NexGen Continues to Intersect High-Grade Mineralization in all A2 and A3 Targets Highlighting Strength of Continuity at Arrow

NexGen Energy Ltd.

Jul 10, 2019, 06:30 ET

VANCOUVER, July 10, 2019 /CNW/ - NexGen Energy Ltd. ("NexGen" or the "Company") (TSX: NXE, NYSE MKT: NXE) is pleased to report radioactivity results for an additional forty holes comprising 18,166.5 m from the Company's Feasibility stage drilling program at our 100% owned, Rook I property in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

Conversion of Indicated to Measured

Figure 1: Arrow Deposit Drill Hole Locations (CNW Group/NexGen Energy Ltd.)
This current phase of the 2019 drilling program is targeting the A2 and A3 High-Grade Domain mine planning sections at a spacing between 9.0 m and 16.7 m based on a geostatistical data spacing report compiled by Clayton V. Deutsch from Resource Modeling Solutions. All drill holes are collared at a steep inclination, then shallowed out between -55° and -60° before intersecting the target by utilizing the latest in directional drilling technology.  

Highlights:

A2 High-Grade Domains and Sub-Zone

The highlights below include composite and off-scale radioactivity results from the A2 only, for radioactivity results for the entire hole see Table 1: Arrow Deposit Drill Hole Data.

  • AR-19-229c5 intersected 44.0 m of total composite mineralization including 14.05 m of total composite off-scale radioactivity (>10,000 to >61,000 cps) within a 98.0 m section (573.0 to 678.0 m).  Additionally, of the 14.05 m of off-scale mineralization intersected in the hole 3.35 m of massive-to-semi massive pitchblende with minimum-greater-than-61,000 cps;

  • AR-19-239c2 intersected 45.5 m of total composite mineralization including 7.60 m of total composite off-scale radioactivity (>10,000 to >61,000 cps) within a 107.0 m section (642.0 to 749.0 m).  Additionally, of the 7.60 m of off-scale mineralization intersected in the hole 1.65 m of massive-to-semi massive pitchblende with minimum-greater-than-61,000 cps;

  • AR-19-241c1 intersected 10.0 m of total composite mineralization including 4.65 m of total composite off-scale radioactivity (>10,000 to >61,000 cps) within a 91.0 m section (492.0 to 583.0 m) in the A2 sub-zone. Additionally, of the 4.65 m of off-scale mineralization intersected in the hole 0.5 m of massive-to-semi massive pitchblende with minimum-greater-than-61,000 cps;

  • AR-19-243c3 intersected 24.5 m of total composite mineralization including 4.45 m of total composite off-scale radioactivity (>10,000 to >61,000 cps) within an 85.5 m section (593.0 to 678.5 m).  Additionally, of the 4.45 m of off-scale mineralization intersected in the hole 0.5 m of massive-to-semi massive pitchblende with minimum-greater-than-61,000 cps;

  • AR-19-246c1 intersected 52.0 m of total composite mineralization including 6.70 m of total composite off-scale radioactivity (>10,000 to >61,000 cps) within a 107.5 m section (628.0 to 735.5 m).  Additionally, of the 6.7 m of off-scale mineralization intersected in the hole 0.65 m of massive-to-semi massive pitchblende with minimum-greater-than-61,000 cps;

  • AR-19-247c1 intersected 27.0 m of total composite mineralization including 4.30 m of total composite off-scale radioactivity (>10,000 to >61,000 cps) within an 85.0 m section (605.0 to 690.0 m).

A3 High-Grade Domains and Sub-Zone

The highlights below include composite and off-scale radioactivity results from the A3 only, for radioactivity results for the entire hole see Table 1: Arrow Deposit Drill Hole Data.

  • AR-19-248c2 intersected 45.5 m of total composite mineralization including 7.30 m of total composite off-scale radioactivity (>10,000 to >61,000 cps) within an 89.0 m section (487.0 to 576.0 m);

  • AR-19-242c2 intersected 51.5 m of total composite mineralization including 5.85 m of total composite off-scale radioactivity (>10,000 to >61,000 cps) within a 92.5 m section (511.0 to 603.5 m);

  • AR-19-238c3 intersected 28.0 m of total composite mineralization including 5.25 m of total composite off-scale radioactivity (>10,000 to >61,000 cps) within a 101.0 m section (440.0 to 541.0 m);

  • AR-19-248c1 intersected 42.0 m of total composite mineralization including 5.85 m of total composite off-scale radioactivity (>10,000 to >61,000 cps) within an 88.0 m section (474.0 to 562.0 m).

Drill hole locations are shown in Figure 1, drilling results can be found in table 1. Drill hole descriptions can be found at www.nexgenenergy.ca

Development, Activities & Financial

  • Expediting Arrow to Feasibility by initiation of a 2-stage (10 rig) high density drilling program that commenced in mid-December 2018 to focus on mine optimization plans based on Measured and Indicated mineral resources.

  • NexGen commenced an Environmental Assessment on the Rook I Project on April 29, 2019 in accordance with the requirements of both the Environmental Assessment Act and the Canadian Environmental Assessment Act, 2012 ("CEAA 2012") after receiving acceptance of the Rook I Project Description (Technical Proposal) by the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission ("CNSC") and the Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment ("SMOE"). In addition, NexGen filed an Initial Licence Application with the CNSC under the Nuclear Safety and Control Act in order to obtain a Licence to Prepare Site and Construct for the Project.

  • As of July 1, 2019, the Company had cash-on-hand of approximately $85 million which fully funds NexGen for all drilling, feasibility and development programs planned this year.

Leigh Curyer, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "The largest drill program currently in Canada and in the Company's history continues to rapidly advance Arrow through to Feasibility Study, detailed design and permitting. These results once again demonstrate the uniqueness of Arrow in terms of high grade and continuity. With the broader team advancing all aspects of development, community and permitting, it is an exciting time at NexGen."

Troy Boisjoli, Vice-President, Operations and Project Development, commented: "This latest batch of radioactivity results from the A2 and A3 High-Grade Domains, again demonstrates our confidence in the continuation of the high-grade mineralization across the Arrow Deposit. The strength of mineralization seen as part of this mine plan development drilling is truly unique and something I've never seen in my career.  Not only are we seeing continuity of strong mineralization but also in rock competency throughout the mine plan.  We are looking forward to the completion of Phase I (conversion of Indicated Mineral Resource to the measured category) and the start of Phase II (conversion of Inferred Mineral Resource to the Indicated category)."

Table 1: Arrow Deposit Drill Hole Data

Drill Hole

Athabasca Group - Basement
Unconformity Depth (m)

Handheld Scintillometer Results (RS-
120/125) 

Hole ID

Azimuth

Dip

Total
Depth (m)

From
(m)

To
(m)

Width
(m)

CPS Range

AR-19-229c5

327

-65

681.00

N/A

464.00

465.00

1.00

<500 -  1900





469.00

469.50

0.50

<500 -  510





472.00

472.50

0.50

<500 -  680





480.50

487.50

7.00

<500 -  5400





490.00

491.00

1.00

<500 -  7200





495.50

501.00

5.50

<500 -  40000





504.50

511.00

6.50

<500 -  9900





513.50

522.50

9.00

<500 -  28300





525.00

537.50

12.50

<500 -  33000





615.00

659.00

44.00

<500 -  61000

AR-19-230c4

327

-65

693.50

N/A

461.50

463.50

2.00

<500 -  930





502.00

502.50

0.50

<500 -  2470





505.00

507.50

2.50

<500 -  3220





514.00

522.50

8.50

<500 -  1700





533.50

534.50

1.00

<500 -  780





559.00

563.50

4.50

<500 -  1800





567.00

567.50

0.50

<500 -  540





601.50

608.50

7.00

<500 -  61000





615.00

617.50

2.50

<500 -  10200





624.00

628.50

4.50

<500 -  1300





639.00

639.50

0.50

<500 -  640





643.00

647.00

4.00

<500 -  7800





655.00

656.00

1.00

<500 -  730





660.00

660.50

0.50

<500 -  530





666.50

668.00

1.50

<500 -  10600

AR-19-232c4

327

-65

645.50

N/A

495.00

496.00

1.00

<500 -  1680





547.00

549.00

2.00

<500 -  26000





551.50

552.00

0.50

<500 -  5100





559.00

572.50

13.50

<500 -  61000





579.50

581.50

2.00

<500 -  51000





584.50

585.00

0.50

<500 -  2300





596.00

598.50

2.50

<500 -  61000





601.50

605.00

3.50

<500 -  47300





609.00

609.50

0.50

<500 -  870





613.50

614.00

0.50

500 -  2700





617.50

618.00

0.50

<500 -  1100

AR-19-233c4

327

-65

558.50

N/A

452.00

458.00

6.00

<500 -  3070





462.00

462.50

0.50

<500 -  530





465.50

466.00

0.50

<500 -  620





484.50

497.00

12.50

<500 -  13400





506.50

521.00

14.50

<500 -  30000





525.00

528.50

3.50

500 -  1350

AR-19-234c3

327

-65

537.00

N/A

460.00

461.50

1.50

<500 -  990





479.00

484.00

5.00

<500 -  1700





487.50

511.00

23.50

<500 -  61000

AR-19-236c3

327

-65

684.50

N/A

461.50

462.50

1.00

<500 -  2100





468.50

469.50

1.00

<500 -  2800





476.50

477.00

0.50

590 -  21000





483.00

486.00

3.00

<500 -  1260





488.50

489.50

1.00

<500 -  1760





498.50

499.50

1.00

<500 -  2700





505.00

506.00

1.00

<500 -  750





515.50

529.50

14.00

<500 -  61000





534.50

535.00

0.50

<500 -  820





542.50

543.50

1.00

<500 -  1100





578.00

586.00

8.00

<500 -  1000





591.00

593.00

2.00

<500 -  1060





596.50

601.50

5.00

<500 -  9300





604.00

617.00

13.00

<500 -  3200





620.50

635.50

15.00

<500 -  61000





638.50

644.50

6.00

<500 -  1430





648.00

649.00

1.00

<500 -  6300





654.00

664.00

10.00

<500 -  53000





677.50

678.00

0.50

<500 -  660

AR-19-236c4

327

-65

699.50

N/A

463.00

463.50

0.50

<500 -  1200





473.50

474.00

0.50

<500 -  800





477.00

478.00

1.00

<500 -  12000





483.00

483.50

0.50

<500 -  1400





490.00

490.50

0.50

<500 -  2000





501.00

502.00

1.00

<500 -  2300





509.00

509.50

0.50

<500 -  2700





515.00

517.00

2.00

<500 -  6800





519.50

533.00

13.50

<500 -  61000





548.00

548.50

0.50

<500 -  620





589.00

589.50

0.50

<500 -  820





594.00

599.00

5.00

<500 -  1800





607.00

609.50

2.50

<500 -  980





616.50

618.00

1.50

<500 -  1500





622.00

624.00

2.00

<500 -  21000





631.50

632.50

1.00

<500 -  1100





635.00

651.50

16.50

<500 -  24000





658.00

665.50

7.50

<500 -  61000





671.00

672.00

1.00

<500 -  3400

AR-19-237c1

327

-65

705.50

128.00

302.00

302.50

0.50

<500 -  560





496.00

497.00

1.00

<500 -  2300





532.50

533.00

0.50

<500 -  1800





545.50

549.50

4.00

<500 -  29000





556.50

558.50

2.00

<500 -  11500





565.50

567.00

1.50

<500 -  6000





570.50

571.50

1.00

<500 -  32000





640.00

645.50

5.50

<500 -  61000





648.00

664.00

16.00

<500 -  52000





667.00

667.50

0.50

<500 -  1200





671.50

672.00

0.50

<500 -  700





677.50

684.50

7.00

<500 -  9800





690.00

690.50

0.50

<500 -  510

AR-19-237c2

327

-65

720.50

N/A

504.00

504.50

0.50

<500 -  2100





520.50

522.00

1.50

<500 -  13500





546.00

546.50

0.50

<500 -  750





554.50

555.00

0.50

<500 -  670





560.50

561.00

0.50

<500 -  1280





563.50

566.50

3.00

<500 -  910





570.00

571.00

1.00

560 -  12800





578.00

580.50

2.50

<500 -  3100





583.50

584.00

0.50

900 -  34000





639.00

648.50

9.50

<500 -  51000





651.00

670.50

19.50

<500 -  20500





678.00

684.00

6.00

<500 -  13600





686.50

688.00

1.50

<500 -  9300





718.00

718.50

0.50

<500 -  700

AR-19-237c3

327

-65

738.50

N/A

450.50

451.00

0.50

<500 -  720





510.00

510.50

0.50

<500 -  9200





526.00

526.50

0.50

<500 -  1100





554.00

560.00

6.00

<500 -  16000





565.00

568.00

3.00

<500 -  5700





573.50

575.50

2.00

<500 -  21000





581.00

583.00

2.00

<500 -  1800





587.00

588.00

1.00

<500 -  1100





595.50

596.00

0.50

<500 -  600





642.00

646.50

4.50

<500 -  3850





652.00

677.50

25.50

<500 -  61000





686.00

686.50

0.50

<500 -  750





691.00

692.50

1.50

<500 -  2900





696.50

697.50

1.00

600 -  13000





700.00

705.00

5.00

<500 -  5000

AR-19-238c1

327

-65

513.50

141.50

438.00

445.00

7.00

<500 -  6000





447.50

448.00

0.50

<500 -  540





454.00

455.50

1.50

<500 -  3700





458.50

463.50

5.00

<500 -  61000





466.50

467.00

0.50

1300 -  61000





471.50

482.50

11.00

<500 -  61000





487.50

491.00

3.50

<500 -  1000





498.00

501.00

3.00

<500 -  780

AR-19-238c2

327

-65

522.50

N/A

426.00

426.50

0.50

<500 -  850





448.50

450.50

2.00

<500 -  2700





455.00

456.50

1.50

<500 -  8300





466.00

467.00

1.00

<500 -  780





472.00

476.50

4.50

<500 -  56400





482.50

492.00

9.50

<500 -  61000

AR-19-238c3

327

-65

540.50

N/A

458.50

461.50

3.00

<500 -  9400





467.00

468.00

1.00

<500 -  8900





477.50

478.00

0.50

<500 -  1000





487.50

490.00

2.50

<500 -  42000





496.50

517.50

21.00

<500 -  61000

AR-19-238c4

327

-65

542.50

N/A

457.00

457.50

0.50

<500 -  2000





473.50

476.50

3.00

<500 -  44000





480.50

481.00

0.50

670 -  28000





499.50

503.00

3.50

<500 -  61000





506.50

522.50

16.00

<500 -  61000

AR-19-239c1

327

-65

729.50

133.00

229.50

230.00

0.50

<500 -  590





452.50

453.00

0.50

<500 -  520





479.00

479.50

0.50

<500 -  650





487.00

488.50

1.50

<500 -  2600





499.50

500.50

1.00

<500 -  3300





513.50

514.00

0.50

<500 -  6800





517.50

520.50

3.00

<500 -  26800





524.50

525.00

0.50

<500 -  650





533.00

540.50

7.50

<500 -  16600





546.00

546.50

0.50

<500 -  3200





550.50

558.50

8.00

<500 -  61000





561.00

567.50

6.50

<500 -  61000





573.00

573.50

0.50

<500 -  5300





579.50

589.50

10.00

<500 -  61000





592.00

593.00

1.00

<500 -  1100





601.50

602.50

1.00

<500 -  1700





651.00

667.50

16.50

<500 -  61000





671.00

672.50

1.50

<500 -  30000





679.50

680.00

0.50

620 -  9800





682.50

690.50

8.00

<500 -  43000





698.50

701.00

2.50

<500 -  45000

AR-19-239c2

327

-65

756.50

N/A

457.50

458.00

0.50

<500 -  660





491.00

497.00

6.00

<500 -  4700





520.00

520.50

0.50

1700 -  41000





523.00

526.00

3.00

<500 -  61000





528.50

533.50

5.00

<500 -  61000





536.00

537.00

1.00

<500 -  3100





540.00

540.50

0.50

<500 -  2500





548.00

549.00

1.00

<500 -  6500





555.50

561.50

6.00

<500 -  46000





567.50

568.00

0.50

<500 -  880





571.50

585.50

14.00

<500 -  43000





596.00

603.50

7.50

<500 -  61000





621.50

623.00

1.50

<500 -  1100





642.00

643.00

1.00

<500 -  850





667.50

668.00

0.50

<500 -  1200





675.00

675.50

0.50

<500 -  2700





682.00

685.00

3.00

<500 -  4000





687.50

688.50

1.00

<500 -  1700





694.00

698.50

4.50

<500 -  1000





703.50

717.50

14.00

<500 -  61000





721.00

739.50

18.50

<500 -  61000





743.50

746.00

2.50

<500 -  4500

AR-19-240c1

327

-65

702.50

130.70

506.00

507.00

1.00

<500 -  820





524.00

524.50

0.50

2300 -  30600





529.50

530.50

1.00

<500 -  5900





538.50

539.00

0.50

<500 -  5300





545.50

550.00

4.50

<500 -  10600





571.00

574.50

3.50

<500 -  9800





578.00

579.00

1.00

<500 -  1900





587.50

588.00

0.50

<500 -  3020





605.00

607.00

2.00

<500 -  2800





619.00

642.00

23.00

<500 -  61000





651.50

654.00

2.50

<500 -  2500





660.00

668.00

8.00

<500 -  3400





672.00

676.00

4.00

<500 -  1250

AR-19-240c2

327

-65

714.00

N/A

514.50

515.00

0.50

<500 -  8100





526.50

527.50

1.00

<500 -  9200





530.50

531.00

0.50

<500 -  11500





544.00

548.50

4.50

<500 -  61000





582.00

584.50

2.50

<500 -  1500





606.50

607.00

0.50

<500 -  950





610.50

611.50

1.00

<500 -  930





615.00

616.00

1.00

<500 -  730





621.00

621.50

0.50

<500 -  810





626.00

628.50

2.50

<500 -  890





632.00

651.50

19.50

<500 -  61000





656.00

656.50

0.50

<500 -  560





680.00

680.50

0.50

<500 -  1000

AR-19-241c1

327

-65

600.50

137.30

412.00

415.50

3.50

<500 -  4800





447.00

449.50

2.50

<500 -  15500





456.00

458.00

2.00

<500 -  550





465.00

465.50

0.50

<500 -  640





474.50

478.00

3.50

<500 -  1100





543.00

543.50

0.50

<500 -  720





556.50

557.00

0.50

<500 -  530





562.00

571.00

9.00

<500 -  61000

AR-19-241c2

327

-65

615.50

N/A

411.00

414.50

3.50

<500 -  7200





423.50

424.00

0.50

<500 -  720





445.50

449.50

4.00

<500 -  9700





455.00

456.00

1.00

<500 -  810





463.50

467.50

4.00

<500 -  1100





472.00

475.00

3.00

<500 -  1000





505.50

506.50

1.00

<500 -  700





570.00

583.50

13.50

<500 -  61000

AR-19-242c1

327

-65

606.50

138.00

453.00

453.50

0.50

<500 -  650





483.50

484.50

1.00

<500 -  5000





492.50

493.50

1.00

<500 -  6000





514.50

516.50

2.00

<500 -  18500





521.50

543.00

21.50

<500 -  34700





547.00

572.00

25.00

<500 -  61000

AR-19-242c2

327

-65

603.50

N/A