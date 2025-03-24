NexGen Announces Best Ever Discovery-Phase Intercept At Rook I Property

News provided by

NexGen Energy Ltd.

Mar 24, 2025, 06:30 ET

  • RK-25-232 intersects broad zone of intense mineralization including 3.9 m of >61,000 cps
  • High-grade subdomain doubles in size to 210 m strike and 335 m vertical extent
  • Represents best hole drilled at any NexGen property, including Arrow, during the discovery-phase of exploration

VANCOUVER, BC, March 24, 2025 /CNW/ - NexGen Energy Ltd. ("NexGen" or the "Company") (TSX: NXE) (NYSE: NXE) (ASX: NXG) is excited to announce the best hole drilled to date, RK-25-232 (Figures 1 and 2). This hole has materially expanded the shallow inner high-grade subdomain at Patterson Corridor East (PCE).

Continue Reading

Drillhole RK-25-232 intersected 3.9 meters ("m") of >61,000 cps, indicating rich uranium concentration within a larger 13.8 m mineralized interval that starts at 452.2 m (Figures 3 and 4, Table 1). It is one of the shallowest high-grade intersections at PCE and open in all directions (including 300 m up dip) within the competent basement rock. Four additional winter drillholes all located a minimum 50 m from RK-25-232 have all encountered high-grade intercepts containing >61,000 cps (RK-25-227, -230, -233, -236) expanding the high-grade subdomain to 210 m along strike and 335 m of vertical extent, doubling in size since last reported in November 2024 (previously 100 m strike and 170 m vertical extent). Ongoing exploration will focus on growing and defining this high-grade zone from hole RK-25-232.

Leigh Curyer, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "This intercept from RK-25-232 is geologically exceptional and represents a transformational moment taking PCE into a category to rival Arrow at the same stage of drilling. Discovering mineralization of this intensity so early in our 2025 program outpaces the success pattern experienced at the Arrow Deposit. Incredible, considering Arrow's status on the world stage. To put this into context, the width of high-grade intense mineralization in RK-25-232 at PCE was first encountered at Arrow well into the delineation phase of resource definition. Together with Arrow, it's validation a very significant regional mineralizing event has occurred at Rook I that we are only just beginning to assess the magnitude.

Today's result comes at a time the need for Canada to optimize the development of its energy fuel resources has never been more important. NexGen, Saskatchewan and our community partners are ready to immediately commence construction of the Rook I Project subject to the completion of the CNSC approval process."

Jason Craven, Vice President, Exploration, commented: "Another exciting evaluation milestone has been achieved by intersecting the surge of mineralization intensity in RK-25-232. Vein-type uranium is known to have high-grade zones within broad, structurally controlled footprints. Our focus is to expand the high-grade subdomain while also investigating for natural repetition within the evolving mineralized footprint, all of which is very similar to the approach to Arrow's resource development."

The development of PCE has advanced quickly over the past year; from an initial discovery of new vein-type basement-hosted uranium in February 2024, to a rapidly growing mineralized footprint and expanding high-grade, and now to a best-ever high-grade intersection in RK-25-232. An interpreted 3D model (Figures 1 and 2) provides a new visual representation of the scale and setting of the mineralization.

Reporting of assays from 2024 is expected in April once all results have been received and verified.

Table 1: 2025 Spectrometer results as of March 13

Drillhole

Unconformity
Depth (m)

                                Handheld Spectrometer Results (RS-125)                                           

Hole ID

Azimuth

Dip

Total
Depth (m)

From
(m)

To (m)

Width
(m)

CPS Range

RK-25-225

330

-70

684.0

108.6

475.00

475.5

0.5

 <500





479.5

480.0

0.5

 <500 - 1400





482.0

482.5

0.5

 <500 - 850





482.5

483.0

0.5

 <500





483.5

484.0

0.5

 <500





484.0

484.5

0.5

 <500





484.5

485.0

0.5

 <500





498.5

499.0

0.5

 <500 - 650





499.0

499.5

0.5

 <500 - 830





509.0

509.5

0.5

 <500 - 1300





509.5

510.0

0.5

 <500





510.5

511.0

0.5

 <500 - 750





511.0

511.5

0.5

 <500 - 1800





517.5

518.0

0.5

 <500





523.0

523.5

0.5

 <500





523.5

524.0

0.5

 <500





526.5

527.0

0.5

 <500





539.0

539.5

0.5

 <500





539.5

540.0

0.5

 <500





540.0

540.5

0.5

 <500





541.0

541.5

0.5

 <500 - 1600





541.5

542.0

0.5

 <500

RK-25-226

330

-70

655.5

N/A

539.0

539.5

0.5

 <500





540.5

541.0

0.5

 <500 - 550





578.5

579.0

0.5

 <500





579.5

580.0

0.5

 <500





580.0

580.5

0.5

 <500 - 880





580.5

581.0

0.5

 <500 - 510





582.0

582.5

0.5

 <500





583.0

583.5

0.5

 <500





583.5

584.0

0.5

 <500 - 2200





584.0

584.5

0.5

 <500 - 980





586.5

587.0

0.5

 <500





587.0

587.5

0.5

 <500





589.0

589.5

0.5

 <500





589.5

590.0

0.5

 <500





590.0

590.5

0.5

 <500





590.5

591.0

0.5

 <500 - 730





591.0

591.5

0.5

 <500 - 720





591.5

592.0

0.5

 <500





592.0

592.5

0.5

 <500 - 1200





592.5

593.0

0.5

 <500 - 1280





593.0

593.5

0.5

 <500 - 1150





594.0

594.5

0.5

 <500 - 890





594.5

595.0

0.5

 <500





595.0

595.5

0.5

1000 - 5400





595.5

596.0

0.5

 <500





596.0

596.5

0.5

 <500





597.5

598.0

0.5

 <500





598.0

598.5

0.5

 <500 - 770





598.5

599.0

0.5

 <500 - 1600





599.0

599.5

0.5

 <500





599.5

600.0

0.5

 <500 - 510





600.0

600.5

0.5

 <500 - 710





602.0

602.5

0.5

 <500





606.0

606.5

0.5

 <500

RK-25-227

330

-70

657.0

113.4

493.0

493.5

0.5

 <500





496.0

496.5

0.5

 <500





496.5

497.0

0.5

 <500





497.5

498.0

0.5

 <500 - 950





498.0

498.5

0.5

 <500





505.5

506.0

0.5

 <500 - 650





506.0

506.5

0.5

 <500 - 2300





506.5

507.0

0.5

 <500 - 650





507.0

507.5

0.5

 <500 - 1500





507.5

508.0

0.5

 <500 - 1250





508.0

508.5

0.5

 <500





508.5

509.0

0.5

 <500 - 1400





509.0

509.5

0.5

 <500 - 2500





509.5

510.0

0.5

 <500





510.5

511.0

0.5

 <500





511.0

511.5

0.5

 <500





511.5

512.0

0.5

 <500





512.5

513.0

0.5

 <500





513.5

514.0

0.5

 <500





514.0

514.5

0.5

 <500





514.5

515.0

0.5

 <500





515.0

515.5

0.5

 <500 - 1600





515.5

516.0

0.5

 <500





516.0

516.5

0.5

800 - 2000





516.5

517.0

0.5

600 - 2000





517.0

517.5

0.5

700 - 3000





517.5

518.0

0.5

1200 - 5700





518.0

518.5

0.5

1500 - 4500





518.5

519.0

0.5

1000 - 4500





519.0

519.5

0.5

 <500 - 1500





519.5

520.0

0.5

 <500 - 800





520.0

520.5

0.5

1000 - 14000





520.5

521.0

0.5

500 - 1300





521.0

521.5

0.5

1000 - 3000





521.5

522.0

0.5

800 - 3000





522.0

522.5

0.5

1500 - 5000





522.5

523.0

0.5

 <500 - 4000





523.0

523.5

0.5

 <500 - 600





523.5

524.0

0.5

 <500 - 900





524.0

524.5

0.5

 <500





533.0

533.5

0.5

 <500





533.5

534.0

0.5

 <500 - 1200





534.0

534.5

0.5

1200 - 1200





534.5

535.0

0.5

700 - 950





535.0

535.5

0.5

950- 1600





535.5

536.0

0.5

1200 - 4200





536.0

536.5

0.5

1200 - 6100





536.5

537.0

0.5

600 - 1600





537.0

537.5

0.5

3000 - 14000





537.5

538.0

0.5

>61000





538.0

538.1

0.1

45000 - 55000





538.1

538.5

0.4

>61000





538.5

539.0

0.5

850 - 6500





539.0

539.1

0.1

900 - 1200





539.1

539.2

0.1

25000 - 55000





539.2

539.5

0.3

20000 - 37000





539.5

539.6

0.1

>61000





539.6

539.7

0.1

25000 - 55000





539.7

540.0

0.3

>61000





540.0

540.5

0.5

1700 - 6500





540.5

541.0

0.5

800- 1400





541.0

541.5

0.5

 <500 - 900





541.5

542.0

0.5

 <500





542.0

542.5

0.5

 <500 - 1200





542.5

543.0

0.5

 <500 - 1200





543.0

543.5

0.5

 <500 - 1600





544.0

544.5

0.5

600 - 3800





544.5

545.0

0.5

 <500 - 9400





545.0

545.5

0.5

 <500





552.0

552.5

0.5

 <500 - 1500





552.5

553.0

0.5

 <500 - 700





553.0

553.5

0.5

 <500





562.0

562.5

0.5

 <500





562.5

563.0

0.5

<500 - 600





563.0

563.5

0.5

 <500





563.5

564.0

0.5

 <500

RK-25-228

330

-75

609.0

117.1

493.0

493.5

0.5

 <500





494.5

495.0

0.5

 <500 - 800





495.5

496.0

0.5

 <500





508.0

508.5

0.5

 <500





537.5

538.0

0.5

 <500 - 700





545.5

546.0

0.5

 <500 - 3000





561.5

562.0

0.5

 <500





562.0

562.5

0.5

 <500

RK-25-229

350

-70

681.4

113.2

570.0

570.5

0.5

 <500





570.5

571.0

0.5

 <500





571.0

571.5

0.5

 <500





573.5

574.0

0.5

 <500





576.5

577.0

0.5

 <500





578.0

578.5

0.5

 <500





578.5

579.0

0.5

 <500 - 700





582.0

582.5

0.5

 <500 - 600





606.5

607.0

0.5

 <500 - 30000





607.0

607.5

0.5

 <500 - 19000





607.5

608.0

0.5

 <500 - 3400





622.5

623.0

0.5

 <500 - 2200





623.0

623.5

0.5

 <500 - 1400





633.5

634.0

0.5

 <500





636.5

637.0

0.5

 <500 - 3700

RK-25-230

330

-70

598.0

112.5

441.5

442.0

0.5

 <500- 6700





442.0

442.5

0.5

 <500 - 1800





442.5

443.0

0.5

 <500 - 640





443.0

443.5

0.5

 <500 - 640





446.5

447.0

0.5

 <500





447.0

447.5

0.5

 <500 - 720





447.5

448.0

0.5

 <500 - 1400





448.0

448.5

0.5

<500 - 1800





448.5

449.0

0.5

 <500 - 620





475.0

475.5

0.5

 <500





475.5

476.0

0.5

 <500 - 1700





476.0

476.5

0.5

 <500 - 1660





476.5

477.0

0.5

 <500 - 580





477.0

477.5

0.5

 <500 - 1050





477.5

478.0

0.5

 <500 - 540





478.0

478.5

0.5

 <500 - 1080





479.0

479.5

0.5

 <500 - 710





479.5

480.0

0.5

 <500





480.0

480.5

0.5

 <500





480.5

481.0

0.5

 <500





481.0

481.5

0.5

 <500 - 860





481.5

482.0

0.5

 <500 - 1820





482.0

482.5

0.5

 <500 - 1100





482.5

483.0

0.5

<500 - 2700





483.0

483.5

0.5

 <500 - 10000





483.5

484.0

0.5

 <500 - 520





484.0

484.5

0.5

 <500





484.5

485.0

0.5

 <500 - 1360





485.0

485.5

0.5

 <500 - 1350





485.5

486.0

0.5

680 - 3400





486.0

486.5

0.5

540 - 2500





486.5

487.0

0.5

 <500





487.0

487.5

0.5

 <500 - 4420





487.5

488.0

0.5

740 - 7800





488.0

488.5

0.5

 <500 - 8000





488.5

489.0

0.5

 <500 - 2300





489.0

489.5

0.5

730 - 1900





489.5

490.0

0.5

820 - 7550





490.0

490.5

0.5

 <500 - 1250





490.5

491.0

0.5

 <500





491.0

491.5

0.5

 <500





491.5

492.0

0.5

 <500





492.0

492.5

0.5

 <500





492.5

493.0

0.5

 <500 - 1140





493.0

493.2

0.2

>61000





493.2

493.4

0.2

8000 - 28000





493.4

493.5

0.1

>61000





493.5

494.0

0.5

 <500 - 31000





494.0

494.5

0.5

 <500 - 5100





494.5

495.0

0.5

 <500 - 1160





495.0

495.5

0.5

2200 - 2200





495.5

496.0

0.5

 <500 - 1650





496.0

496.5

0.5

 <500 - 3700





496.5

497.0

0.5

1400 - 2600





497.0

497.5

0.5

 <500 - 4500





497.5

497.7

0.2

540 - 1100





497.7

498.0

0.3

>61000





498.0

498.5

0.5

1200 - 44000





498.5

498.7

0.2

>61000





498.7

499.0

0.3

5200 - 24000





499.0

499.5

0.5

540 - 8000





499.5

500.0

0.5

 <500 - 680

RK-25-231

329

-69.5

885.0

102.7

677.0

677.5

0.5

 <500 - 920





683.0

683.5

0.5

 <500 -1200





683.5

684.0

0.5

 <500 - 1500





684.0

684.5

0.5

580 - 1000





685.0

685.5

0.5

 <500





686.0

686.5

0.5

 <500





686.5

687.0

0.5

 <500 - 4000





687.0

687.5

0.5

 <500





687.5

688.0

0.5

 <500 - 6700





688.0

688.5

0.5

 <500 - 20000





689.0

689.5

0.5

 <500 - 6000





689.5

690.0

0.5

 <500 - 1000





690.0

690.5

0.5

 <500 - 2200





692.5

693.0

0.5

 <500 - 3600





693.0

693.5

0.5

 <500 - 4800





693.5

694.0

0.5

700 - 8100





694.0

694.5

0.5

4200 - 31000





694.5

695.0

0.5

 <500 - 11000





695.0

695.5

0.5

2000 - 21000





695.5

696.0

0.5

2000 - 17000





696.0

696.5

0.5

1200 - 16000





696.5

697.0

0.5

1500 - 6600





697.0

697.5

0.5

600 - 20000





697.5

698.0

0.5

3100 - 11000





698.0

698.5

0.5

3400 - 20000





698.5

699.0

0.5

3700 - 12000





699.0

699.5

0.5

620 - 2400





699.5

700.0

0.5

 <500





701.5

702.0

0.5

 <500





704.0

704.5

0.5

 <500





706.5

707.0

0.5

 <500 - 16000





707.0

707.5

0.5

 <500 - 900





707.5

708.0

0.5

 <500 - 800





708.0

708.5

0.5

 <500 - 8000





708.5

709.0

0.5

700 - 16000





709.0

709.5

0.5

 <500 - 720





709.5

710.5

1.0

 <500





711.5

712.5

1.0

 <500





713.0

714.0

0.5

 <500





716.0

716.5

0.5

 <500 - 15000





716.5

717.0

0.5

 <500 - 2800





725.5

726.0

0.5

 <500 - 9500





729.5

730.0

0.5

 <500 - 1100





731.5

732.0

0.5

 <500-1300





732.0

732.5

0.5

 < 300 - 2300





734.0

734.5

0.5

 <500 - 2300





737.0

737.5

0.5

 <500

RK-25-232

330

-70

501.0

112.5

395.0

395.5

0.5

 <500 - 750





408.0

408.5

0.5

 <500






408.5

409.0

0.5

 <500 - 650





409.5

410.0

0.5

 <500 - 900





411.5

412.0

0.5

 <500 - 700





411.5

412.0

0.5

 <500 - 1100





424.5

425.0

0.5

 <500





426.5

428.0

1.5

 <500





435.5

438.0

2.5

 <500 - 660





444.5

445.5

1.0

 <500 - 500





449.5

450.0

0.5

 <500 - 650





450.5

451.0

0.5

 <500






452.0

452.5

0.5

 <500 - 1100





452.5

453.0

0.5

3200 - 9700





453.0

453.5

0.5

3100 - 7500





453.5

454.0

0.5

900 - 2500





454.5

455.0

0.5

700 - 2300





455.0

455.5

0.5

8300 - 24000





455.5

456.0

0.5

1100 - 2200





456.0

456.5

0.5

1100 - 4800





456.5

457.0

0.5

4400 - 10000





457.0

457.5

0.5

1100 - 17000





457.5

457.8

0.3

24000 - 54000





457.8

458.0

0.2

>61000





458.0

458.1

0.1

32000 - 45000





458.1

460.3

2.2

>61000





460.3

460.5

0.2

1500 - 3400





460.5

460.6

0.1

16000 - 54000





460.6

461.3

0.7

>61000





461.3

461.5

0.2

2500 - 20000





461.5

462.0

0.5

600 -1200





462.0

462.5

0.5

600 - 2700





462.5

463.0

0.5

1200 - 1400





463.0

463.5

0.5

6600 - 34000





463.5

463.6

0.1

16000 - 25000





463.6

463.8

0.2

1200 - 2200





463.8

464.1

0.3

>61000





464.1

464.3

0.2

25000 - 45000





464.3

464.8

0.5

>61000





464.8

465.0

0.2

900 - 1200





465.0

465.3

0.3

1500 - 2500





465.3

465.5

0.2

14000 - 45000





465.5

466.0

0.5

 <500 - 1100





466.0

466.5

0.5

 <500 - 800





466.5

467.0

0.5

 <500 - 5500





467.0

467.5

0.5

 <500





467.5

468.0

0.5

 <500 - 650





468.0

468.5

0.5

 <500






468.5

469.0

0.5

 <500





469.0

469.5

0.5

 <500





469.5

470.0

0.5

 <500





470.0

470.5

0.5

 <500





470.5

471.0

0.5

 <500





471.0

471.5

0.5

 <500





471.5

472.0

0.5

 <500





472.5

473.0

0.5

 <500





480.0

480.5

0.5

 <500





481.5

482.0

0.5

 <500





482.0

482.5

0.5

 <500 - 610





482.5

483.0

0.5

 <500





483.5

484.0

0.5

 <500 - 520





484.0

484.5

0.5

 <500





484.5

485.0

0.5

1100 - 1100





485.0

485.5

0.5

 <500





485.5

486.0

0.5

 <500 - 1400





486.0

486.5

0.5

 <500 - 600





486.5

487.0

0.5

 <500





491.0

491.5

0.5

 <500





491.5

492.0

0.5

 <500





495.5

496.0

0.5

 <500 - 3400





496.0

496.5

0.5

 <500 - 750





496.5

497.0

0.5

 <500 - 700





499.0

499.5

0.5

 <500





499.5

500.0

0.5

 <500 - 1200





500.0

500.5

0.5

 <500 - 1200





500.5

501.0

0.5

 <500





502.0

502.5

0.5

 <500 - 800





502.5

503.0

0.5

900 - 900





503.0

503.5

0.5

 <500 - 650





505.0

505.5

0.5

 <500





509.5

510.0

0.5

 <500





510.0

510.5

0.5

 <500





515.5

516.0

0.5

 <500





516.0

516.5

0.5

 <500

RK-25-233

330

-70

694.0

109.7

561.0

561.5

0.5

 <500 - 600





561.5

562.0

0.5

 <500





562.0

563.5

1.5

 <500





563.5

564.0

0.5

 <500 - 650





564.0

565.0

1.0

 <500





565.0

565.5

0.5

 <500 - 700





565.5

566.0

0.5

 <500





566.0

566.5

0.5

 <500 - 600





566.5

567.0

0.5

 <500





567.0

567.5

0.5

 <500 - 600





567.5

569.5

2.0

 <500





570.0

571.0

1.0

 <500





571.0

571.5

0.5

 <500 - 600





571.5

572.0

0.5

 <500





575.0

575.5

0.5

 <500





576.0

576.5

0.5

 <500 - 1000





576.5

577.0

0.5

 <500 - 600





577.0

577.5

0.5

600 - 1200





577.5

578.0

0.5

 <500 - 1100





578.0

578.4

0.4

1000 - 8500





578.4

578.8

0.4

>61000





578.8

579.0

0.2

600 - 1000





579.0

579.5

0.5

2500 - 11000





579.5

580.0

0.5

2000 - 8000





580.0

580.5

0.5

800 - 15000





580.5

581.0

0.5

500 - 650





581.0

581.5

0.5

 <500 - 600





581.5

582.0

0.5

 <500





582.5

584.0

1.5

 <500





584.0

584.5

0.5

 <500 - 4000





584.5

585.0

0.5

1000 - 4300





585.0

585.5

0.5

2000 - 7000





585.5

586.0

0.5

1500 - 8500





586.0

586.5

0.5

2000 - 6000





586.5

587.0

0.5

20000 - 45000





587.0

587.5

0.5

20000 - 40000





587.5

588.0

0.5

1000 - 17000





588.0

588.5

0.5

500 - 1200





588.5

589.0

0.5

 <500 - 650





589.0

589.5

0.5

700 - 2400





589.5

591.0

1.5

 <500





591.0

591.5

0.5

 <500 - 1000





591.5

592.5

1.0

 <500





592.5

593.0

0.5

 <500 - 650





593.0

593.5

0.5

 <500





593.5

594.0

0.5

 <500 - 600





594.0

594.5

0.5

 <500 - 1200





594.5

595.0

0.5

1200 - 2400





595.0

595.5

0.5

500 - 700





603.0

603.5

0.5

 <500





603.5

604.0

0.5

 <500 - 4500





604.0

604.5

0.5

10000 - 30000





604.5

605.0

0.5

6000 - 13000





605.0

605.5

0.5

700 - 1000





605.5

606.0

0.5

500 - 1300





606.0

606.5

0.5

500 - 1400





606.5

607.0

0.5

 <500





607.0

607.5

0.5

500 - 1500





607.5

608.0

0.5

 <500 - 1300





608.0

609.0

1.0

 <500





609.0

609.5

0.5

 <500





624.5

625.0

0.5

 <500 - 600





625.0

625.5

0.5

 <500 - 1100





625.5

626.0

0.5

 <500 - 550





629.5

630.0

0.5

 <500





630.0

630.5

0.5

 <500 - 750





633.5

634.0

0.5

 <500





634.0

634.5

0.5

 <500 - 550





634.5

635.0

0.5

 <500 - 900





635.0

635.5

0.5

 <500 - 1100





635.5

636.0

0.5

2500 - 5000

RK-25-234

330

-70

747.0

113.0

668.0

668.5

0.5

 <500





672.0

672.5

0.5

 <500 - 1200





672.5

673.0

0.5

 <500 - 630





675.0

675.5

0.5

 <500 -520





675.5

676.0

0.5

 <500





677.0

677.5

0.5

 <500 - 520





677.5

678.0

0.5

 <500





679.5

680.0

0.5

 <500





682.0

682.5

0.5

 <500





685.0

685.5

0.5

 <500





687.0

687.5

0.5

 <500 - 9000





687.5

687.7

0.2

2000 - 14000





687.7

687.8

0.1

>61000





687.8

688.0

0.2

550 - 3300





688.0

688.5

0.5

 <500 - 8800

RK-25-235

270

-70

TBD

105.5

In Progress

RK-25-236

267

-65

541.0

129.0

377.5

379.0

1.5

 <500





379.0

379.5

0.5

 <500 - 600





379.5

380.0

0.5

 <500 - 1100





380.0

380.5

0.5

 <500





380.5

381.0

0.5

870 - 3400





381.0

381.5

0.5

1300 - 4400





381.5

382.0

0.5

 <500 - 1450





382.0

382.5

0.5

 <500





393.0

394.0

1.0

 <500





395.0

396.0

1.0

 <500





396.0

396.5

0.5

 <500 - 1000





396.5

397.0

0.5

600 - 1050





397.0

397.5

0.5

550 - 1180





400.5

401.0

0.5

 <500





401.0

401.5

0.5

560 - 980





401.5

402.0

0.5

2300 - 25000





402.0

402.5

0.5

850 - 1130





402.5

403.0

0.5

 <500 - 2250





404.0

404.5

0.5

 <500





411.0

414.0

3.0

 <500





414.5

415.0

0.5

 <500





427.5

428.0

0.5

 <500 - 570





428.0

428.5

0.5

 <500 - 600





457.5

458.0

0.5

 <500 - 525





458.0

458.5

0.5

 <500 - 720





458.5

459.0

0.5

 <500 - 530





459.0

459.5

0.5

 <500 - 600





459.5

460.0

0.5

 <500





460.0

460.5

0.5

 <500 - 550





461.5

462.0

0.5

 <500





464.0

465.0

1.0

 <500





465.0

465.5

0.5

 <500 - 3000





465.5

466.0

0.5

 <500 -980





466.0

466.5

0.5

900 - 11000





466.5

467.0

0.5

1000 - 5500





467.0

467.5

0.5

3000 - 16000





467.5

467.8

0.3

1300 - 57000





467.8

468.1

0.3

>61000





468.1

468.5

0.4

7000 - 40000





468.5

469.0

0.5

1500 - 9000





469.0

469.5

0.5

2000 - 11000





469.5

470.0

0.5

500 - 800





470.0

470.5

0.5

 <500 - 550





475.5

477.5

2.0

 <500





477.5

478.0

0.5

 <500 - 860





478.0

478.5

0.5

 <500





478.5

479.0

0.5

 <500 - 950





516.5

517.0

0.5

 <500

RK-25-237

340

-70

TBD

104.6

In progress

RK-25-238

279

-67

TBD

TBD

In progress
  • All depths and intervals are meters downhole, true thicknesses are yet to be determined.
  • "Off-scale" refers to >61,000 cps total readings by gamma spectrometer type RS-125.
  • "Anomalous" means >500 cps (counts per second) total count gamma readings by gamma scintillometer type RS-120.
  • Where "CPS Range" is <500 cps, this refers to local low radiometric zones within the overall radioactive interval.
  • Unconformity of 'N/A' denotes a lack of visible contact between Athabasca sandstone and basement rock.
  • Maximum internal dilution 2.0 m downhole.
  • All depths and intervals are metres downhole, true thicknesses are yet to be determined. Resource modelling in conjunction with an updated mineral resource estimate is required before true thicknesses can be determined.

About NexGen

NexGen Energy is a Canadian company focused on delivering clean energy fuel for the future. The Company's flagship Rook I Project is being optimally developed into the largest low-cost producing uranium mine globally, incorporating the most elite environmental and social governance standards. The Rook I Project is supported by an N.I. 43-101 compliant Feasibility Study, which outlines the elite environmental performance and industry-leading economics. NexGen is led by a team of experienced uranium and mining industry professionals with expertise across the entire mining life cycle, including exploration, financing, project engineering and construction, operations and closure. NexGen is leveraging its proven experience to deliver a Project that leads the entire mining industry socially, technically and environmentally. The Project and prospective portfolio in northern Saskatchewan will provide generational, long-term economic, environmental, and social benefits for Saskatchewan, Canada, and the world.   

NexGen is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "NXE," and on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol "NXG," providing access to global investors to participate in NexGen's mission of solving three major global challenges in decarbonization, energy security and access to power.  The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, with its primary operations office in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

Technical Disclosure*

All technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Jason Craven, NexGen's Vice President, Exploration, a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101.

Natural gamma radiation in drill core reported in this news release was measured in counts per second (cps) using a Radiation Solutions Inc. RS-125 gamma spectrometer. The reader is cautioned that total count gamma readings may not be directly or uniformly related to uranium grades of the rock sample measured; they should be used only as a preliminary indication of the presence of radioactive minerals.

A technical report in respect of the FS is filed on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ) and EDGAR (www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml ) and is available for review on NexGen Energy's website (www.nexgenenergy.ca ).

Cautionary Note to U.S. Investors

This news release includes Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources classification terms that comply with reporting standards in Canada and the Mineral Reserves and the Mineral Resources estimates are made in accordance with NI 43-101. NI 43-101 is a rule developed by the Canadian Securities Administrators that establishes standards for all public disclosure an issuer makes of scientific and technical information concerning mineral projects. These standards differ from the requirements of the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") set by the SEC's rules that are applicable to domestic United States reporting companies.   Consequently, Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources information included in this news release is not comparable to similar information that would generally be disclosed by domestic U.S. reporting companies subject to the reporting and disclosure requirements of the SEC Accordingly, information concerning mineral deposits set forth herein may not be comparable with information made public by companies that report in accordance with U.S. standards.

Forward-Looking Information

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable United States securities laws and regulations and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates, the 2021 Arrow Deposit, Rook I Project and estimates of uranium production, grade and long-term average uranium prices, anticipated effects of completed drill results on the Rook I Project, planned work programs, completion of further site investigations and engineering work to support basic engineering of the project and expected outcomes. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Statements relating to "mineral resources" are deemed to be forward-looking information, as they involve the implied assessment that, based on certain estimates and assumptions, the mineral resources described can be profitably produced in the future.

Forward-looking information and statements are based on the then current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about NexGen's business and the industry and markets in which it operates. Forward-looking information and statements are made based upon numerous assumptions, including among others, that the mineral reserve and resources estimates and the key assumptions and parameters on which such estimates are based are as set out in this news release and the technical report for the property , the results of planned exploration activities are as anticipated, the price and market supply of uranium, the cost of planned exploration activities, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms, that third party contractors, equipment, supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct NexGen's planned exploration activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner and that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward looking information or making forward looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate in the future.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performances and achievements of NexGen to differ materially from any projections of results, performances and achievements of NexGen expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others, the existence of negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing, uncertainty of the availability of additional financing, the risk that pending assay results will not confirm previously announced preliminary results, conclusions of economic valuations, the risk that actual results of exploration activities will be different than anticipated, the cost of labour, equipment or materials will increase more than expected, that the future price of uranium will decline or otherwise not rise to an economic level, the appeal of alternate sources of energy to uranium-produced energy, that the Canadian dollar will strengthen against the U.S. dollar, that mineral resources and reserves are not as estimated, that actual costs or actual results of reclamation activities are greater than expected, that changes in project parameters and plans continue to be refined and may result in increased costs, of unexpected variations in mineral resources and reserves, grade or recovery rates or other risks generally associated with mining, unanticipated delays in obtaining governmental, regulatory or First Nations approvals, risks related to First Nations title and consultation, reliance upon key management and other personnel, deficiencies in the Company's title to its properties, uninsurable risks, failure to manage conflicts of interest, failure to obtain or maintain required permits and licences, risks related to changes in laws, regulations, policy and public perception, as well as those factors or other risks as more fully described in NexGen's Annual Information Form dated  March 6, 2024 filed with the securities commissions of all of the provinces of Canada except Quebec and in NexGen's 40-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and Edgar at www.sec.gov .

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or statements or implied by forward-looking information or statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.  Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements due to the inherent uncertainty thereof.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE NexGen Energy Ltd.

Contact Information: Leigh Curyer, Chief Executive Officer, NexGen Energy Ltd., +1 604 428 4112, [email protected]; www.nexgenenergy.ca; Travis McPherson, Chief Commercial Officer, NexGen Energy Ltd., +1 604 428 4112, [email protected], www.nexgenenergy.ca; Monica Kras, Vice President, Corporate Development, NexGen Energy Ltd., +44 7307 191933, [email protected], www.nexgenenergy.ca

Organization Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd.