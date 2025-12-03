Hikvision Awarded ISO 37301 Certification for Compliance Management System

HANGZHOU, China, Dec. 3, 2025 /CNW/ -- Hikvision announced recently that it has achieved the ISO 37301:2021 Compliance Management System certification from SGS, the world's leading testing, inspection, and certification company. This milestone, highlighted in the certification ceremony at the Shaping Intelligence Hikvision Commercial Summit 2025 in Bangkok, Thailand, affirms that Hikvision's robust compliance framework aligns with global standards, supporting the company's resilient growth worldwide.

A Testament to Compliance Achievement

ISO 37301 serves as the authoritative international benchmark for compliance management systems. It provides guidelines for creating and sustaining an effective and responsible compliance management system within organizations.

For Hikvision, being awarded the ISO 37301 certification by SGS is a testament to its proactive measures in establishing and enhancing its compliance management system. It underscores the company's strong alignment with international standards and industry best practices, highlighting its steadfast commitment to ethical business operations and enduring trust.

Continuous Efforts for Robust Compliance

This certification is more than a recognition. It is the outcome of Hikvision's continuous governance building progress. Driven by the principle of "upholding integrity and compliance to achieve sustainable development," Hikvision has established a governance management framework that connects the Board of Directors, management levels, every department and employee, along with its valued partners. This framework ensures accountability and standardized operations, while remaining dynamic and resilient to the evolving global landscape.

With the guidance of strategic philosophy and framework, Hikvision turns compliance spirits into real actions, strictly adhering to business ethics and enforcing compliance practices. By adopting global best practices, the company effectively embeds compliance requirements -- ranging from cybersecurity, trade compliance, data protection, human rights protection, and so on -- into the full lifecycle of R&D, manufacturing, sales, and daily operations.

This end-to-end approach transforms Hikvision's compliance management into a proactive value driver, fueling high-quality, sustainable growth. During the certification ceremony, Mr. Terachai Yaoprukchai, SGS Thailand Sustainability Business Manager, validated this effort by stating, "Hikvision has demonstrated industry-leading maturity and robustness in its compliance management system by deeply embedding compliance in its operations and strengthening globally adaptable risk controls."

Advance the Future of Responsible Operations

The awarding of ISO 37301 certification coincides with Hikvision's 2025 Compliance Culture Month. Themed "Integrity in Action, Value in Union," the event underscores the company's focus on transforming compliance principles into shared value and collective strength.

As Ms. Gao Aiping, General Manager of Hikvision's Compliance Department, remarked: "With a long-term commitment, we will continue to invest in our global compliance framework and enhance connection with all our stakeholders. By leveraging it as a strategic value engine, we are bolstering the company's resilience and paving the way for sustainable growth."

Echoing this sentiment, Hikvision will continue to collaborate closely with its partners and stakeholders to advance compliance practices jointly, fostering a stable and responsible business environment that promotes sustainable growth for our shared world.

To know more about Hikvision's compliance efforts, please click here.

