-visual setups in retail, Hikvision's solutions are digitally engineered to optimize performance and deliver greater value across modern audio-visual environments.

In addition to presenting its latest products and solutions, Hikvision hosted several engaging events, including an exclusive AV Salon featuring insights into LED industry trends, advanced collaboration technologies, and intelligent audio solutions. Hikvision also held product launches for its self-developed LED control system, rental LED displays, and audio solutions designed for diverse applications.

To find out more about Hikvision ProAV products and solutions, please visit our website or contact us directly.

SOURCE Hikvision Digital Technology

Luke Liu, [email protected]