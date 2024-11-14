NexPoint Hospitality Trust Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

DALLAS and TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2024 /CNW/ - NexPoint Hospitality Trust ("NHT"1), (TSXV: NHT.U) announced today the resignation of Brian Mitts as Chief Financial Officer & Corporate Secretary, effective December 31, 2024 at 11:59 pm (ET). In connection with Mr. Mitts' resignation, the board of trustees of the REIT appointed Paul Richards, who currently serves as NHT's Vice President, Asset Management, as Chief Financial Officer & Corporate Secretary, effective January 1, 2025 at 12:00 am (ET). Mr. Richards is a certified public accountant in the State of Texas and received an MS in Finance and a BS in Accounting from Texas A&M University.

About NHT

NexPoint Hospitality Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust, with its Units listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker NHT.U. NHT is focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located real estate assets including, but not limited to, investments in life science and semiconductor manufacturing properties, but mainly focusing on hospitality properties in the United States that offer a high current yield and in many cases are underperforming assets with the potential to increase in value through investments in capital improvements, a market-based recovery, brand repositioning, revenue enhancements, operational improvements, expense inefficiencies, and exploiting excess land or underutilized space. NHT owns 7 branded properties sponsored by Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt, located across the U.S. NHT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors VI, L.P.

