NexGen Announces Best Hole to Date (RK-24-222) and High-Grade Expansion at Patterson Corridor East Concluding a Successful 2024 Drilling Program

In late October, a high-grade portion has presented itself within the overall mineralized zone with upgraded intensity of mineralization in the now best hole to date, RK-24-222 (Figure 3). A 17.0 m wide vein with multiple occurrences of off-scale (>61,000 cps) mineralization (Table1, Figure 3). In addition, RK-24-220 and -223 intersected strong mineralization up to 41,000 cps and 40,000 cps, respectively including multiple intercepts of >10,000 cps. System strength is confirmed by these zones characterized by semi-massive to massive replacement by uraninite. A high-grade sub-domain of the mineralized footprint now covers 100 m of strike and 170 m of depth extent with potential growth in all directions (Figure 2). The high-grade intersection in RK-24-222 represents the fifth drillhole at PCE to return off-scale (>61,000 cps) mineralization, joining previous significant intersections in RK-24-183, -197, -202, and -207.

Leigh Curyer, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "This focused effort has elevated the materiality of PCE and today's results highlight the increasing potential of the PCE system with RK-24-222. With 600 m of strike length and 600 m of depth extent, this new zone located entirely within competent basement rock only 3.5 km from the flagship world-class Arrow deposit has emerged as a compelling and prospective addition to NexGen's dominant portfolio in the south western section of the Athabasca Basin.

NexGen's disciplined dual focus on the advancement of the Rook I Project and the expanded exploration at PCE demonstrates the Company's commitment to unlocking the full potential of this major uranium district at a time where the need for clean affordable safe baseload energy has never been more evident. With the world's leading tech companies all committing to nuclear power in recent month's the outlook is incredibly exciting in the nuclear fuel space."

Assays from disclosed intersections are expected in Q4 2024 and Q1 2025, with reporting to follow. Exploration activity will resume in January 2025 with planning underway for a significant drill program at PCE where the prospectivity for material growth is clearly evident.

Table 1: 2024 Spectrometer results since previous release on August 8, 2024

Drillhole Unconformity

Depth (m) Handheld Spectrometer Results (RS-125) Hole ID Azimuth Dip Total

Depth (m) From

(m) To (m) Width

(m) CPS Range RK-24-208 310 -70 756 104.3 435 435.5 0.5 <500









435.5 436 0.5 <500 - 710









522 522.5 0.5 <500









523 523.5 0.5 <500









655 655.5 0.5 <500 - 750









655.5 656 0.5 <500









657.5 658 0.5 <500









658.5 659 0.5 <500









665.5 666 0.5 <500









666 666.5 0.5 <500 - 610









669.5 670.5 1 <500









670.5 671 0.5 560 - 950









671 671.5 0.5 1400 - 3560









673 673.5 0.5 <500 - 690









673.5 674 0.5 500 - 1140









674 675 1 <500









680 681 1 <500









685.5 686 0.5 <500 - 600









686.5 687 0.5 600 - 800









687 687.5 0.5 900 - 3000









687.5 688 0.5 <500 - 3000









689 689.5 0.5 <500 - 500









689.5 690 0.5 1300 - 5700









690 690.5 0.5 <500 - 2400









690.5 691 0.5 <500









691.5 692 0.5 <500 - 1800









692 692.5 0.5 <500 - 1600









692.5 693 0.5 <500









693 693.5 0.5 <500 - 1300









693.5 694 0.5 <500 - 500









694 694.5 0.5 <500 - 610









694.5 695 0.5 <500 - 600









695 695.5 0.5 550 - 1500









695.5 696 0.5 <500 - 3500









696 696.5 0.5 <500 - 810









697.5 698.5 1 <500 RK-24-209 310 -70 840 110.7 395 396 1 <500









627.5 628 0.5 <500 - 510









695 695.5 0.5 <500









759 759.5 0.5 <500 - 600 RK-24-210 310 -70 1095 102.4 639 639.5 0.5 <500









639.5 640 0.5 <500 - 510









640 640.5 0.5 <500









854 854.5 0.5 <500 - 700









854.5 855 0.5 <500









855.5 856 0.5 <500 - 1600









856 856.5 0.5 <500 - 1800









857.5 858 0.5 <500









858 858.5 0.5 <500 - 1600









862 862.5 0.5 <500 - 950









863.5 864 0.5 <500 - 700









869 869.5 0.5 <500 - 600









869.5 870 0.5 <500 - 500









874.5 875 0.5 <500 - 550









875.5 876 0.5 <500 - 3800









876 876.5 0.5 2700 - 6500









876.5 877 0.5 <500 - 1100









877 879 2 <500









879 879.5 0.5 <500 - 1200









879.5 880 0.5 <500 - 700









880 880.5 0.5 <500 - 750









880.5 881 0.5 600 - 1200









881 881.5 0.5 <500 - 600









881.5 882 0.5 <500 - 900









882 882.5 0.5 <500 - 1500









882.5 883 0.5 800 - 3400









883 883.5 0.5 <500 - 520









884.5 885 0.5 <500









885.5 886 0.5 <500 - 600









886 886.5 0.5 <500 - 1100









886.5 887 0.5 <500 - 1600









888 888.5 0.5 <500









888.5 889 0.5 <500 - 900









915.5 916.5 1 <500









920 920.5 0.5 <500 - 500









921 921.5 0.5 <500 - 700









921.5 922 0.5 <500 RK-24-211 310 -70 1302 103.1 776.5 777 0.5 <500









784 784.5 0.5 <500









1116.5 1117 0.5 <500 RK-24-212 315 -70 137 121 No Significant Intersections RK-24-213 310 -70 936 87 No Significant Intersections RK-24-214 310 -70 989 111.6 463 463.5 0.5 <500









466.5 467 0.5 <500









859.5 860 0.5 <500









862.5 863.5 1 <500









863.5 864 0.5 <500 - 950









865 865.5 0.5 <500









865.5 866 0.5 <500 - 540









866 866.5 0.5 <500 - 1400









867.5 868 0.5 <500









868 868.5 0.5 <500 - 650









868.5 869 0.5 <500 - 2200









869.5 870 0.5 <500 RK-24-215 310 -70 840 114.8 542 542.5 0.5 600 - 1300









542.5 543 0.5 2200 - 3200









543 543.5 0.5 6000 - 11000









543.5 544 0.5 <500 - 5000









544 544.5 0.5 <500 - 700









544.5 545 0.5 600 - 3500









545 545.5 0.5 500 - 1800









545.5 546 0.5 <500 - 700









546 546.5 0.5 <500 - 1400









546.5 547 0.5 <500 - 1150









547 547.5 0.5 <500









551.5 552 0.5 <500 - 1700









552 553.5 1.5 <500









564.5 565 0.5 <500 - 700









570 570.5 0.5 <500









570.5 571 0.5 <500 - 800









571 571.5 0.5 <500









571.5 572 0.5 <500 - 600









572 572.5 0.5 <500









583.5 584 0.5 <500









584.5 585 0.5 <500









585 585.5 0.5 600 - 1500









585.5 586 0.5 <500 - 550









586 586.5 0.5 <500 - 700









586.5 587 0.5 <500 - 800









587 588 1 <500









588 588.5 0.5 600 - 2000









588.5 589 0.5 700 - 2100









589 589.5 0.5 <500 - 1300









589.5 590 0.5 1200 - 1500









590.5 591 0.5 <500









600 600.5 0.5 <500 - 500









604.5 605 0.5 <500









608.5 609 0.5 <500









609 609.5 0.5 800 - 2850









609.5 610 0.5 <500









610 610.5 0.5 <500 - 850









621.5 622 0.5 <500 - 1500









622 622.5 0.5 <500 - 700









643 643.5 0.5 <500









646 646.5 0.5 <500 - 700









646.5 647 0.5 <500 - 1300









647 647.5 0.5 <500 - 2500









647.5 648 0.5 <500 - 700









648 649 1 <500









657 657.5 0.5 <500 - 1200









658 658.5 0.5 <500 - 500









658.5 659 0.5 <500 - 500









659 659.5 0.5 <500 - 1950









665.5 666 0.5 <500 - 600









681 681.5 0.5 <500 - 900









681.5 682 0.5 <500 - 850 RK-24-216 310 -70 1071 99.7 787 787.5 0.5 <500 - 600









787.5 788 0.5 1100 - 3700









788 788.5 0.5 800 - 1200









788.5 789 0.5 <500









789.5 790 0.5 <500 - 700









790 790.5 0.5 <500 - 700









790.5 791 0.5 <500









791.5 792 0.5 <500 - 550









805 805.5 0.5 <500 - 740









805.5 806 0.5 <500









807.5 808.5 1 <500









811.5 812 0.5 <500 - 5800









815 815.5 0.5 <500 - 760









815.5 816 0.5 <500 - 700









819 820 1 <500 RK-24-217 310 -70 1185 105.6 519 520 1 <500









528.5 529 0.5 <500









709 710 1 <500 RK-24-217a 310 -70 120 105.1 No Significant Intersections RK-24-218 310 -70 696 109.6 325.5 326 0.5 <500 - 830









424.5 425 0.5 <500 - 550









425.5 426 0.5 <500









463.5 464 0.5 <500 - 520









494.5 495 0.5 <500 - 550









515.5 516 0.5 <500









516 516.5 0.5 <500 - 700









516.5 517 0.5 <500 - 1200









517 517.5 0.5 500 - 4300









517.5 518 0.5 <500 - 1200









518 518.5 0.5 1000 - 2000









518.5 519 0.5 <500 - 1000 RK-24-219 310 -70 1187 99.8 758.5 759 0.5 <500 - 1050









759.5 760 0.5 <500 - 1100









897.5 898 0.5 <500









982 982.5 0.5 <500 - 570 RK-24-220 310 -70 732 116 387 387.5 0.5 <500









445.5 446 0.5 <500 - 510









446 446.5 0.5 <500 - 660









446.5 447 0.5 <500









452 452.5 0.5 <500 - 2400









452.5 453 0.5 <500 - 2000









453 454.5 1.5 <500









454.5 455 0.5 <500 - 650









455.5 456 0.5 <500 - 1700









456 456.5 0.5 600 - 1300









456.5 457 0.5 <500 - 1200









457 457.5 0.5 700 - 27000









457.5 458 0.5 1700 - 41000









459.5 460 0.5 <500 - 550









460 461 1 <500









461 461.5 0.5 <500 - 7000









461.5 462 0.5 <500 - 6000









462 462.5 0.5 740 - 2000









462.5 463 0.5 3500 - 4500









463 463.5 0.5 1300 - 6000









463.5 464 0.5 600 - 6500









464 464.5 0.5 600 - 2000









464.5 465 0.5 700 - 4000









465 465.5 0.5 <500 - 5600









465.5 466 0.5 1200 - 8200









466 466.5 0.5 <500 - 6000









477.5 478 0.5 <500 - 750









478 478.5 0.5 <500 - 800









479 479.5 0.5 <500









479.5 480 0.5 <500 - 800









480 480.5 0.5 <500 - 680









480.5 481 0.5 680 - 1300









481 481.5 0.5 <500 - 600









481.5 482 0.5 <500









482 482.5 0.5 <500 - 520









482.5 483 0.5 <500 - 520









483 483.5 0.5 <500









483.5 484 0.5 <500 - 800









484 484.5 0.5 <500 - 1100









484.5 485 0.5 <500 - 16000









485 485.5 0.5 3000 - 16000









485.5 486 0.5 <500 - 7000









486 486.5 0.5 <500 - 13000









486.5 487 0.5 <500 - 1200









487 488 1 <500









489 489.5 0.5 <500 - 640









489.5 490 0.5 <500 - 950









490 490.5 0.5 <500 - 800









490.5 491 0.5 <500 - 2100









491 491.5 0.5 <500 - 6000









491.5 492 0.5 <500 - 840









495 495.5 0.5 <500









495.5 496 0.5 <500 - 6800









496 496.5 0.5 <500 - 4100









496.5 497 0.5 <500 - 6000









497 497.5 0.5 2600 - 2600









497.5 498 0.5 <500 - 500









498 498.5 0.5 <500 - 1800









498.5 499 0.5 <500









503 503.5 0.5 <500 - 1500









503.5 504.5 1 <500









525.5 526 0.5 <500









539 539.5 0.5 <500









539.5 540 0.5 540 - 7300









570.5 571 0.5 <500 - 730









579.5 580 0.5 <500









580 580.5 0.5 <500 - 510









580.5 581 0.5 <500 - 520









583 583.5 0.5 <500









583.5 584 0.5 <500 - 1500









584 584.5 0.5 <500 - 620









596.5 597 0.5 <500 - 1300









597 597.5 0.5 <500 - 1300









599.5 600 0.5 <500 RK-24-221 310 -70 861.6 115.9 302 302.5 0.5 <500









302.5 303 0.5 <500 - 600









303 303.5 0.5 <500 - 830









594.5 595 0.5 <500









595 595.5 0.5 <500 - 1700









597.5 598 0.5 <500 - 5500









599 599.5 0.5 <500 - 2700









642 642.5 0.5 <500









642.5 643 0.5 <500 - 520









643 643.5 0.5 <500 - 1100









644 644.5 0.5 <500









650.5 651 0.5 <500 - 670









697.5 698 0.5 <500









698 698.5 0.5 <500 - 2300 RK-24-222 354 -65 753 108.4 588 588.5 0.5 770 - 1200









598 599.5 1.5 <500









602.5 603 0.5 <500 - 820









603 603.5 0.5 640 - 2000









603.5 604.5 1 <500









604.5 605 0.5 3000 - 20000









605 605.5 0.5 5800 - 17000









605.5 605.6 0.1 18000 - 60000









605.6 605.7 0.1 >61000









605.7 606 0.3 9000 - 60000









606 606.5 0.5 1800 - 10000









606.5 607 0.5 <500 - 730









607 607.4 0.4 3000 - 60000









607.4 607.8 0.4 >61000









607.8 608 0.2 5000 - 60000









608 608.2 0.2 16000 - 60000









608.2 608.4 0.2 >61000









608.4 608.5 0.1 10000 - 60000









608.5 609 0.5 6400 - 42000









609 609.5 0.5 10000 - 25000









609.5 610 0.5 7000 - 25000









610 610.5 0.5 <500 - 6000









610.5 610.9 0.4 7000 - 60000









610.9 611 0.1 >61000









611 611.5 0.5 4000 - 26000









611.5 612 0.5 3000 - 10000









612 612.5 0.5 700 - 3000









612.5 613 0.5 3000 - 7000









613 613.5 0.5 700 - 6000









613.5 614 0.5 2000 - 33000









614 614.5 0.5 900 - 6000









614.5 615 0.5 1900 - 39000









615 615.5 0.5 580 - 15000









615.5 616 0.5 500 - 5000









616 616.5 0.5 900 - 7500









616.5 617 0.5 900 - 25000









617 617.5 0.5 2800 - 14000









617.5 618 0.5 1100 - 3500









618 618.4 0.4 1300 - 60000









618.4 618.5 0.1 >61000









618.5 619 0.5 15000 - 31000









619 619.5 0.5 9800 - 39000









619.5 620 0.5 3400 - 14500









620 620.5 0.5 1800 - 24000









620.5 621 0.5 2500 - 25000









621 621.5 0.5 <500 - 2800









622 622.5 0.5 <500 - 580









622.5 623 0.5 <500 - 800









623 623.5 0.5 550 - 18000









623.5 624 0.5 500 - 1400









624 624.5 0.5 <500 - 700









624.5 625 0.5 <500 - 10000









625 625.4 0.4 500 - 60000









625.4 625.5 0.1 >61000









625.5 626 0.5 700 - 40000









627 627.5 0.5 <500









629 629.5 0.5 <500 - 1000









640 640.5 0.5 <500 - 600









640.5 641 0.5 <500 - 510









649 649.5 0.5 <500









658 658.5 0.5 <500 - 800









658.5 659 0.5 <500









665 665.5 0.5 <500









668 668.5 0.5 <500 - 800









668.5 669 0.5 <500 - 560









671 671.5 0.5 <500









687 687.5 0.5 <500 RK-24-223 345 -66 TBD 106.8 336 336.5 0.5 <500 - 800









633 633.5 0.5 <500 - 7200









633.5 634 0.5 <500 - 40000









634 634.5 0.5 <500 - 1300









634.5 635 0.5 <500 - 1700









635 635.5 0.5 <500









645.5 646 0.5 <500 - 740









646 646.5 0.5 2100 - 10000









646.5 647 0.5 7500 - 24000









647 647.5 0.5 1000 - 24000









675 675.5 0.5 500 - 4200









675.5 676 0.5 1200 - 7200









676 676.5 0.5 <500 - 3700









678 678.5 0.5 <500 - 700









678.5 679 0.5 <500









679.5 680 0.5 <500 - 800









689.5 690 0.5 <500 - 2500









690 690.5 0.5 5000 - 14000









690.5 691 0.5 4000 - 12000









691 691.5 0.5 <500 - 6000









691.5 692 0.5 3000 - 12000









692 692.5 0.5 5000 - 14000









692.5 693 0.5 <500 - 1100









695.5 696 0.5 <500 - 3100









696 696.5 0.5 <500 - 1500









696.5 697 0.5 <500









702.5 703.5 1 <500









704.5 705 0.5 <500









713.5 714 0.5 <500 - 1700









714.5 715 0.5 <500









715 715.5 0.5 <500 - 1200









716 716.5 0.5 1200 - 1800









716.5 717 0.5 <500 - 1100









717 717.5 0.5 1500 - 2200









717.5 718 0.5 <500 - 2000









718 718.5 0.5 <500 - 5100









720.5 721 0.5 <500 - 5900









721 721.5 0.5 <500 - 2000









722 722.5 0.5 1100 - 12000









722.5 723 0.5 1500 - 23000









723 723.5 0.5 3500 - 37000









726 726.5 0.5 <500 - 3000









726.5 727 0.5 3000 - 12000









727 727.5 0.5 <500









737.5 738 0.5 <500 - 5000









738 738.5 0.5 <500 - 1400









743 743.5 0.5 <500 - 700









749 750 1 <500









756.5 757 0.5 <500









757.5 758 0.5 <500









758.5 759 0.5 <500









759 759.5 0.5 <500 - 720









760 760.5 0.5 <500 - 3000









763.5 764 0.5 <500 - 650









764.5 765.5 1 <500









765.5 766 0.5 900 - 3700









766 766.5 0.5 800 - 15000









766.5 767 0.5 800 - 25000









767 767.5 0.5 1000 - 11000









767.5 768 0.5 <500









772 772.5 0.5 <500-500









772.5 773 0.5 <500









773.5 774 0.5 <500 - 700









774 774.5 0.5 <500 - 10000









775 775.5 0.5 <500 RK-24-224 310 -70 TBD 115.8 TBD

All depths and intervals are meters downhole, true thicknesses are yet to be determined.

"Off-scale" refers to >61,000 cps total readings by gamma spectrometer type RS-125.

Unconformity of 'N/A' denotes a lack of visible contact between Athabasca sandstone and basement rock.

Maximum internal dilution 2.0 m downhole.

Minimum thickness of 0.5 m downhole.

All depths and intervals are metres downhole, true thicknesses are yet to be determined. Resource modelling in conjunction with an updated mineral resource estimate is required before true thicknesses can be determined.

About NexGen

NexGen Energy is a Canadian company focused on delivering clean energy fuel for the future. The Company's flagship Rook I Project is being optimally developed into the largest low cost producing uranium mine globally, incorporating the most elite standards in environmental and social governance. The Rook I Project is supported by a NI 43-101 compliant Feasibility Study which outlines the elite environmental performance and industry leading economics. NexGen is led by a team of experienced uranium and mining industry professionals with expertise across the entire mining life cycle, including exploration, financing, project engineering and construction, operations, and closure. NexGen is leveraging its proven experience to deliver a Project that leads the entire mining industry socially, technically, and environmentally. The Project and prospective portfolio in northern Saskatchewan will provide generational long-term economic, environmental, and social benefits for Saskatchewan, Canada, and the world.

NexGen is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "NXE" and on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol "NXG" providing access to global investors to participate in NexGen's mission of solving three major global challenges in decarbonization, energy security and access to power. The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, with its primary operations office in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

www.nexgenenergy.ca

Technical Disclosure*

All technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Jason Craven, NexGen's Manager, Exploration, a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101.

Natural gamma radiation in drill core reported in this news release was measured in counts per second (cps) using a Radiation Solutions Inc. RS-125 gamma spectrometer. The reader is cautioned that total count gamma readings may not be directly or uniformly related to uranium grades of the rock sample measured; they should be used only as a preliminary indication of the presence of radioactive minerals.

A technical report in respect of the FS is filed on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ) and EDGAR (www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml ) and is available for review on NexGen Energy's website (www.nexgenenergy.ca ).

Cautionary Note to U.S. Investors

This news release includes Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources classification terms that comply with reporting standards in Canada and the Mineral Reserves and the Mineral Resources estimates are made in accordance with NI 43-101. NI 43-101 is a rule developed by the Canadian Securities Administrators that establishes standards for all public disclosure an issuer makes of scientific and technical information concerning mineral projects. These standards differ from the requirements of the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") set by the SEC's rules that are applicable to domestic United States reporting companies. Consequently, Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources information included in this news release is not comparable to similar information that would generally be disclosed by domestic U.S. reporting companies subject to the reporting and disclosure requirements of the SEC Accordingly, information concerning mineral deposits set forth herein may not be comparable with information made public by companies that report in accordance with U.S. standards.

Forward-Looking Information

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable United States securities laws and regulations and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates, the 2021 Arrow Deposit, Rook I Project and estimates of uranium production, grade and long-term average uranium prices, anticipated effects of completed drill results on the Rook I Project, planned work programs, completion of further site investigations and engineering work to support basic engineering of the project and expected outcomes. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Statements relating to "mineral resources" are deemed to be forward-looking information, as they involve the implied assessment that, based on certain estimates and assumptions, the mineral resources described can be profitably produced in the future.

Forward-looking information and statements are based on the then current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about NexGen's business and the industry and markets in which it operates. Forward-looking information and statements are made based upon numerous assumptions, including among others, that the mineral reserve and resources estimates and the key assumptions and parameters on which such estimates are based are as set out in this news release and the technical report for the property , the results of planned exploration activities are as anticipated, the price and market supply of uranium, the cost of planned exploration activities, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms, that third party contractors, equipment, supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct NexGen's planned exploration activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner and that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward looking information or making forward looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate in the future.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performances and achievements of NexGen to differ materially from any projections of results, performances and achievements of NexGen expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others, the existence of negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing, uncertainty of the availability of additional financing, the risk that pending assay results will not confirm previously announced preliminary results, conclusions of economic valuations, the risk that actual results of exploration activities will be different than anticipated, the cost of labour, equipment or materials will increase more than expected, that the future price of uranium will decline or otherwise not rise to an economic level, the appeal of alternate sources of energy to uranium-produced energy, that the Canadian dollar will strengthen against the U.S. dollar, that mineral resources and reserves are not as estimated, that actual costs or actual results of reclamation activities are greater than expected, that changes in project parameters and plans continue to be refined and may result in increased costs, of unexpected variations in mineral resources and reserves, grade or recovery rates or other risks generally associated with mining, unanticipated delays in obtaining governmental, regulatory or First Nations approvals, risks related to First Nations title and consultation, reliance upon key management and other personnel, deficiencies in the Company's title to its properties, uninsurable risks, failure to manage conflicts of interest, failure to obtain or maintain required permits and licences, risks related to changes in laws, regulations, policy and public perception, as well as those factors or other risks as more fully described in NexGen's Annual Information Form dated March 6, 2024 filed with the securities commissions of all of the provinces of Canada except Quebec and in NexGen's 40-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and Edgar at www.sec.gov .

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or statements or implied by forward-looking information or statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements due to the inherent uncertainty thereof.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

Contact Information: Leigh Curyer, Chief Executive Officer, NexGen Energy Ltd., +1 604 428 4112, [email protected]; Travis McPherson, Chief Commercial Officer, NexGen Energy Ltd., +1 604 428 4112, [email protected], www.nexgenenergy.ca; Monica Kras, Vice President, Corporate Development, +44 7307 191933, [email protected], www.nexgenenergy.ca