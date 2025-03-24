NexGen Announces Best Ever Discovery-Phase Intercept At Rook I Property

RK-25-232 intersects broad zone of intense mineralization including 3.9 m of >61,000 cps
High-grade subdomain doubles in size to 210 m strike and 335 m vertical extent
Represents best hole drilled at any NexGen property, including Arrow, during the discovery-phase of exploration
VANCOUVER, BC, March 24, 2025 /CNW/ - NexGen Energy Ltd. ("NexGen" or the "Company") (TSX: NXE) (NYSE: NXE) (ASX: NXG) is excited to announce the best hole drilled to date, RK-25-232 (Figures 1 and 2). This hole has materially expanded the shallow inner high-grade subdomain at Patterson Corridor East (PCE).
Drillhole RK-25-232 intersected 3.9 meters ("m") of >61,000 cps, indicating rich uranium concentration within a larger 13.8 m mineralized interval that starts at 452.2 m (Figures 3 and 4, Table 1). It is one of the shallowest high-grade intersections at PCE and open in all directions (including 300 m up dip) within the competent basement rock. Four additional winter drillholes all located a minimum 50 m from RK-25-232 have all encountered high-grade intercepts containing >61,000 cps (RK-25-227, -230, -233, -236) expanding the high-grade subdomain to 210 m along strike and 335 m of vertical extent, doubling in size since last reported in November 2024 (previously 100 m strike and 170 m vertical extent). Ongoing exploration will focus on growing and defining this high-grade zone from hole RK-25-232.
Leigh Curyer, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "This intercept from RK-25-232 is geologically exceptional and represents a transformational moment taking PCE into a category to rival Arrow at the same stage of drilling. Discovering mineralization of this intensity so early in our 2025 program outpaces the success pattern experienced at the Arrow Deposit. Incredible, considering Arrow's status on the world stage. To put this into context, the width of high-grade intense mineralization in RK-25-232 at PCE was first encountered at Arrow well into the delineation phase of resource definition. Together with Arrow, it's validation a very significant regional mineralizing event has occurred at Rook I that we are only just beginning to assess the magnitude.
Today's result comes at a time the need for Canada to optimize the development of its energy fuel resources has never been more important. NexGen, Saskatchewan and our community partners are ready to immediately commence construction of the Rook I Project subject to the completion of the CNSC approval process."
Jason Craven, Vice President, Exploration, commented: "Another exciting evaluation milestone has been achieved by intersecting the surge of mineralization intensity in RK-25-232. Vein-type uranium is known to have high-grade zones within broad, structurally controlled footprints. Our focus is to expand the high-grade subdomain while also investigating for natural repetition within the evolving mineralized footprint, all of which is very similar to the approach to Arrow's resource development."
The development of PCE has advanced quickly over the past year; from an initial discovery of new vein-type basement-hosted uranium in February 2024, to a rapidly growing mineralized footprint and expanding high-grade, and now to a best-ever high-grade intersection in RK-25-232. An interpreted 3D model (Figures 1 and 2) provides a new visual representation of the scale and setting of the mineralization.
Reporting of assays from 2024 is expected in April once all results have been received and verified.
Table 1: 2025 Spectrometer results as of March 13
Drillhole
Unconformity Depth (m)
Handheld Spectrometer Results (RS-125)
Hole ID
Azimuth
Dip
Total Depth (m)
From (m)
To (m)
Width (m)
CPS Range
RK-25-225
330
-70
684.0
108.6
475.00
475.5
0.5
<500
479.5
480.0
0.5
<500 - 1400
482.0
482.5
0.5
<500 - 850
482.5
483.0
0.5
<500
483.5
484.0
0.5
<500
484.0
484.5
0.5
<500
484.5
485.0
0.5
<500
498.5
499.0
0.5
<500 - 650
499.0
499.5
0.5
<500 - 830
509.0
509.5
0.5
<500 - 1300
509.5
510.0
0.5
<500
510.5
511.0
0.5
<500 - 750
511.0
511.5
0.5
<500 - 1800
517.5
518.0
0.5
<500
523.0
523.5
0.5
<500
523.5
524.0
0.5
<500
526.5
527.0
0.5
<500
539.0
539.5
0.5
<500
539.5
540.0
0.5
<500
540.0
540.5
0.5
<500
541.0
541.5
0.5
<500 - 1600
541.5
542.0
0.5
<500
RK-25-226
330
-70
655.5
N/A
539.0
539.5
0.5
<500
540.5
541.0
0.5
<500 - 550
578.5
579.0
0.5
<500
579.5
580.0
0.5
<500
580.0
580.5
0.5
<500 - 880
580.5
581.0
0.5
<500 - 510
582.0
582.5
0.5
<500
583.0
583.5
0.5
<500
583.5
584.0
0.5
<500 - 2200
584.0
584.5
0.5
<500 - 980
586.5
587.0
0.5
<500
587.0
587.5
0.5
<500
589.0
589.5
0.5
<500
589.5
590.0
0.5
<500
590.0
590.5
0.5
<500
590.5
591.0
0.5
<500 - 730
591.0
591.5
0.5
<500 - 720
591.5
592.0
0.5
<500
592.0
592.5
0.5
<500 - 1200
592.5
593.0
0.5
<500 - 1280
593.0
593.5
0.5
<500 - 1150
594.0
594.5
0.5
<500 - 890
594.5
595.0
0.5
<500
595.0
595.5
0.5
1000 - 5400
595.5
596.0
0.5
<500
596.0
596.5
0.5
<500
597.5
598.0
0.5
<500
598.0
598.5
0.5
<500 - 770
598.5
599.0
0.5
<500 - 1600
599.0
599.5
0.5
<500
599.5
600.0
0.5
<500 - 510
600.0
600.5
0.5
<500 - 710
602.0
602.5
0.5
<500
606.0
606.5
0.5
<500
RK-25-227
330
-70
657.0
113.4
493.0
493.5
0.5
<500
496.0
496.5
0.5
<500
496.5
497.0
0.5
<500
497.5
498.0
0.5
<500 - 950
498.0
498.5
0.5
<500
505.5
506.0
0.5
<500 - 650
506.0
506.5
0.5
<500 - 2300
506.5
507.0
0.5
<500 - 650
507.0
507.5
0.5
<500 - 1500
507.5
508.0
0.5
<500 - 1250
508.0
508.5
0.5
<500
508.5
509.0
0.5
<500 - 1400
509.0
509.5
0.5
<500 - 2500
509.5
510.0
0.5
<500
510.5
511.0
0.5
<500
511.0
511.5
0.5
<500
511.5
512.0
0.5
<500
512.5
513.0
0.5
<500
513.5
514.0
0.5
<500
514.0
514.5
0.5
<500
514.5
515.0
0.5
<500
515.0
515.5
0.5
<500 - 1600
515.5
516.0
0.5
<500
516.0
516.5
0.5
800 - 2000
516.5
517.0
0.5
600 - 2000
517.0
517.5
0.5
700 - 3000
517.5
518.0
0.5
1200 - 5700
518.0
518.5
0.5
1500 - 4500
518.5
519.0
0.5
1000 - 4500
519.0
519.5
0.5
<500 - 1500
519.5
520.0
0.5
<500 - 800
520.0
520.5
0.5
1000 - 14000
520.5
521.0
0.5
500 - 1300
521.0
521.5
0.5
1000 - 3000
521.5
522.0
0.5
800 - 3000
522.0
522.5
0.5
1500 - 5000
522.5
523.0
0.5
<500 - 4000
523.0
523.5
0.5
<500 - 600
523.5
524.0
0.5
<500 - 900
524.0
524.5
0.5
<500
533.0
533.5
0.5
<500
533.5
534.0
0.5
<500 - 1200
534.0
534.5
0.5
1200 - 1200
534.5
535.0
0.5
700 - 950
535.0
535.5
0.5
950- 1600
535.5
536.0
0.5
1200 - 4200
536.0
536.5
0.5
1200 - 6100
536.5
537.0
0.5
600 - 1600
537.0
537.5
0.5
3000 - 14000
537.5
538.0
0.5
>61000
538.0
538.1
0.1
45000 - 55000
538.1
538.5
0.4
>61000
538.5
539.0
0.5
850 - 6500
539.0
539.1
0.1
900 - 1200
539.1
539.2
0.1
25000 - 55000
539.2
539.5
0.3
20000 - 37000
539.5
539.6
0.1
>61000
539.6
539.7
0.1
25000 - 55000
539.7
540.0
0.3
>61000
540.0
540.5
0.5
1700 - 6500
540.5
541.0
0.5
800- 1400
541.0
541.5
0.5
<500 - 900
541.5
542.0
0.5
<500
542.0
542.5
0.5
<500 - 1200
542.5
543.0
0.5
<500 - 1200
543.0
543.5
0.5
<500 - 1600
544.0
544.5
0.5
600 - 3800
544.5
545.0
0.5
<500 - 9400
545.0
545.5
0.5
<500
552.0
552.5
0.5
<500 - 1500
552.5
553.0
0.5
<500 - 700
553.0
553.5
0.5
<500
562.0
562.5
0.5
<500
562.5
563.0
0.5
<500 - 600
563.0
563.5
0.5
<500
563.5
564.0
0.5
<500
RK-25-228
330
-75
609.0
117.1
493.0
493.5
0.5
<500
494.5
495.0
0.5
<500 - 800
495.5
496.0
0.5
<500
508.0
508.5
0.5
<500
537.5
538.0
0.5
<500 - 700
545.5
546.0
0.5
<500 - 3000
561.5
562.0
0.5
<500
562.0
562.5
0.5
<500
RK-25-229
350
-70
681.4
113.2
570.0
570.5
0.5
<500
570.5
571.0
0.5
<500
571.0
571.5
0.5
<500
573.5
574.0
0.5
<500
576.5
577.0
0.5
<500
578.0
578.5
0.5
<500
578.5
579.0
0.5
<500 - 700
582.0
582.5
0.5
<500 - 600
606.5
607.0
0.5
<500 - 30000
607.0
607.5
0.5
<500 - 19000
607.5
608.0
0.5
<500 - 3400
622.5
623.0
0.5
<500 - 2200
623.0
623.5
0.5
<500 - 1400
633.5
634.0
0.5
<500
636.5
637.0
0.5
<500 - 3700
RK-25-230
330
-70
598.0
112.5
441.5
442.0
0.5
<500- 6700
442.0
442.5
0.5
<500 - 1800
442.5
443.0
0.5
<500 - 640
443.0
443.5
0.5
<500 - 640
446.5
447.0
0.5
<500
447.0
447.5
0.5
<500 - 720
447.5
448.0
0.5
<500 - 1400
448.0
448.5
0.5
<500 - 1800
448.5
449.0
0.5
<500 - 620
475.0
475.5
0.5
<500
475.5
476.0
0.5
<500 - 1700
476.0
476.5
0.5
<500 - 1660
476.5
477.0
0.5
<500 - 580
477.0
477.5
0.5
<500 - 1050
477.5
478.0
0.5
<500 - 540
478.0
478.5
0.5
<500 - 1080
479.0
479.5
0.5
<500 - 710
479.5
480.0
0.5
<500
480.0
480.5
0.5
<500
480.5
481.0
0.5
<500
481.0
481.5
0.5
<500 - 860
481.5
482.0
0.5
<500 - 1820
482.0
482.5
0.5
<500 - 1100
482.5
483.0
0.5
<500 - 2700
483.0
483.5
0.5
<500 - 10000
483.5
484.0
0.5
<500 - 520
484.0
484.5
0.5
<500
484.5
485.0
0.5
<500 - 1360
485.0
485.5
0.5
<500 - 1350
485.5
486.0
0.5
680 - 3400
486.0
486.5
0.5
540 - 2500
486.5
487.0
0.5
<500
487.0
487.5
0.5
<500 - 4420
487.5
488.0
0.5
740 - 7800
488.0
488.5
0.5
<500 - 8000
488.5
489.0
0.5
<500 - 2300
489.0
489.5
0.5
730 - 1900
489.5
490.0
0.5
820 - 7550
490.0
490.5
0.5
<500 - 1250
490.5
491.0
0.5
<500
491.0
491.5
0.5
<500
491.5
492.0
0.5
<500
492.0
492.5
0.5
<500
492.5
493.0
0.5
<500 - 1140
493.0
493.2
0.2
>61000
493.2
493.4
0.2
8000 - 28000
493.4
493.5
0.1
>61000
493.5
494.0
0.5
<500 - 31000
494.0
494.5
0.5
<500 - 5100
494.5
495.0
0.5
<500 - 1160
495.0
495.5
0.5
2200 - 2200
495.5
496.0
0.5
<500 - 1650
496.0
496.5
0.5
<500 - 3700
496.5
497.0
0.5
1400 - 2600
497.0
497.5
0.5
<500 - 4500
497.5
497.7
0.2
540 - 1100
497.7
498.0
0.3
>61000
498.0
498.5
0.5
1200 - 44000
498.5
498.7
0.2
>61000
498.7
499.0
0.3
5200 - 24000
499.0
499.5
0.5
540 - 8000
499.5
500.0
0.5
<500 - 680
RK-25-231
329
-69.5
885.0
102.7
677.0
677.5
0.5
<500 - 920
683.0
683.5
0.5
<500 -1200
683.5
684.0
0.5
<500 - 1500
684.0
684.5
0.5
580 - 1000
685.0
685.5
0.5
<500
686.0
686.5
0.5
<500
686.5
687.0
0.5
<500 - 4000
687.0
687.5
0.5
<500
687.5
688.0
0.5
<500 - 6700
688.0
688.5
0.5
<500 - 20000
689.0
689.5
0.5
<500 - 6000
689.5
690.0
0.5
<500 - 1000
690.0
690.5
0.5
<500 - 2200
692.5
693.0
0.5
<500 - 3600
693.0
693.5
0.5
<500 - 4800
693.5
694.0
0.5
700 - 8100
694.0
694.5
0.5
4200 - 31000
694.5
695.0
0.5
<500 - 11000
695.0
695.5
0.5
2000 - 21000
695.5
696.0
0.5
2000 - 17000
696.0
696.5
0.5
1200 - 16000
696.5
697.0
0.5
1500 - 6600
697.0
697.5
0.5
600 - 20000
697.5
698.0
0.5
3100 - 11000
698.0
698.5
0.5
3400 - 20000
698.5
699.0
0.5
3700 - 12000
699.0
699.5
0.5
620 - 2400
699.5
700.0
0.5
<500
701.5
702.0
0.5
<500
704.0
704.5
0.5
<500
706.5
707.0
0.5
<500 - 16000
707.0
707.5
0.5
<500 - 900
707.5
708.0
0.5
<500 - 800
708.0
708.5
0.5
<500 - 8000
708.5
709.0
0.5
700 - 16000
709.0
709.5
0.5
<500 - 720
709.5
710.5
1.0
<500
711.5
712.5
1.0
<500
713.0
714.0
0.5
<500
716.0
716.5
0.5
<500 - 15000
716.5
717.0
0.5
<500 - 2800
725.5
726.0
0.5
<500 - 9500
729.5
730.0
0.5
<500 - 1100
731.5
732.0
0.5
<500-1300
732.0
732.5
0.5
< 300 - 2300
734.0
734.5
0.5
<500 - 2300
737.0
737.5
0.5
<500
RK-25-232
330
-70
501.0
112.5
395.0
395.5
0.5
<500 - 750
408.0
408.5
0.5
<500
408.5
409.0
0.5
<500 - 650
409.5
410.0
0.5
<500 - 900
411.5
412.0
0.5
<500 - 700
411.5
412.0
0.5
<500 - 1100
424.5
425.0
0.5
<500
426.5
428.0
1.5
<500
435.5
438.0
2.5
<500 - 660
444.5
445.5
1.0
<500 - 500
449.5
450.0
0.5
<500 - 650
450.5
451.0
0.5
<500
452.0
452.5
0.5
<500 - 1100
452.5
453.0
0.5
3200 - 9700
453.0
453.5
0.5
3100 - 7500
453.5
454.0
0.5
900 - 2500
454.5
455.0
0.5
700 - 2300
455.0
455.5
0.5
8300 - 24000
455.5
456.0
0.5
1100 - 2200
456.0
456.5
0.5
1100 - 4800
456.5
457.0
0.5
4400 - 10000
457.0
457.5
0.5
1100 - 17000
457.5
457.8
0.3
24000 - 54000
457.8
458.0
0.2
>61000
458.0
458.1
0.1
32000 - 45000
458.1
460.3
2.2
>61000
460.3
460.5
0.2
1500 - 3400
460.5
460.6
0.1
16000 - 54000
460.6
461.3
0.7
>61000
461.3
461.5
0.2
2500 - 20000
461.5
462.0
0.5
600 -1200
462.0
462.5
0.5
600 - 2700
462.5
463.0
0.5
1200 - 1400
463.0
463.5
0.5
6600 - 34000
463.5
463.6
0.1
16000 - 25000
463.6
463.8
0.2
1200 - 2200
463.8
464.1
0.3
>61000
464.1
464.3
0.2
25000 - 45000
464.3
464.8
0.5
>61000
464.8
465.0
0.2
900 - 1200
465.0
465.3
0.3
1500 - 2500
465.3
465.5
0.2
14000 - 45000
465.5
466.0
0.5
<500 - 1100
466.0
466.5
0.5
<500 - 800
466.5
467.0
0.5
<500 - 5500
467.0
467.5
0.5
<500
467.5
468.0
0.5
<500 - 650
468.0
468.5
0.5
<500
468.5
469.0
0.5
<500
469.0
469.5
0.5
<500
469.5
470.0
0.5
<500
470.0
470.5
0.5
<500
470.5
471.0
0.5
<500
471.0
471.5
0.5
<500
471.5
472.0
0.5
<500
472.5
473.0
0.5
<500
480.0
480.5
0.5
<500
481.5
482.0
0.5
<500
482.0
482.5
0.5
<500 - 610
482.5
483.0
0.5
<500
483.5
484.0
0.5
<500 - 520
484.0
484.5
0.5
<500
484.5
485.0
0.5
1100 - 1100
485.0
485.5
0.5
<500
485.5
486.0
0.5
<500 - 1400
486.0
486.5
0.5
<500 - 600
486.5
487.0
0.5
<500
491.0
491.5
0.5
<500
491.5
492.0
0.5
<500
495.5
496.0
0.5
<500 - 3400
496.0
496.5
0.5
<500 - 750
496.5
497.0
0.5
<500 - 700
499.0
499.5
0.5
<500
499.5
500.0
0.5
<500 - 1200
500.0
500.5
0.5
<500 - 1200
500.5
501.0
0.5
<500
502.0
502.5
0.5
<500 - 800
502.5
503.0
0.5
900 - 900
503.0
503.5
0.5
<500 - 650
505.0
505.5
0.5
<500
509.5
510.0
0.5
<500
510.0
510.5
0.5
<500
515.5
516.0
0.5
<500
516.0
516.5
0.5
<500
RK-25-233
330
-70
694.0
109.7
561.0
561.5
0.5
<500 - 600
561.5
562.0
0.5
<500
562.0
563.5
1.5
<500
563.5
564.0
0.5
<500 - 650
564.0
565.0
1.0
<500
565.0
565.5
0.5
<500 - 700
565.5
566.0
0.5
<500
566.0
566.5
0.5
<500 - 600
566.5
567.0
0.5
<500
567.0
567.5
0.5
<500 - 600
567.5
569.5
2.0
<500
570.0
571.0
1.0
<500
571.0
571.5
0.5
<500 - 600
571.5
572.0
0.5
<500
575.0
575.5
0.5
<500
576.0
576.5
0.5
<500 - 1000
576.5
577.0
0.5
<500 - 600
577.0
577.5
0.5
600 - 1200
577.5
578.0
0.5
<500 - 1100
578.0
578.4
0.4
1000 - 8500
578.4
578.8
0.4
>61000
578.8
579.0
0.2
600 - 1000
579.0
579.5
0.5
2500 - 11000
579.5
580.0
0.5
2000 - 8000
580.0
580.5
0.5
800 - 15000
580.5
581.0
0.5
500 - 650
581.0
581.5
0.5
<500 - 600
581.5
582.0
0.5
<500
582.5
584.0
1.5
<500
584.0
584.5
0.5
<500 - 4000
584.5
585.0
0.5
1000 - 4300
585.0
585.5
0.5
2000 - 7000
585.5
586.0
0.5
1500 - 8500
586.0
586.5
0.5
2000 - 6000
586.5
587.0
0.5
20000 - 45000
587.0
587.5
0.5
20000 - 40000
587.5
588.0
0.5
1000 - 17000
588.0
588.5
0.5
500 - 1200
588.5
589.0
0.5
<500 - 650
589.0
589.5
0.5
700 - 2400
589.5
591.0
1.5
<500
591.0
591.5
0.5
<500 - 1000
591.5
592.5
1.0
<500
592.5
593.0
0.5
<500 - 650
593.0
593.5
0.5
<500
593.5
594.0
0.5
<500 - 600
594.0
594.5
0.5
<500 - 1200
594.5
595.0
0.5
1200 - 2400
595.0
595.5
0.5
500 - 700
603.0
603.5
0.5
<500
603.5
604.0
0.5
<500 - 4500
604.0
604.5
0.5
10000 - 30000
604.5
605.0
0.5
6000 - 13000
605.0
605.5
0.5
700 - 1000
605.5
606.0
0.5
500 - 1300
606.0
606.5
0.5
500 - 1400
606.5
607.0
0.5
<500
607.0
607.5
0.5
500 - 1500
607.5
608.0
0.5
<500 - 1300
608.0
609.0
1.0
<500
609.0
609.5
0.5
<500
624.5
625.0
0.5
<500 - 600
625.0
625.5
0.5
<500 - 1100
625.5
626.0
0.5
<500 - 550
629.5
630.0
0.5
<500
630.0
630.5
0.5
<500 - 750
633.5
634.0
0.5
<500
634.0
634.5
0.5
<500 - 550
634.5
635.0
0.5
<500 - 900
635.0
635.5
0.5
<500 - 1100
635.5
636.0
0.5
2500 - 5000
RK-25-234
330
-70
747.0
113.0
668.0
668.5
0.5
<500
672.0
672.5
0.5
<500 - 1200
672.5
673.0
0.5
<500 - 630
675.0
675.5
0.5
<500 -520
675.5
676.0
0.5
<500
677.0
677.5
0.5
<500 - 520
677.5
678.0
0.5
<500
679.5
680.0
0.5
<500
682.0
682.5
0.5
<500
685.0
685.5
0.5
<500
687.0
687.5
0.5
<500 - 9000
687.5
687.7
0.2
2000 - 14000
687.7
687.8
0.1
>61000
687.8
688.0
0.2
550 - 3300
688.0
688.5
0.5
<500 - 8800
RK-25-235
270
-70
TBD
105.5
In Progress
RK-25-236
267
-65
541.0
129.0
377.5
379.0
1.5
<500
379.0
379.5
0.5
<500 - 600
379.5
380.0
0.5
<500 - 1100
380.0
380.5
0.5
<500
380.5
381.0
0.5
870 - 3400
381.0
381.5
0.5
1300 - 4400
381.5
382.0
0.5
<500 - 1450
382.0
382.5
0.5
<500
393.0
394.0
1.0
<500
395.0
396.0
1.0
<500
396.0
396.5
0.5
<500 - 1000
396.5
397.0
0.5
600 - 1050
397.0
397.5
0.5
550 - 1180
400.5
401.0
0.5
<500
401.0
401.5
0.5
560 - 980
401.5
402.0
0.5
2300 - 25000
402.0
402.5
0.5
850 - 1130
402.5
403.0
0.5
<500 - 2250
404.0
404.5
0.5
<500
411.0
414.0
3.0
<500
414.5
415.0
0.5
<500
427.5
428.0
0.5
<500 - 570
428.0
428.5
0.5
<500 - 600
457.5
458.0
0.5
<500 - 525
458.0
458.5
0.5
<500 - 720
458.5
459.0
0.5
<500 - 530
459.0
459.5
0.5
<500 - 600
459.5
460.0
0.5
<500
460.0
460.5
0.5
<500 - 550
461.5
462.0
0.5
<500
464.0
465.0
1.0
<500
465.0
465.5
0.5
<500 - 3000
465.5
466.0
0.5
<500 -980
466.0
466.5
0.5
900 - 11000
466.5
467.0
0.5
1000 - 5500
467.0
467.5
0.5
3000 - 16000
467.5
467.8
0.3
1300 - 57000
467.8
468.1
0.3
>61000
468.1
468.5
0.4
7000 - 40000
468.5
469.0
0.5
1500 - 9000
469.0
469.5
0.5
2000 - 11000
469.5
470.0
0.5
500 - 800
470.0
470.5
0.5
<500 - 550
475.5
477.5
2.0
<500
477.5
478.0
0.5
<500 - 860
478.0
478.5
0.5
<500
478.5
479.0
0.5
<500 - 950
516.5
517.0
0.5
<500
RK-25-237
340
-70
TBD
104.6
In progress
RK-25-238
279
-67
TBD
TBD
In progress
All depths and intervals are meters downhole, true thicknesses are yet to be determined.
"Off-scale" refers to >61,000 cps total readings by gamma spectrometer type RS-125.
"Anomalous" means >500 cps (counts per second) total count gamma readings by gamma scintillometer type RS-120.
Where "CPS Range" is <500 cps, this refers to local low radiometric zones within the overall radioactive interval.
Unconformity of 'N/A' denotes a lack of visible contact between Athabasca sandstone and basement rock.
Maximum internal dilution 2.0 m downhole.
All depths and intervals are metres downhole, true thicknesses are yet to be determined. Resource modelling in conjunction with an updated mineral resource estimate is required before true thicknesses can be determined.
About NexGen
NexGen Energy is a Canadian company focused on delivering clean energy fuel for the future. The Company's flagship Rook I Project is being optimally developed into the largest low-cost producing uranium mine globally, incorporating the most elite environmental and social governance standards. The Rook I Project is supported by an N.I. 43-101 compliant Feasibility Study, which outlines the elite environmental performance and industry-leading economics. NexGen is led by a team of experienced uranium and mining industry professionals with expertise across the entire mining life cycle, including exploration, financing, project engineering and construction, operations and closure. NexGen is leveraging its proven experience to deliver a Project that leads the entire mining industry socially, technically and environmentally. The Project and prospective portfolio in northern Saskatchewan will provide generational, long-term economic, environmental, and social benefits for Saskatchewan, Canada, and the world.
NexGen is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "NXE," and on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol "NXG," providing access to global investors to participate in NexGen's mission of solving three major global challenges in decarbonization, energy security and access to power. The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, with its primary operations office in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.
Technical Disclosure*
All technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Jason Craven, NexGen's Vice President, Exploration, a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101.
Natural gamma radiation in drill core reported in this news release was measured in counts per second (cps) using a Radiation Solutions Inc. RS-125 gamma spectrometer. The reader is cautioned that total count gamma readings may not be directly or uniformly related to uranium grades of the rock sample measured; they should be used only as a preliminary indication of the presence of radioactive minerals.
This news release includes Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources classification terms that comply with reporting standards in Canada and the Mineral Reserves and the Mineral Resources estimates are made in accordance with NI 43-101. NI 43-101 is a rule developed by the Canadian Securities Administrators that establishes standards for all public disclosure an issuer makes of scientific and technical information concerning mineral projects. These standards differ from the requirements of the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") set by the SEC's rules that are applicable to domestic United States reporting companies. Consequently, Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources information included in this news release is not comparable to similar information that would generally be disclosed by domestic U.S. reporting companies subject to the reporting and disclosure requirements of the SEC Accordingly, information concerning mineral deposits set forth herein may not be comparable with information made public by companies that report in accordance with U.S. standards.
Forward-Looking Information
The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable United States securities laws and regulations and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates, the 2021 Arrow Deposit, Rook I Project and estimates of uranium production, grade and long-term average uranium prices, anticipated effects of completed drill results on the Rook I Project, planned work programs, completion of further site investigations and engineering work to support basic engineering of the project and expected outcomes. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Statements relating to "mineral resources" are deemed to be forward-looking information, as they involve the implied assessment that, based on certain estimates and assumptions, the mineral resources described can be profitably produced in the future.
Forward-looking information and statements are based on the then current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about NexGen's business and the industry and markets in which it operates. Forward-looking information and statements are made based upon numerous assumptions, including among others, that the mineral reserve and resources estimates and the key assumptions and parameters on which such estimates are based are as set out in this news release and the technical report for the property , the results of planned exploration activities are as anticipated, the price and market supply of uranium, the cost of planned exploration activities, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms, that third party contractors, equipment, supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct NexGen's planned exploration activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner and that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward looking information or making forward looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate in the future.
Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performances and achievements of NexGen to differ materially from any projections of results, performances and achievements of NexGen expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others, the existence of negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing, uncertainty of the availability of additional financing, the risk that pending assay results will not confirm previously announced preliminary results, conclusions of economic valuations, the risk that actual results of exploration activities will be different than anticipated, the cost of labour, equipment or materials will increase more than expected, that the future price of uranium will decline or otherwise not rise to an economic level, the appeal of alternate sources of energy to uranium-produced energy, that the Canadian dollar will strengthen against the U.S. dollar, that mineral resources and reserves are not as estimated, that actual costs or actual results of reclamation activities are greater than expected, that changes in project parameters and plans continue to be refined and may result in increased costs, of unexpected variations in mineral resources and reserves, grade or recovery rates or other risks generally associated with mining, unanticipated delays in obtaining governmental, regulatory or First Nations approvals, risks related to First Nations title and consultation, reliance upon key management and other personnel, deficiencies in the Company's title to its properties, uninsurable risks, failure to manage conflicts of interest, failure to obtain or maintain required permits and licences, risks related to changes in laws, regulations, policy and public perception, as well as those factors or other risks as more fully described in NexGen's Annual Information Form dated March 6, 2024 filed with the securities commissions of all of the provinces of Canada except Quebec and in NexGen's 40-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and Edgar at www.sec.gov .
Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or statements or implied by forward-looking information or statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements due to the inherent uncertainty thereof.
There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.
