NexPoint Hospitality Trust Announces Election of Trustees

DALLAS and TORONTO, Dec. 22, 2021 /CNW/ -- NexPoint Hospitality Trust ("NHT") (TSX-V: NHT.U) today announced the results of its 2021 annual general meeting of unitholders (the "Meeting"). All of the nominees listed in the management information circular prepared in connection with the Meeting were elected as trustees. Detailed results of the vote for the election of trustees held at the Meeting are set out below:

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld James Dondero 21,070,882 99.98 5,000 0.02 Neil Labatte 21,070,882 99.98 5,000 0.02 Graham Senst 21,070,882 99.98 5,000 0.02

About NexPoint Hospitality Trust

NexPoint Hospitality Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust, with its Units listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker NHT.U. NHT is focused on acquiring, owning and operating well located hospitality properties in the United States that offer a high current yield and in many cases are underperforming assets with the potential to increase in value through investments in capital improvements, a market-based recovery, brand repositioning, revenue enhancements, operational improvements, expense inefficiencies, and exploiting excess land or underutilized space. NHT owns 11 branded properties sponsored by Marriott, Hilton and Intercontinental Hotels Group, located across the U.S. NHT is externally advised by NHT Real Estate Advisors VI, L.P. For more information, visit www.nht.nexpoint.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

