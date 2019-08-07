NexGen Completes Phase I of Feasibility-Stage Drill Program Intersecting High Grade Mineralization and Preliminarily Assessed Robust Geotechnical and Hydrogeological Conditions in all Areas of Arrow

Further, an additional 14 holes of 6,314.4 m were completed designed to geotechnically and hydrogeologically characterize the rock mass within areas of the proposed mine workings and the Underground Tailings Management Facility ("UGTMF").

In total, the 2019 Phase I winter drilling program comprised 131 completed holes totaling 57,282.4 m.

Phase I: Conversion of Indicated to Measured Mineral Resources

This current phase of the 2019 drilling program targeted the A2 and A3 High-Grade Domains for conversion of Indicated to Measured Mineral Resources within the proposed mine plan at a drill hole spacing of between 9.0 m and 16.7 m (based on a geostatistical data spacing report compiled by Clayton V. Deutsch from Resource Modeling Solutions). All drill holes were collared at a steep inclination, then shallowed out between -55° and -60° before intersecting the target by utilizing the latest in directional drilling technology. The results below highlight intersections through each of the A2 and A3 High Grade Domains, respectively.

A2 High-Grade Domain Highlights

AR-19-265c2 intersected 53.5 m of total composite mineralization including 9.80 m of total composite off-scale radioactivity (>10,000 to >61,000 cps) within a 109.0 m section (497.5 to 605.5 m ). Additionally, of the 9.80 m of off-scale mineralization intersected in the hole 2.0 m of massive-to-semi massive pitchblende with minimum-greater-than-61,000 cps;

A3 High-Grade Domain Highlights

AR-19-256c1 intersected 38.5 m of total composite mineralization including 8.10 m of total composite off-scale radioactivity (>10,000 to >61,000 cps) within a 96.0 m section (437.0 to 533.0 m ). Additionally, of the 8.10 m of off-scale mineralization intersected in the hole 1.5 m of massive-to-semi massive pitchblende with minimum-greater-than-61,000 cps;

Drill hole locations are shown in Figure 1, full drilling results can be found in Table 1. Drill hole descriptions can be found at www.nexgenenergy.ca

Phase I: Testing Geotechnical and Hydrogeological Conditions within the proposed mine plan and Underground Tailings Management Facility ("UGTMF")

An additional 14 holes totaling 6,314.4 m were completed designed to geotechnically and hydrogeologically characterize the rock mass within areas of the proposed mine plan and the UGTMF. The preliminary field analysis indicated robust rock mass conditions in all areas. A report detailing the geotechnical results is being prepared by North Rock Mining Solutions Inc. In addition, the hydrogeological data acquired from these holes is being incorporated into the hydrogeological model which will characterize the favourable hydrogeological conditions at Arrow, inclusive of the proposed UGTMF area. Both reports will be incorporated into to the Feasibility Study and Environmental Assessment for the Arrow Deposit.

Development, Activities & Financial

Phase I results are all pending final assays and will be released as received and finalized. The commencement of Phase II is pending final compilation and analysis of all Phase I drilling results. All programs for the Feasibility Study (H1 2020) and Environmental Assessment (H2 2020) are ongoing and on schedule.

NexGen commenced an Environmental Assessment on the Rook I Project on April 29, 2019 in accordance with the requirements of both the Environmental Assessment Act and the Canadian Environmental Assessment Act, 2012 ("CEAA 2012") after receiving acceptance of the Rook I Project Description (Technical Proposal) by the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission ("CNSC") and the Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment ("SMOE"). In addition, NexGen filed an Initial Licence Application with the CNSC under the Nuclear Safety and Control Act in order to obtain a Licence to Prepare Site and Construct for the Project.

by Presidential Memoranda by which the President of determined that he did not believe uranium imports threaten to impair the national security of the United States. With the conclusion in hand and support for the entire nuclear energy sector in , many industry observers have reported market activity and utility demand interest has already increased since mid-July for spot and mid-term delivery. As of July 31, 2019 , the Company had cash-on-hand of approximately $80 million which fully funds NexGen for all drilling, feasibility and development programs planned this year.

Leigh Curyer, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "The dual purpose 2019 Phase I drilling has produced another batch of exceptional radio activity results highlighting Arrow's unique high grade continuity throughout the ore body, and from a development perspective, highly favourable ground conditions for the proposed mine plan and UGTMF. I would like to take the opportunity to congratulate the NexGen team on the speed, accuracy, efficiency and elite standards in executing Phase I ground work whilst in tandem successfully advancing permitting and community objectives. It's an exciting time at NexGen and the dedication of the team inclusive of our valued service providers, community members and government is outstanding."

Troy Boisjoli, Vice-President, Operations and Project Development, commented: "Today's release represents a great milestone for the Project as this last batch of Phase I holes continues to show the clear continuity of high-grade mineralization across the A2 and A3 shears. These radioactivity results are particularly impressive considering the advanced shallow angle of interception into the sub-vertical Arrow orebody that AziDrill has been able to deliver over prior drill programs at Arrow. In addition, the preliminary geotechnical and hydrogeological field results indicating highly competent ground conditions for sound extraction is excellent. The strength of the Arrow resource and proposed mine plan has been further validated with the completion of the 2019 Phase 1 drill program. We look forward to incorporating all these results into an updated mineral resource, Feasibility Study and Environmental Assessment for submission."

Table 1: Arrow Deposit Drill Hole Data