NexPoint Hospitality Trust Announces Recovering Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

DALLAS and TORONTO, Aug. 27, 2021 /CNW/ -- NexPoint Hospitality Trust ("NHT"1), (TSX-V: NHT.U) announced today the release of NHT's financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. All amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars.

The table below presents Net Income (Loss), FFO and AFFO.



For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

Change

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

Change Net Income (Loss) $ (5.4)

$ (13.4)

59.7%

$ 8.2

$ (65.4)

112.5% FFO² (3.5)

(4.7)

25.5%

(11.6)

(7.3)

-58.9% AFFO² (2.8)

(4.6)

39.1%

(10.2)

(7.3)

-39.7%

The table below presents Occupancy, ADR and RevPAR.



For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

Change

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

Change Occupancy 66.4%

22.2%

66.6%

59.2%

41.6%

29.8% ADR $ 121.02

$ 95.64

21.0%

$ 106.47

$ 125.75

-18.1% RevPAR $ 81.91

$ 21.69

73.5%

$ 65.32

$ 53.55

18.0%

Additional information on second quarter 2021 financial and operational results can be found at www.sedar.com in our second quarter 2021 unaudited consolidated interim financial statements and management discussion and analysis ("MD&A").

About NHT

NexPoint Hospitality Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust, with its Units listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker NHT.U. and NHT is focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located hospitality properties in the United States that offer a high current yield and in many cases are underperforming assets with the potential to increase in value through investments in capital improvements, a market-based recovery, brand repositioning, revenue enhancements, operational improvements, expense inefficiencies, and exploiting excess land or underutilized space. NHT owns 11 branded properties sponsored by Marriott, Hilton and Intercontinental Hotels Group, located across the U.S. NHT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors VI, L.P.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

1 In this release, "we," "us," "our," and "NHT" each refer to NexPoint Hospitality Trust.

2 FFO, Core FFO and AFFO are non-IFRS measures. See "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" in our MD&A for definitions of each of these measures and a reconciliation of these measures to Net Income.

SOURCE NexPoint Hospitality Trust