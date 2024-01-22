NexPoint Hospitality Trust Announces 2023 U.S. Income Tax Information

DALLAS and TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2024 /CNW/ -- NexPoint Hospitality Trust ("NHT" or the "REIT") (TSX-V: NHT.U) is pleased to announce 2023 U.S. tax information in respect of the special distribution paid by the REIT on December 29, 2023 (the "Special Distribution"). The Special Distribution was made to distribute to unitholders all or a portion of the capital gain realized by the REIT from certain transactions completed during the last fiscal year in order for the REIT to continue to be qualified and classified as a "real estate investment trust" (as defined in the U.S. Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as replaced or amended, from time to time) for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

The final income allocations as they will be reported on Form 1099-DIV, in respect of the Special Distribution, are set forth in the following table:

Common Shares (CUSIP #65344N107)





















Record

Date Payable

Date Distribution

Per Share Taxable Ordinary

Income

Per Share (1) Capital Gain

Distributions Per

Share (2)(3) Unrecaptured

Section 1250 Gain Return of Capital

Per Share



























11/15/2023 12/29/2023 $0.04497 $0.00000 $0.04497 $0.00607 $0.00000





























Totals $0.04497 $0.00000 $0.04497 $0.00607 $0.00000

















100.00 % 0.00 % 100.00 % 13.50 % 0.00 %













(1) 100% of the amount reported as Taxable Ordinary Income is treated as a qualified REIT dividend for purposes of Section 199A (2) The Section 897 Capital Gain amount is equal to 100% of the total Capital Gain Distribution



(3) Pursuant to Treasury Regulation §1.1061-6(c), NexPoint Hospitality Trust is disclosing additional information related to the capital gain distributions reported on Form 1099-DIV, for purposes of Section 1061. Section 1061 is generally applicable to direct and indirect holders of "applicable partnership interests." The "One Year Amounts" and "Three Year Amounts" required to be disclosed are both zero with respect to the 2023 distributions, since all capital gain dividends relate to Section 1231 gains.

The REIT encourages unitholders to consult their tax advisors regarding the federal, state, and local income tax consequences to them of the Special Distribution.

About NexPoint Hospitality Trust

NexPoint Hospitality Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust, with its Units listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker NHT.U. NHT is principally focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located hospitality properties in the United States that offer a high current yield and in many cases are underperforming assets with the potential to increase in value through investments in capital improvements, a market-based recovery, brand repositioning, revenue enhancements, operational improvements, expense inefficiencies, and exploiting excess land or underutilized space. NHT owns 8 branded properties sponsored by Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, and Intercontinental Hotels Group, located across the U.S. NHT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors VI, L.P. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact:

Investor Relations

[email protected]

Media Inquiries

[email protected]

SOURCE NexPoint Hospitality Trust