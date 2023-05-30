NexPoint Hospitality Trust Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results, Update on Sale of DoubleTree Portfolio, and Beginning the Sale Process of the HIX Nashville Portfolio

DALLAS and TORONTO, May 30, 2023 /CNW/ -- NexPoint Hospitality Trust ("NHT"1), (TSX-V: NHT.U) announced the release of NHT's financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2023. All amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars.

The table below presents net income from continuing operations, Funds from Operations ("FFO") and Adjusted Funds from Operations ("AFFO").



For the Three Months Ended



March 31, 2023

March 31, 2022

Net income $ (3.8)

$ 0.8

FFO2 (1.8)

5.8

AFFO2 (6.8)

2.4





The table below presents Occupancy, ADR and RevPAR.



For the Three Months Ended



March 31, 2023

March 31, 2022

Occupancy 73.3 %

66.9 %

ADR $ 169.94

$ 149.83

RevPAR $ 126.29

$ 100.84





Additional information on 2023 financial and operational results can be found at www.sedar.com in our 2023 interim consolidated financial statements and management discussion and analysis ("MD&A").

DoubleTree Portfolio

On March 8, 2022, the Company began the marketing process to sell its DoubleTree Portfolio. As of March 31, 2023, the Company has sold the Beaverton, Vancouver and Bend properties for a combined purchase price of US$67.5 million. The Company had executed purchase and sale agreements on the Tigard property for a purchase price of US$24.5 million. However, the buyer defaulted on the agreement and relinquished the escrow to the Company. The Company is still actively marketing the Tigard property and hopes to complete the sale of the property before year end. Additionally, the Company has executed a purchase and sale agreement on the Olympia property for a purchase price of US$12.75 million and expects the transaction to close in the third quarter of 2023. The Company used the proceeds from the Beaverton, Bend, and Vancouver sales to pay off the DT Portfolio debt. The proceeds from the remaining sales will be used to pay down other outstanding debt the Company holds.

HIX Nashville Portfolio

On February 6, 2023, the Company entered into an agreement with a broker to actively start marketing the Holiday Inn Express Nashville for sale. The Company is targeting a sales price of US$125 million. As of the date of this report, the Company has received bids between US$115 million and US$120 million. Management is confident that the Company will receive an offer at the target price in the near future. The Company plans to retire the entirety of the HIX Nashville debt with the proceeds of the sale.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

FFO and AFFO are key measures of performance commonly used by real estate operating companies and real estate investment trusts. They are not measures recognized under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS. FFO and AFFO may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers in the real estate or lodging industries. For complete definitions of these measures, as well as an explanation of their composition and how the measures provide useful information to investors, please refer to the section titled "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" in NHT's MD&A for the three months ended March 31, 2023, which section is hereby incorporated herein by reference.

The following is a reconciliation of our net income to FFO and AFFO for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022:



For the Three Months Ended



March 31, 2023

March 31, 2022



$

$

Net income (loss) from continuing operations (3,756)

832

Depreciation of property and equipment 1,847

2,794

Depreciation of right-of-use asset 47

83

Amortization of advanced bookings from

acquisitions —

96

Fair value adjustment to interest rate caps 135

326

Acquisition costs —

278

Deferred income tax recovery (20)

(121)

Fair value adjustment of Class B Units (101)

(289)

Impairment (recovery)/loss —

1,787

Funds from Operations (1,848)

5,783

FFO per unit - basic (0.06)

0.20











Income taxes 242

57

Core Funds from Operations (1,606)

5,840

CFFO per unit - basic (0.05)

0.20











FF&E reserve (5,158)

(4,556)

Amortization of deferred financing costs 213

1,079

Fees related to Nashville forbearance (3)

—

Stock compensation (264)

—

Adjusted Funds from Operations (6,818)

2,363

AFFO per unit - basic (0.23)

0.08











Weighted average units outstanding - basic 29,901,742

29,352,055





About NHT

NexPoint Hospitality Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust, with its Units listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker NHT.U. NHT is focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located hospitality properties in the United States that offer a high current yield and in many cases are underperforming assets with the potential to increase in value through investments in capital improvements, a market-based recovery, brand repositioning, revenue enhancements, operational improvements, expense inefficiencies, and exploiting excess land or underutilized space. NHT owns 10 branded properties sponsored by Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, and Intercontinental Hotels Group, located across the U.S. NHT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors VI, L.P.

1 In this release, "we," "us," "our," and "NHT" each refer to NexPoint Hospitality Trust.

2 FFO and AFFO are non-IFRS measures. For a description of the basis of presentation and reconciliations of NHT's non-IFRS measures, see "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" in this release.

