NexGen Announces Best Ever Discovery-Phase Intercept At Rook I Property

Drillhole RK-25-232 intersected 3.9 meters ("m") of >61,000 cps, indicating rich uranium concentration within a larger 13.8 m mineralized interval that starts at 452.2 m (Figures 3 and 4, Table 1). It is one of the shallowest high-grade intersections at PCE and open in all directions (including 300 m up dip) within the competent basement rock. Four additional winter drillholes all located a minimum 50 m from RK-25-232 have all encountered high-grade intercepts containing >61,000 cps (RK-25-227, -230, -233, -236) expanding the high-grade subdomain to 210 m along strike and 335 m of vertical extent, doubling in size since last reported in November 2024 (previously 100 m strike and 170 m vertical extent). Ongoing exploration will focus on growing and defining this high-grade zone from hole RK-25-232.

Leigh Curyer, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "This intercept from RK-25-232 is geologically exceptional and represents a transformational moment taking PCE into a category to rival Arrow at the same stage of drilling. Discovering mineralization of this intensity so early in our 2025 program outpaces the success pattern experienced at the Arrow Deposit. Incredible, considering Arrow's status on the world stage. To put this into context, the width of high-grade intense mineralization in RK-25-232 at PCE was first encountered at Arrow well into the delineation phase of resource definition. Together with Arrow, it's validation a very significant regional mineralizing event has occurred at Rook I that we are only just beginning to assess the magnitude.

Today's result comes at a time the need for Canada to optimize the development of its energy fuel resources has never been more important. NexGen, Saskatchewan and our community partners are ready to immediately commence construction of the Rook I Project subject to the completion of the CNSC approval process."

Jason Craven, Vice President, Exploration, commented: "Another exciting evaluation milestone has been achieved by intersecting the surge of mineralization intensity in RK-25-232. Vein-type uranium is known to have high-grade zones within broad, structurally controlled footprints. Our focus is to expand the high-grade subdomain while also investigating for natural repetition within the evolving mineralized footprint, all of which is very similar to the approach to Arrow's resource development."

The development of PCE has advanced quickly over the past year; from an initial discovery of new vein-type basement-hosted uranium in February 2024, to a rapidly growing mineralized footprint and expanding high-grade, and now to a best-ever high-grade intersection in RK-25-232. An interpreted 3D model (Figures 1 and 2) provides a new visual representation of the scale and setting of the mineralization.

Reporting of assays from 2024 is expected in April once all results have been received and verified.

Table 1: 2025 Spectrometer results as of March 13

Drillhole Unconformity

Depth (m) Handheld Spectrometer Results (RS-125) Hole ID Azimuth Dip Total

Depth (m) From

(m) To (m) Width

(m) CPS Range RK-25-225 330 -70 684.0 108.6 475.00 475.5 0.5 <500









479.5 480.0 0.5 <500 - 1400









482.0 482.5 0.5 <500 - 850









482.5 483.0 0.5 <500









483.5 484.0 0.5 <500









484.0 484.5 0.5 <500









484.5 485.0 0.5 <500









498.5 499.0 0.5 <500 - 650









499.0 499.5 0.5 <500 - 830









509.0 509.5 0.5 <500 - 1300









509.5 510.0 0.5 <500









510.5 511.0 0.5 <500 - 750









511.0 511.5 0.5 <500 - 1800









517.5 518.0 0.5 <500









523.0 523.5 0.5 <500









523.5 524.0 0.5 <500









526.5 527.0 0.5 <500









539.0 539.5 0.5 <500









539.5 540.0 0.5 <500









540.0 540.5 0.5 <500









541.0 541.5 0.5 <500 - 1600









541.5 542.0 0.5 <500 RK-25-226 330 -70 655.5 N/A 539.0 539.5 0.5 <500









540.5 541.0 0.5 <500 - 550









578.5 579.0 0.5 <500









579.5 580.0 0.5 <500









580.0 580.5 0.5 <500 - 880









580.5 581.0 0.5 <500 - 510









582.0 582.5 0.5 <500









583.0 583.5 0.5 <500









583.5 584.0 0.5 <500 - 2200









584.0 584.5 0.5 <500 - 980









586.5 587.0 0.5 <500









587.0 587.5 0.5 <500









589.0 589.5 0.5 <500









589.5 590.0 0.5 <500









590.0 590.5 0.5 <500









590.5 591.0 0.5 <500 - 730









591.0 591.5 0.5 <500 - 720









591.5 592.0 0.5 <500









592.0 592.5 0.5 <500 - 1200









592.5 593.0 0.5 <500 - 1280









593.0 593.5 0.5 <500 - 1150









594.0 594.5 0.5 <500 - 890









594.5 595.0 0.5 <500









595.0 595.5 0.5 1000 - 5400









595.5 596.0 0.5 <500









596.0 596.5 0.5 <500









597.5 598.0 0.5 <500









598.0 598.5 0.5 <500 - 770









598.5 599.0 0.5 <500 - 1600









599.0 599.5 0.5 <500









599.5 600.0 0.5 <500 - 510









600.0 600.5 0.5 <500 - 710









602.0 602.5 0.5 <500









606.0 606.5 0.5 <500 RK-25-227 330 -70 657.0 113.4 493.0 493.5 0.5 <500









496.0 496.5 0.5 <500









496.5 497.0 0.5 <500









497.5 498.0 0.5 <500 - 950









498.0 498.5 0.5 <500









505.5 506.0 0.5 <500 - 650









506.0 506.5 0.5 <500 - 2300









506.5 507.0 0.5 <500 - 650









507.0 507.5 0.5 <500 - 1500









507.5 508.0 0.5 <500 - 1250









508.0 508.5 0.5 <500









508.5 509.0 0.5 <500 - 1400









509.0 509.5 0.5 <500 - 2500









509.5 510.0 0.5 <500









510.5 511.0 0.5 <500









511.0 511.5 0.5 <500









511.5 512.0 0.5 <500









512.5 513.0 0.5 <500









513.5 514.0 0.5 <500









514.0 514.5 0.5 <500









514.5 515.0 0.5 <500









515.0 515.5 0.5 <500 - 1600









515.5 516.0 0.5 <500









516.0 516.5 0.5 800 - 2000









516.5 517.0 0.5 600 - 2000









517.0 517.5 0.5 700 - 3000









517.5 518.0 0.5 1200 - 5700









518.0 518.5 0.5 1500 - 4500









518.5 519.0 0.5 1000 - 4500









519.0 519.5 0.5 <500 - 1500









519.5 520.0 0.5 <500 - 800









520.0 520.5 0.5 1000 - 14000









520.5 521.0 0.5 500 - 1300









521.0 521.5 0.5 1000 - 3000









521.5 522.0 0.5 800 - 3000









522.0 522.5 0.5 1500 - 5000









522.5 523.0 0.5 <500 - 4000









523.0 523.5 0.5 <500 - 600









523.5 524.0 0.5 <500 - 900









524.0 524.5 0.5 <500









533.0 533.5 0.5 <500









533.5 534.0 0.5 <500 - 1200









534.0 534.5 0.5 1200 - 1200









534.5 535.0 0.5 700 - 950









535.0 535.5 0.5 950- 1600









535.5 536.0 0.5 1200 - 4200









536.0 536.5 0.5 1200 - 6100









536.5 537.0 0.5 600 - 1600









537.0 537.5 0.5 3000 - 14000









537.5 538.0 0.5 >61000









538.0 538.1 0.1 45000 - 55000









538.1 538.5 0.4 >61000









538.5 539.0 0.5 850 - 6500









539.0 539.1 0.1 900 - 1200









539.1 539.2 0.1 25000 - 55000









539.2 539.5 0.3 20000 - 37000









539.5 539.6 0.1 >61000









539.6 539.7 0.1 25000 - 55000









539.7 540.0 0.3 >61000









540.0 540.5 0.5 1700 - 6500









540.5 541.0 0.5 800- 1400









541.0 541.5 0.5 <500 - 900









541.5 542.0 0.5 <500









542.0 542.5 0.5 <500 - 1200









542.5 543.0 0.5 <500 - 1200









543.0 543.5 0.5 <500 - 1600









544.0 544.5 0.5 600 - 3800









544.5 545.0 0.5 <500 - 9400









545.0 545.5 0.5 <500









552.0 552.5 0.5 <500 - 1500









552.5 553.0 0.5 <500 - 700









553.0 553.5 0.5 <500









562.0 562.5 0.5 <500









562.5 563.0 0.5 <500 - 600









563.0 563.5 0.5 <500









563.5 564.0 0.5 <500 RK-25-228 330 -75 609.0 117.1 493.0 493.5 0.5 <500









494.5 495.0 0.5 <500 - 800









495.5 496.0 0.5 <500









508.0 508.5 0.5 <500









537.5 538.0 0.5 <500 - 700









545.5 546.0 0.5 <500 - 3000









561.5 562.0 0.5 <500









562.0 562.5 0.5 <500 RK-25-229 350 -70 681.4 113.2 570.0 570.5 0.5 <500









570.5 571.0 0.5 <500









571.0 571.5 0.5 <500









573.5 574.0 0.5 <500









576.5 577.0 0.5 <500









578.0 578.5 0.5 <500









578.5 579.0 0.5 <500 - 700









582.0 582.5 0.5 <500 - 600









606.5 607.0 0.5 <500 - 30000









607.0 607.5 0.5 <500 - 19000









607.5 608.0 0.5 <500 - 3400









622.5 623.0 0.5 <500 - 2200









623.0 623.5 0.5 <500 - 1400









633.5 634.0 0.5 <500









636.5 637.0 0.5 <500 - 3700 RK-25-230 330 -70 598.0 112.5 441.5 442.0 0.5 <500- 6700









442.0 442.5 0.5 <500 - 1800









442.5 443.0 0.5 <500 - 640









443.0 443.5 0.5 <500 - 640









446.5 447.0 0.5 <500









447.0 447.5 0.5 <500 - 720









447.5 448.0 0.5 <500 - 1400









448.0 448.5 0.5 <500 - 1800









448.5 449.0 0.5 <500 - 620









475.0 475.5 0.5 <500









475.5 476.0 0.5 <500 - 1700









476.0 476.5 0.5 <500 - 1660









476.5 477.0 0.5 <500 - 580









477.0 477.5 0.5 <500 - 1050









477.5 478.0 0.5 <500 - 540









478.0 478.5 0.5 <500 - 1080









479.0 479.5 0.5 <500 - 710









479.5 480.0 0.5 <500









480.0 480.5 0.5 <500









480.5 481.0 0.5 <500









481.0 481.5 0.5 <500 - 860









481.5 482.0 0.5 <500 - 1820









482.0 482.5 0.5 <500 - 1100









482.5 483.0 0.5 <500 - 2700









483.0 483.5 0.5 <500 - 10000









483.5 484.0 0.5 <500 - 520









484.0 484.5 0.5 <500









484.5 485.0 0.5 <500 - 1360









485.0 485.5 0.5 <500 - 1350









485.5 486.0 0.5 680 - 3400









486.0 486.5 0.5 540 - 2500









486.5 487.0 0.5 <500









487.0 487.5 0.5 <500 - 4420









487.5 488.0 0.5 740 - 7800









488.0 488.5 0.5 <500 - 8000









488.5 489.0 0.5 <500 - 2300









489.0 489.5 0.5 730 - 1900









489.5 490.0 0.5 820 - 7550









490.0 490.5 0.5 <500 - 1250









490.5 491.0 0.5 <500









491.0 491.5 0.5 <500









491.5 492.0 0.5 <500









492.0 492.5 0.5 <500









492.5 493.0 0.5 <500 - 1140









493.0 493.2 0.2 >61000









493.2 493.4 0.2 8000 - 28000









493.4 493.5 0.1 >61000









493.5 494.0 0.5 <500 - 31000









494.0 494.5 0.5 <500 - 5100









494.5 495.0 0.5 <500 - 1160









495.0 495.5 0.5 2200 - 2200









495.5 496.0 0.5 <500 - 1650









496.0 496.5 0.5 <500 - 3700









496.5 497.0 0.5 1400 - 2600









497.0 497.5 0.5 <500 - 4500









497.5 497.7 0.2 540 - 1100









497.7 498.0 0.3 >61000









498.0 498.5 0.5 1200 - 44000









498.5 498.7 0.2 >61000









498.7 499.0 0.3 5200 - 24000









499.0 499.5 0.5 540 - 8000









499.5 500.0 0.5 <500 - 680 RK-25-231 329 -69.5 885.0 102.7 677.0 677.5 0.5 <500 - 920









683.0 683.5 0.5 <500 -1200









683.5 684.0 0.5 <500 - 1500









684.0 684.5 0.5 580 - 1000









685.0 685.5 0.5 <500









686.0 686.5 0.5 <500









686.5 687.0 0.5 <500 - 4000









687.0 687.5 0.5 <500









687.5 688.0 0.5 <500 - 6700









688.0 688.5 0.5 <500 - 20000









689.0 689.5 0.5 <500 - 6000









689.5 690.0 0.5 <500 - 1000









690.0 690.5 0.5 <500 - 2200









692.5 693.0 0.5 <500 - 3600









693.0 693.5 0.5 <500 - 4800









693.5 694.0 0.5 700 - 8100









694.0 694.5 0.5 4200 - 31000









694.5 695.0 0.5 <500 - 11000









695.0 695.5 0.5 2000 - 21000









695.5 696.0 0.5 2000 - 17000









696.0 696.5 0.5 1200 - 16000









696.5 697.0 0.5 1500 - 6600









697.0 697.5 0.5 600 - 20000









697.5 698.0 0.5 3100 - 11000









698.0 698.5 0.5 3400 - 20000









698.5 699.0 0.5 3700 - 12000









699.0 699.5 0.5 620 - 2400









699.5 700.0 0.5 <500









701.5 702.0 0.5 <500









704.0 704.5 0.5 <500









706.5 707.0 0.5 <500 - 16000









707.0 707.5 0.5 <500 - 900









707.5 708.0 0.5 <500 - 800









708.0 708.5 0.5 <500 - 8000









708.5 709.0 0.5 700 - 16000









709.0 709.5 0.5 <500 - 720









709.5 710.5 1.0 <500









711.5 712.5 1.0 <500









713.0 714.0 0.5 <500









716.0 716.5 0.5 <500 - 15000









716.5 717.0 0.5 <500 - 2800









725.5 726.0 0.5 <500 - 9500









729.5 730.0 0.5 <500 - 1100









731.5 732.0 0.5 <500-1300









732.0 732.5 0.5 < 300 - 2300









734.0 734.5 0.5 <500 - 2300









737.0 737.5 0.5 <500 RK-25-232 330 -70 501.0 112.5 395.0 395.5 0.5 <500 - 750









408.0 408.5 0.5 <500









408.5 409.0 0.5 <500 - 650









409.5 410.0 0.5 <500 - 900









411.5 412.0 0.5 <500 - 700









411.5 412.0 0.5 <500 - 1100









424.5 425.0 0.5 <500









426.5 428.0 1.5 <500









435.5 438.0 2.5 <500 - 660









444.5 445.5 1.0 <500 - 500









449.5 450.0 0.5 <500 - 650









450.5 451.0 0.5 <500









452.0 452.5 0.5 <500 - 1100









452.5 453.0 0.5 3200 - 9700









453.0 453.5 0.5 3100 - 7500









453.5 454.0 0.5 900 - 2500









454.5 455.0 0.5 700 - 2300









455.0 455.5 0.5 8300 - 24000









455.5 456.0 0.5 1100 - 2200









456.0 456.5 0.5 1100 - 4800









456.5 457.0 0.5 4400 - 10000









457.0 457.5 0.5 1100 - 17000









457.5 457.8 0.3 24000 - 54000









457.8 458.0 0.2 >61000









458.0 458.1 0.1 32000 - 45000









458.1 460.3 2.2 >61000









460.3 460.5 0.2 1500 - 3400









460.5 460.6 0.1 16000 - 54000









460.6 461.3 0.7 >61000









461.3 461.5 0.2 2500 - 20000









461.5 462.0 0.5 600 -1200









462.0 462.5 0.5 600 - 2700









462.5 463.0 0.5 1200 - 1400









463.0 463.5 0.5 6600 - 34000









463.5 463.6 0.1 16000 - 25000









463.6 463.8 0.2 1200 - 2200









463.8 464.1 0.3 >61000









464.1 464.3 0.2 25000 - 45000









464.3 464.8 0.5 >61000









464.8 465.0 0.2 900 - 1200









465.0 465.3 0.3 1500 - 2500









465.3 465.5 0.2 14000 - 45000









465.5 466.0 0.5 <500 - 1100









466.0 466.5 0.5 <500 - 800









466.5 467.0 0.5 <500 - 5500









467.0 467.5 0.5 <500









467.5 468.0 0.5 <500 - 650









468.0 468.5 0.5 <500









468.5 469.0 0.5 <500









469.0 469.5 0.5 <500









469.5 470.0 0.5 <500









470.0 470.5 0.5 <500









470.5 471.0 0.5 <500









471.0 471.5 0.5 <500









471.5 472.0 0.5 <500









472.5 473.0 0.5 <500









480.0 480.5 0.5 <500









481.5 482.0 0.5 <500









482.0 482.5 0.5 <500 - 610









482.5 483.0 0.5 <500









483.5 484.0 0.5 <500 - 520









484.0 484.5 0.5 <500









484.5 485.0 0.5 1100 - 1100









485.0 485.5 0.5 <500









485.5 486.0 0.5 <500 - 1400









486.0 486.5 0.5 <500 - 600









486.5 487.0 0.5 <500









491.0 491.5 0.5 <500









491.5 492.0 0.5 <500









495.5 496.0 0.5 <500 - 3400









496.0 496.5 0.5 <500 - 750









496.5 497.0 0.5 <500 - 700









499.0 499.5 0.5 <500









499.5 500.0 0.5 <500 - 1200









500.0 500.5 0.5 <500 - 1200









500.5 501.0 0.5 <500









502.0 502.5 0.5 <500 - 800









502.5 503.0 0.5 900 - 900









503.0 503.5 0.5 <500 - 650









505.0 505.5 0.5 <500









509.5 510.0 0.5 <500









510.0 510.5 0.5 <500









515.5 516.0 0.5 <500









516.0 516.5 0.5 <500 RK-25-233 330 -70 694.0 109.7 561.0 561.5 0.5 <500 - 600









561.5 562.0 0.5 <500









562.0 563.5 1.5 <500









563.5 564.0 0.5 <500 - 650









564.0 565.0 1.0 <500









565.0 565.5 0.5 <500 - 700









565.5 566.0 0.5 <500









566.0 566.5 0.5 <500 - 600









566.5 567.0 0.5 <500









567.0 567.5 0.5 <500 - 600









567.5 569.5 2.0 <500









570.0 571.0 1.0 <500









571.0 571.5 0.5 <500 - 600









571.5 572.0 0.5 <500









575.0 575.5 0.5 <500









576.0 576.5 0.5 <500 - 1000









576.5 577.0 0.5 <500 - 600









577.0 577.5 0.5 600 - 1200









577.5 578.0 0.5 <500 - 1100









578.0 578.4 0.4 1000 - 8500









578.4 578.8 0.4 >61000









578.8 579.0 0.2 600 - 1000









579.0 579.5 0.5 2500 - 11000









579.5 580.0 0.5 2000 - 8000









580.0 580.5 0.5 800 - 15000









580.5 581.0 0.5 500 - 650









581.0 581.5 0.5 <500 - 600









581.5 582.0 0.5 <500









582.5 584.0 1.5 <500









584.0 584.5 0.5 <500 - 4000









584.5 585.0 0.5 1000 - 4300









585.0 585.5 0.5 2000 - 7000









585.5 586.0 0.5 1500 - 8500









586.0 586.5 0.5 2000 - 6000









586.5 587.0 0.5 20000 - 45000









587.0 587.5 0.5 20000 - 40000









587.5 588.0 0.5 1000 - 17000









588.0 588.5 0.5 500 - 1200









588.5 589.0 0.5 <500 - 650









589.0 589.5 0.5 700 - 2400









589.5 591.0 1.5 <500









591.0 591.5 0.5 <500 - 1000









591.5 592.5 1.0 <500









592.5 593.0 0.5 <500 - 650









593.0 593.5 0.5 <500









593.5 594.0 0.5 <500 - 600









594.0 594.5 0.5 <500 - 1200









594.5 595.0 0.5 1200 - 2400









595.0 595.5 0.5 500 - 700









603.0 603.5 0.5 <500









603.5 604.0 0.5 <500 - 4500









604.0 604.5 0.5 10000 - 30000









604.5 605.0 0.5 6000 - 13000









605.0 605.5 0.5 700 - 1000









605.5 606.0 0.5 500 - 1300









606.0 606.5 0.5 500 - 1400









606.5 607.0 0.5 <500









607.0 607.5 0.5 500 - 1500









607.5 608.0 0.5 <500 - 1300









608.0 609.0 1.0 <500









609.0 609.5 0.5 <500









624.5 625.0 0.5 <500 - 600









625.0 625.5 0.5 <500 - 1100









625.5 626.0 0.5 <500 - 550









629.5 630.0 0.5 <500









630.0 630.5 0.5 <500 - 750









633.5 634.0 0.5 <500









634.0 634.5 0.5 <500 - 550









634.5 635.0 0.5 <500 - 900









635.0 635.5 0.5 <500 - 1100









635.5 636.0 0.5 2500 - 5000 RK-25-234 330 -70 747.0 113.0 668.0 668.5 0.5 <500









672.0 672.5 0.5 <500 - 1200









672.5 673.0 0.5 <500 - 630









675.0 675.5 0.5 <500 -520









675.5 676.0 0.5 <500









677.0 677.5 0.5 <500 - 520









677.5 678.0 0.5 <500









679.5 680.0 0.5 <500









682.0 682.5 0.5 <500









685.0 685.5 0.5 <500









687.0 687.5 0.5 <500 - 9000









687.5 687.7 0.2 2000 - 14000









687.7 687.8 0.1 >61000









687.8 688.0 0.2 550 - 3300









688.0 688.5 0.5 <500 - 8800 RK-25-235 270 -70 TBD 105.5 In Progress RK-25-236 267 -65 541.0 129.0 377.5 379.0 1.5 <500









379.0 379.5 0.5 <500 - 600









379.5 380.0 0.5 <500 - 1100









380.0 380.5 0.5 <500









380.5 381.0 0.5 870 - 3400









381.0 381.5 0.5 1300 - 4400









381.5 382.0 0.5 <500 - 1450









382.0 382.5 0.5 <500









393.0 394.0 1.0 <500









395.0 396.0 1.0 <500









396.0 396.5 0.5 <500 - 1000









396.5 397.0 0.5 600 - 1050









397.0 397.5 0.5 550 - 1180









400.5 401.0 0.5 <500









401.0 401.5 0.5 560 - 980









401.5 402.0 0.5 2300 - 25000









402.0 402.5 0.5 850 - 1130









402.5 403.0 0.5 <500 - 2250









404.0 404.5 0.5 <500









411.0 414.0 3.0 <500









414.5 415.0 0.5 <500









427.5 428.0 0.5 <500 - 570









428.0 428.5 0.5 <500 - 600









457.5 458.0 0.5 <500 - 525









458.0 458.5 0.5 <500 - 720









458.5 459.0 0.5 <500 - 530









459.0 459.5 0.5 <500 - 600









459.5 460.0 0.5 <500









460.0 460.5 0.5 <500 - 550









461.5 462.0 0.5 <500









464.0 465.0 1.0 <500









465.0 465.5 0.5 <500 - 3000









465.5 466.0 0.5 <500 -980









466.0 466.5 0.5 900 - 11000









466.5 467.0 0.5 1000 - 5500









467.0 467.5 0.5 3000 - 16000









467.5 467.8 0.3 1300 - 57000









467.8 468.1 0.3 >61000









468.1 468.5 0.4 7000 - 40000









468.5 469.0 0.5 1500 - 9000









469.0 469.5 0.5 2000 - 11000









469.5 470.0 0.5 500 - 800









470.0 470.5 0.5 <500 - 550









475.5 477.5 2.0 <500









477.5 478.0 0.5 <500 - 860









478.0 478.5 0.5 <500









478.5 479.0 0.5 <500 - 950









516.5 517.0 0.5 <500 RK-25-237 340 -70 TBD 104.6 In progress RK-25-238 279 -67 TBD TBD In progress

All depths and intervals are meters downhole, true thicknesses are yet to be determined.

"Off-scale" refers to >61,000 cps total readings by gamma spectrometer type RS-125.

"Anomalous" means >500 cps (counts per second) total count gamma readings by gamma scintillometer type RS-120.

Where "CPS Range" is <500 cps, this refers to local low radiometric zones within the overall radioactive interval.

Unconformity of 'N/A' denotes a lack of visible contact between Athabasca sandstone and basement rock.

Maximum internal dilution 2.0 m downhole.

All depths and intervals are metres downhole, true thicknesses are yet to be determined. Resource modelling in conjunction with an updated mineral resource estimate is required before true thicknesses can be determined.

About NexGen

NexGen Energy is a Canadian company focused on delivering clean energy fuel for the future. The Company's flagship Rook I Project is being optimally developed into the largest low-cost producing uranium mine globally, incorporating the most elite environmental and social governance standards. The Rook I Project is supported by an N.I. 43-101 compliant Feasibility Study, which outlines the elite environmental performance and industry-leading economics. NexGen is led by a team of experienced uranium and mining industry professionals with expertise across the entire mining life cycle, including exploration, financing, project engineering and construction, operations and closure. NexGen is leveraging its proven experience to deliver a Project that leads the entire mining industry socially, technically and environmentally. The Project and prospective portfolio in northern Saskatchewan will provide generational, long-term economic, environmental, and social benefits for Saskatchewan, Canada, and the world.

NexGen is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "NXE," and on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol "NXG," providing access to global investors to participate in NexGen's mission of solving three major global challenges in decarbonization, energy security and access to power. The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, with its primary operations office in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

Technical Disclosure*

All technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Jason Craven, NexGen's Vice President, Exploration, a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101.

Natural gamma radiation in drill core reported in this news release was measured in counts per second (cps) using a Radiation Solutions Inc. RS-125 gamma spectrometer. The reader is cautioned that total count gamma readings may not be directly or uniformly related to uranium grades of the rock sample measured; they should be used only as a preliminary indication of the presence of radioactive minerals.

A technical report in respect of the FS is filed on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ) and EDGAR (www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml ) and is available for review on NexGen Energy's website (www.nexgenenergy.ca ).

Cautionary Note to U.S. Investors

This news release includes Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources classification terms that comply with reporting standards in Canada and the Mineral Reserves and the Mineral Resources estimates are made in accordance with NI 43-101. NI 43-101 is a rule developed by the Canadian Securities Administrators that establishes standards for all public disclosure an issuer makes of scientific and technical information concerning mineral projects. These standards differ from the requirements of the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") set by the SEC's rules that are applicable to domestic United States reporting companies. Consequently, Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources information included in this news release is not comparable to similar information that would generally be disclosed by domestic U.S. reporting companies subject to the reporting and disclosure requirements of the SEC Accordingly, information concerning mineral deposits set forth herein may not be comparable with information made public by companies that report in accordance with U.S. standards.

Forward-Looking Information

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable United States securities laws and regulations and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates, the 2021 Arrow Deposit, Rook I Project and estimates of uranium production, grade and long-term average uranium prices, anticipated effects of completed drill results on the Rook I Project, planned work programs, completion of further site investigations and engineering work to support basic engineering of the project and expected outcomes. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Statements relating to "mineral resources" are deemed to be forward-looking information, as they involve the implied assessment that, based on certain estimates and assumptions, the mineral resources described can be profitably produced in the future.

Forward-looking information and statements are based on the then current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about NexGen's business and the industry and markets in which it operates. Forward-looking information and statements are made based upon numerous assumptions, including among others, that the mineral reserve and resources estimates and the key assumptions and parameters on which such estimates are based are as set out in this news release and the technical report for the property , the results of planned exploration activities are as anticipated, the price and market supply of uranium, the cost of planned exploration activities, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms, that third party contractors, equipment, supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct NexGen's planned exploration activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner and that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward looking information or making forward looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate in the future.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performances and achievements of NexGen to differ materially from any projections of results, performances and achievements of NexGen expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others, the existence of negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing, uncertainty of the availability of additional financing, the risk that pending assay results will not confirm previously announced preliminary results, conclusions of economic valuations, the risk that actual results of exploration activities will be different than anticipated, the cost of labour, equipment or materials will increase more than expected, that the future price of uranium will decline or otherwise not rise to an economic level, the appeal of alternate sources of energy to uranium-produced energy, that the Canadian dollar will strengthen against the U.S. dollar, that mineral resources and reserves are not as estimated, that actual costs or actual results of reclamation activities are greater than expected, that changes in project parameters and plans continue to be refined and may result in increased costs, of unexpected variations in mineral resources and reserves, grade or recovery rates or other risks generally associated with mining, unanticipated delays in obtaining governmental, regulatory or First Nations approvals, risks related to First Nations title and consultation, reliance upon key management and other personnel, deficiencies in the Company's title to its properties, uninsurable risks, failure to manage conflicts of interest, failure to obtain or maintain required permits and licences, risks related to changes in laws, regulations, policy and public perception, as well as those factors or other risks as more fully described in NexGen's Annual Information Form dated March 6, 2024 filed with the securities commissions of all of the provinces of Canada except Quebec and in NexGen's 40-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and Edgar at www.sec.gov .

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or statements or implied by forward-looking information or statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements due to the inherent uncertainty thereof.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE NexGen Energy Ltd.

Contact Information: Leigh Curyer, Chief Executive Officer, NexGen Energy Ltd., +1 604 428 4112, [email protected]; www.nexgenenergy.ca; Travis McPherson, Chief Commercial Officer, NexGen Energy Ltd., +1 604 428 4112, [email protected], www.nexgenenergy.ca; Monica Kras, Vice President, Corporate Development, NexGen Energy Ltd., +44 7307 191933, [email protected], www.nexgenenergy.ca