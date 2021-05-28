NexPoint Hospitality Trust Announces Recovering First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

DALLAS and TORONTO, May 28, 2021 /CNW/ -- NexPoint Hospitality Trust, ("NHT"1), (TSX-V: NHT.U) announced today the release of NHT's financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2021. All amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars.

Results for the three months ended March 31, 2021:

For the three months ended March 31, 2021 , NHT reported Net Income (Loss), FFO 2 , Core FFO 2 and AFFO 2 of $13.5 million , $(8.0) million , $(7.4) million and $(7.5) million , respectively, attributable to Unitholders, compared to $(15.2) million , $(6.1) million , $(5.8) million , and $(6.1) million respectively in the fourth quarter of 2020.

For the three months ended March 31, 2021 , the portfolio averaged occupancy of 51.9%, Average Daily Rate ("ADR") of $93.79 and Revenue per Available Room ("RevPAR") of $48.39 . This is compared to occupancy of 41.4%, ADR of $89.42 and RevPAR of $37.12 for the three months ended December 31, 2020 .

For the three months ended March 31, 2021 , the portfolio generated total revenues of $7.9 million , operating and general and administrative expenses of $9.5 million and NOI2 of $(1.5) million , generating an NOI Margin2 of (19.5)%, compared to $6.7 million , $5.4 million , $1.3 million , and 18.9%, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2020. Operating expenses were significantly higher in the first quarter of 2021, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 due to the entire year's property tax levy recognized on January 1, 2021 in accordance with IFRIC 21.

Additional information on first quarter 2021 financial and operational results can be found at www.sedar.com in our 2021 unaudited consolidated interim financial statements and management discussion and analysis ("MD&A").

As of March 31, 2021, NHT had a working capital deficiency of $58.7 million, which was primarily the result of COVID-19 pandemic impact and NHT's $35 million mezzanine facility that originally matured on January 8, 2020 (which has been further extended by the lender until June 8, 2021).

As we enter the second quarter of 2021, Management is actively working towards addressing NHT's liquidity concerns, including the following: (i) negotiating with lenders to extend or otherwise restructure the terms of our loans and obtain relief from covenants in the near term; and (ii) converting payables to an affiliate into Class B Units of NHT's operating partnership. In addition, subject to market conditions, NHT may seek to raise funding through new debt and equity financing, including sale-leaseback and ground lease arrangements. The particular characteristics of the underlying assets and the present environment of the debt and equity markets, which may continue for some period of time, may impact the ability to obtain financing.

About NHT

NexPoint Hospitality Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust, with its Units listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker NHT.U. and NHT is focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located hospitality properties in the United States that offer a high current yield and in many cases are underperforming assets with the potential to increase in value through investments in capital improvements, a market-based recovery, brand repositioning, revenue enhancements, operational improvements, expense inefficiencies, and exploiting excess land or underutilized space. NHT owns 11 branded properties sponsored by Marriott, Hilton and Intercontinental Hotels Group, located across the U.S. NHT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors VI, L.P.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking" information that involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, and it may cause actual results, performance or achievements or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements or industry results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "anticipate", "believe", "could", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "plan", "predict", "project", "will", "would", and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions. In particular, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on NHT's business constitutes a forward-looking statement.

Forward-looking information contained in this press release is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by NHT, including, without limitation, a reasonably stable North American economy and stock market. Although the forward-looking information contained in this press release is based upon what the NHT's management believes to be reasonable assumptions, NHT cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with such information. Forward-looking information reflects current expectations of management regarding future events and operating performance as of the date of this press release. Such information involves significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking information, and a description of these factors can be found under "Risk Factors" in NHT's final prospectus dated March 27, 2019, NHT's final short form base shelf prospectus dated November 15, 2019 and Management's Discussion and Analysis dated May 28, 2021, which are available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

The forward-looking information contained herein is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to NHT. The forward-looking information is made as of the date of this press release and NHT assumes no obligation to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by applicable law.

1 In this release, "we," "us," "our," and "NHT" each refer to NexPoint Hospitality Trust. 2 FFO, Core FFO, AFFO, NOI and NOI Margin are non-IFRS measures. See "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" in our MD&A for definitions of each of these measures and a reconciliation of these measures to Net Income.

