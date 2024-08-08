NexGen Announces Best Hole (RK-24-207) to Date and Material Expansion of Mineralized Zone at Patterson Corridor East

Off-scale (>61,000 cps) high-grade uranium mineralization has been intersected in four drillholes to date, including RK-24-183, -197, -202, and -207. The most recent intersection in RK-24-207 contains the first instance of massive replacement by uraninite, a key indicator of a strongly mineralized system (Figures 3 and 4, Table 1) with 1.5 m >10,000 cps (including 0.3 m >61,000 cps) within cumulative interval mineralization of 26.2 m > 500 cps (Table 2).

Results include the best and most recent intercept in RK-24-207, that confirms continuity of mineralization, massive replacement uranium and significant high grade at PCE (Table 1). The high-intensity style mineralization is indicative of exceptional formation conditions linked to significant orebodies within the Athabasca Basin and most notably the Arrow Deposit 3.5 km to the west. In addition, this zone of high-intensity mineralization in RK-24-207 is at a similar depth to Arrow's A2 high-grade heart. PCE, like Arrow, is contained solely in the competent basement rock which is the ideal underground setting. The mineralized signature is expressed as very analogous to Arrow, localized veins (up to off-scale >61,000 cps) within elevated radioactivity that extends over more than 100 m.

Summer drilling to date totals 10,045.5 m of the planned 22,000 m from 12 completed drillholes. Assays from disclosed mineralized intersections are pending and due in Q4 2024.

As a consequence of these results, the focus of the summer program has substantially elevated with two primary objectives:

continue to test the extent of the mineralized system through bold step outs, and

vector in on the high-grade zones within the broader mineralized system.

Leigh Curyer, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "In the first two months of the summer program, the results have rapidly indicated an expansive, mineralized footprint with remarkable continuity. Geological characteristics are very analogous to Arrow indicating a large, pervasive and high-grade system. The summer program has been purposely bold with very large drill step outs and has intersected mineralization in an additional 8 of the 12 holes drilled. Important to note, PCE has currently hit 4 holes with intense mineralization >61,000 cps, with this occurring at Arrow for the first time in the 15th hole - which led to subsequently delineating broad ultra-high grade zones in the A2 shear of Arrow.

Discoveries of the calibre of Arrow all take their own path in terms of time and extent of drilling to fully define. PCE is now commencing its path showing all the characteristics of Arrow at the same stage. PCE validates the continued prospectivity of the NexGen land package is immense and underpins the southwest Athabasca Basin as the future of Canada's uranium industry growth over the balance of this century.

NexGen is at an incredibly exciting stage, focused on concluding the Federal Environmental Assessment for the Rook I Project, construction readiness on receipt of final approvals and in parallel drilling a newly discovered zone of mineralization."

Mineralization is hosted as semi-massive to massive pitchblende veins, fracture coatings, and disseminations. Structures focus the mineralization via reactivated shears and faults while competent wall rock (silicified orthogneiss) acts as a physical trap. The mineralization and alteration patterns depict a well-developed hydrothermal fluid system. Typical alteration associated with the mineralization includes the formation of iron-rich minerals (hydrothermal hematite), iron oxide (limonite), clay, and chlorite. These characteristics combined with the size of the mineralized footprint, as well as the presence of >61,000 cps, demonstrates the similarities between PCE and Arrow at the same stage.

Table 1: 2024 Summer program spectrometer results to date

Drillhole Unconformity

Depth (m) Handheld Spectrometer Results (RS-125) Hole ID Azimuth Dip Total

Depth

(m) From (m) To (m) Width (m) CPS Range RK-24-195 310 -70 588.0 N/A 171.5 172.0 0.5 <500 - 1,500









172.0 172.5 0.5 <500









192.0 192.5 0.5 <500









216.0 216.5 0.5 <500 RK-24-196 310 -70 841.0 103.4 701.5 703.0 1.5 <500









703.0 703.5 0.5 1,600 - 2,500









703.5 704.0 0.5 <500









704.0 704.5 0.5 570 - 1,320









705.5 706.0 0.5 <500 - 520









723.5 724.0 0.5 <500 - 600









731.0 731.7 0.7 <500









731.7 731.8 0.1 3,380 - 4,180









731.8 731.9 0.1 10,000 - 14,000









731.9 732.0 0.1 <500









732.0 732.1 0.1 <500 - 3,100









732.5 736.5 4.0 <500 - 3,100









741.0 741.5 0.5 <500 - 4,000









742.5 743.0 0.5 <500 - 1,000









744.5 745.0 0.5 <500









745.0 745.5 0.5 <500 - 1,350









745.5 746.0 0.5 <500









746.0 746.5 0.5 <500 - 520









746.5 747.0 0.5 <500 - 530









747.0 748.0 1.0 <500









748.5 749.0 0.5 <500









749.5 750.0 0.5 <500 - 3,200









750.0 750.5 0.5 <500 - 2,100









757.0 757.5 0.5 <500 - 2,350









758.0 758.5 0.5 <500









760.0 760.5 0.5 <500









765.5 766.6 1.1 <500 RK-24-197 310 -70 792.0 117.7 241.0 241.5 0.5 <500









518.0 521.5 3.5 <500









523.5 524.0 0.5 <500









524.0 524.5 0.5 <500 - 990









524.5 525.0 0.5 <500 - 2990









525.0 525.5 0.5 <500 - 2510









525.5 526.0 0.5 <500 - 660









526.0 526.4 0.4 <500 - 10,000









526.4 526.6 0.2 10,000 - 13,050









526.6 527.0 0.4 510 - 6,550









527.0 527.5 0.5 1,040 - 9,560









527.5 527.6 0.1 9,580 - 10,000









527.6 527.8 0.2 10,000 - 26,400









527.8 528.5 0.7 <500









528.5 528.8 0.3 940 - 10,000









528.8 528.9 0.1 10,000 - 46,400









528.9 529.0 0.1 865 - 2,250









529.0 529.5 0.5 <500









530.5 535.5 5.0 <500









536.0 536.5 0.5 <500









546.0 546.5 0.5 <500









546.5 547.0 0.5 <500









547.0 547.5 0.5 <500 - 670









547.5 548.0 0.5 <500









548.0 548.5 0.5 <500 - 890









548.5 548.6 0.1 1,000 - 8,200









548.6 548.8 0.2 21,200 - 33,800









548.8 549.0 0.2 42,600 - 52,800









549.0 549.5 0.5 600 - 1,500









549.5 550.0 0.5 2,200 - 4,400









550.0 550.5 0.5 <500 - 1,600









550.5 551.0 0.5 <500









551.0 551.5 0.5 <500 - 620









551.5 552.0 0.5 <500 - 550









552.0 552.5 0.5 1,300 - 2,000









552.5 552.6 0.1 25,000 - 32,000









552.7 552.9 0.2 40,100 - >61,000









552.9 553.0 0.1 17,100 - 25,000









553.0 553.5 0.5 <500 - 1,500 RK-24-198 310 -70 743.2 117.3 333.5 334.0 0.5 <500









669.5 670.0 0.5 <500 RK-24-199 310 -70 807.0 107.1 No Significant Intersections RK-24-200 310 -70 804.0 112.6 339.0 339.5 0.5 <500









354.0 354.5 0.5 <500 - 750









465.5 466.0 0.5 <500 - 600









611.0 611.5 0.5 <500 - 660









612.0 612.5 0.5 <500









613.0 613.5 0.5 <500 - 970









619.0 619.5 0.5 <500 - 510









619.5 620.0 0.5 <500









623.0 623.5 0.5 <500 RK-24-201 310 -70 939.0 108.9 412.5 413.0 0.5 <500









673.5 674.0 0.5 <500









674.5 675.0 0.5 <500









675.0 675.5 0.5 <500 - 3,800









675.5 676.0 0.5 <500









677.5 678.0 0.5 <500 - 550









678.5 679.0 0.5 650 - 700









679.0 679.5 0.5 <500









680.0 681.0 1.0 <500









693.5 694.0 0.5 700 - 800









694.0 695.0 1.0 <500









695.0 695.5 0.5 700 - 900









695.5 696.0 0.5 <500









696.0 696.5 0.5 500 - 1,800









696.5 697.0 0.5 500 - 2,600









697.0 699.0 2.0 <500









699.5 700.5 1.0 <500









700.5 701.0 0.5 650 - 700









701.0 701.5 0.5 <500 - 550









701.5 702.0 0.5 <500 - 600









702.0 702.5 0.5 <500 - 750









703.0 703.5 0.5 <500









708.0 709.0 1.0 <500









721.5 722.0 0.5 <500









741.0 741.5 0.5 <500









765.5 766.0 0.5 <500 - 1300









819.0 819.5 0.5 <500 - 1800









822.5 823.0 0.5 <500 - 630









837.5 838.0 0.5 <500









867.5 868.0 0.5 <500 RK-24-202 310 -70 1138.2 106.3 622.5 623.0 0.5 <500









623.5 624.0 0.5 <500









732.0 732.5 0.5 <500









780.5 781.0 0.5 <500









846.0 850.3 4.3 <500









886.0 886.2 0.2 <500 - 1,780









886.2 886.3 0.1 10,000 - 14,100









886.3 886.5 0.2 <500 - 1,700









887.5 888.0 0.5 <500 - 1,300









895.5 896.0 0.5 <500 - 3,200









907.0 908.0 1.0 <500









922.5 923.0 0.5 <500 - 650









926.5 927.0 0.5 <500









928.0 928.5 0.5 <500 - 540









931.0 931.5 0.5 <500 - 3,400









931.5 932.0 0.5 <500 - 1,050









932.0 932.5 0.5 <500 - 650









933.5 934.0 0.5 <500 - 2,580









934.0 934.3 0.3 <500 - 6,100









934.3 934.4 0.1 55,500 - >61,000









934.4 934.5 0.1 <500









936.0 936.3 0.3 <500









936.3 936.4 0.1 12,000 - >61,000









936.4 936.5 0.1 530 - 650









943.5 944.0 0.5 <500 - 2,290









944.0 944.5 0.5 <500 - 800









947.0 947.5 0.5 <500









948.5 949.0 0.5 <500









951.0 951.5 0.5 <500









951.5 951.7 0.2 850 - 3,200









951.7 952.0 0.3 10,000 - 17,200









952.0 952.5 0.5 <500 - 7,500









952.5 953.0 0.5 <500 - 690









953.0 953.5 0.5 <500









953.5 954.0 0.5 <500 - 1,700









954.0 954.5 0.5 600 - 2,020









954.5 955.0 0.5 500 - 8,500









955.0 955.5 0.5 <500









955.5 956.0 0.5 500 - 2,250









956.0 956.5 0.5 <500 - 3,200









957.0 957.5 0.5 <500 - 1,500









957.5 958.0 0.5 500 - 1,000









958.0 958.5 0.5 <500 - 1,010









958.5 959.0 0.5 <500 - 1,650









959.0 959.5 0.5 <500 - 2,000









959.5 960.0 0.5 <500 - 2,300









961.0 961.5 0.5 <500 - 2,000









961.5 962.0 0.5 <500 - 2,270









963.0 964.0 1.0 <500









964.0 964.5 0.5 <500 - 750









965.0 965.5 0.5 <500 - 1,500









965.5 966.0 0.5 3,000 - 8,000









966.0 966.5 0.5 <500 - 3,000









966.5 967.0 0.5 5,000 - 6,000









967.0 967.3 0.3 5,000 - 6,000









967.3 967.5 0.2 10,000 - 49,000









967.5 968.0 0.5 1,700 - 8,100









968.0 968.5 0.5 <500 - 2,000









968.5 969.0 0.5 <500 - 1,600









969.0 969.5 0.5 <500 - 940









980.0 980.5 0.5 <500 - 4,000









981.0 981.5 0.5 <500 - 650









981.5 982.0 0.5 <500









983.0 983.5 0.5 <500 - 820









983.5 984.0 0.5 <500 - 900









984.0 984.5 0.5 1450 - 1,820









984.5 985.0 0.5 800 - 3,700









985.0 985.5 0.5 <500 - 700









985.5 986.0 0.5 <500









996.5 997.0 0.5 <500









997.5 998.0 0.5 <500









998.0 998.5 0.5 <500 - 2,280









1005.0 1006.5 1.5 <500









1008.5 1009.5 1.0 <500









1016.5 1017.0 0.5 <500 - 660









1026.5 1027.0 0.5 <500 RK-24-203 310 -70 738.0 103.7 360.5 361.0 0.5 <500









363.5 364.0 0.5 <500









470.0 471.5 1.5 <500









472.0 472.5 0.5 <500 RK-24-204 290 -70 822.0 110.1 471.5 472.0 0.5 <500









553.0 553.5 0.5 <500









554.0 555.0 1.0 <500









555.0 555.5 0.5 <500 - 570









555.5 556.0 0.5 <500 - 900









556.0 556.5 0.5 680 - 1,900









556.5 557.0 0.5 <500 - 1,300









557.0 557.5 0.5 <500 - 530









557.5 558.0 0.5 <500 - 1,150









558.0 558.5 0.5 580 - 900









558.5 559.0 0.5 <500 - 600









559.0 560.0 1.0 <500









574.0 574.5 0.5 <500 - 2,020









574.5 575.0 0.5 <500 - 1,860









575.0 575.5 0.5 <500 - 4,120









575.5 576.0 0.5 <500 - 600









576.0 576.5 0.5 <500 - 1,400









576.5 577.5 1.0 <500









578.0 578.5 0.5 <500 - 580









579.0 579.5 0.5 <500 - 580









579.5 580.0 0.5 <500









580.0 580.5 0.5 <500 - 660









580.5 580.8 0.3 2,100 - 2,800









580.8 581.0 0.2 10,000 - 11,000









581.0 581.5 0.5 3,600 - 8,000









581.5 582.0 0.5 550 - 8,700









582.0 582.5 0.5 <500 - 4,700









582.5 583.0 0.5 800 - 2,200









583.0 583.5 0.5 <500 - 1,500









583.5 584.0 0.5 <500 - 2,400









584.0 584.5 0.5 <500









585.5 586.0 0.5 <500 - 680









587.0 587.5 0.5 <500 - 5,370









587.5 588.0 0.5 900 - 7,200









588.0 588.5 0.5 <500 - 1,200









588.5 590.0 1.5 <500









595.5 596.5 1.0 <500









597.0 597.5 0.5 <500 - 510









598.5 599.0 0.5 <500 - 1,100









599.0 599.5 0.5 <500 - 3,850









599.5 600.0 0.5 <500 - 700









600.0 600.5 0.5 <500 - 3,700









600.5 601.0 0.5 <500 RK-24-205 320 -70 1032.0 109.1 459.5 464.0 4.5 <500









464.0 464.5 0.5 500 - 1,000









464.5 465.0 0.5 <500









741.5 742.0 0.5 <500 - 1,100









742.0 742.5 0.5 1,600 - 7,500









742.5 743.0 0.5 <500 - 1,500









746.5 747.0 0.5 <500 - 600









747.0 748.0 1.0 <500









766.0 766.5 0.5 <500









768.0 768.5 0.5 <500 - 950









769.0 769.5 0.5 <500 - 1,600









769.5 770.0 0.5 500 - 1,300









770.0 770.5 0.5 <500 - 1,300









770.5 771.0 0.5 700 - 1,200









771.0 771.5 0.5 <500 - 850









771.5 772.0 0.5 <500 - 700









772.5 773.5 1.0 <500









779.5 780.0 0.5 <500 - 600









780.0 780.5 0.5 <500









784.0 784.5 0.5 <500 - 1,150









784.5 785.0 0.5 <500









785.0 785.5 0.5 <500 - 700









786.0 786.5 0.5 600 - 1,400









786.5 787.0 0.5 <500 - 1,050









787.0 787.5 0.5 500 - 950









787.5 788.0 0.5 <500









788.0 788.5 0.5 <500 - 1,900









788.5 789.0 0.5 <500 - 750









789.0 789.5 0.5 800 - 4,200









789.5 790.0 0.5 900 - 4,800









790.0 790.5 0.5 <500 - 850









791.0 791.5 0.5 <500 - 2,200









791.5 792.0 0.5 <500 - 1,500









792.0 792.5 0.5 <500 - 800









792.5 793.0 0.5 <500









793.0 793.5 0.5 <500 - 1,200









793.5 793.6 0.1 <500 - 25,000









793.6 794.0 0.4 <500 - 3,000









794.0 794.5 0.5 <500









794.5 795.0 0.5 <500 - 600









795.0 795.5 0.5 <500









802.0 802.5 0.5 <500









804.0 804.5 0.5 <500









804.5 805.5 1.0 <500 - 650









807.0 807.5 0.5 <500 - 900









807.5 808.0 0.5 <500 - 550









808.0 808.5 0.5 <500









851.0 851.5 0.5 <500









853.5 854.0 0.5 <500 - 2,300 RK-24-206 298 -75 TBD 96.5 In progress RK-24-207 330 -70 801.0 114.9 505.0 510.5 5.5 <500









514.5 515.5 1.0 <500









515.5 516.0 0.5 <500 - 980









516.0 516.5 0.5 <500 - 650









516.5 517.0 0.5 <500 - 410









517.0 517.5 0.5 <500 - 800









517.5 518.0 0.5 <500 - 950









518.0 518.5 0.5 <500









519.0 519.5 0.5 <500









519.5 520.0 0.5 550 - 8,500









520.0 520.5 0.5 1,000 - 1,750









520.5 521.0 0.5 750 - 1,500









521.0 521.5 0.5 <500 - 1,500









521.5 522.0 0.5 <500 - 800









522.0 522.5 0.5 700 - 8,500









522.5 523.0 0.5 900 - 1,400









523.0 523.5 0.5 800 - 1,700









523.5 524.0 0.5 600 - 8,200









524.0 524.5 0.5 10,000 - 32,000









524.5 525.0 0.5 5,000 - 22,000









525.0 525.1 0.1 30,000 - 60,000









525.1 525.4 0.3 >61,000









525.4 525.5 0.1 22,000 - 60,000









525.5 526.0 0.5 600 - 6,200









526.0 526.5 0.5 <500 - 3,500









526.5 527.0 0.5 1,700 - 9,800









527.0 527.5 0.5 2,800 - 20,000









527.5 528.0 0.5 500 - 24,000









528.0 528.5 0.5 750 - 1,200









528.5 529.0 0.5 2,800 - 9,500









529.0 529.5 0.5 1,100 - 6,500









529.5 530.0 0.5 1,100 - 2,900









530.0 530.5 0.5 550 - 1,600









530.5 531.0 0.5 1,500 - 4,300









531.0 531.5 0.5 550 - 900









531.5 532.0 0.5 <500 - 750









532.0 532.5 0.5 <500 - 1,200









533.0 533.5 0.5 <500 - 1,250









533.5 534.0 0.5 950 - 1,800









534.0 534.5 0.5 600 - 1,500









534.5 535.0 0.5 <500









536.0 536.5 0.5 <500









536.5 537.0 0.5 <500 - 15,000









537.0 537.5 0.5 <500 - 4,200









538.0 538.5 0.5 <500









538.5 539.0 0.5 <500 - 560









539.0 539.5 0.5 <500









540.0 540.5 0.5 <500 - 7,200









540.5 541.0 0.5 4,600 - 8,200









550.5 551.0 0.5 <500









552.0 552.5 0.5 <500 - 570









554.0 554.5 0.5 <500









558.5 559.0 0.5 <500









560.0 561.0 1.0 <500









567.5 568.0 0.5 <500









572.5 573.0 0.5 <500









578.5 579.0 0.5 <500









581.5 582.0 0.5 <500 - 1,010









583.5 584.5 1.0 <500









585.5 586.0 0.5 <500 - 780









586.0 587.0 1.0 <500









595.0 595.5 0.5 <500









595.5 596.0 0.5 <500 - 900









596.0 597.0 1.0 <500









600.5 601.0 0.5 <500









610.5 611.0 0.5 <500









619.0 620.0 1.0 <500 - 510









625.8 627.0 1.2 <500 - 550









636.8 641.0 4.2 <500









644.0 645.5 1.5 <500









717.5 718.5 1.0 <500 - 880









729.0 732.0 3.0 <500 - 980

All depths and intervals are meters downhole, true thicknesses are yet to be determined.

"Off-scale" refers to >61,000 cps total readings by gamma spectrometer type RS-125.

Unconformity of 'N/A' denotes a lack of visible contact between Athabasca sandstone and basement rock.

Maximum internal dilution 2.0 m downhole.

Minimum thickness of 0.5 m downhole.

All depths and intervals are metres downhole, true thicknesses are yet to be determined. Resource modelling in conjunction with an updated mineral resource estimate is required before true thicknesses can be determined.

Table 2: Cumulative mineralization from 2024 summer program to date

Hole ID Cumulative

Radioactivity

>500 cps

(m) Maximum

Reading

(cps) RK-24-195 0.5 1,500 RK-24-196 10.3 14,000 RK-24-197 10.2 >61000 RK-24-198 0 N/A RK-24-199 0 N/A RK-24-200 1.5 970 RK-24-201 7 3,800 RK-24-202 23.6 >61000 RK-24-203 0 N/A RK-24-204 16 11,000 RK-24-205 17 25,000 RK-24-207 26.2 >61000

All depths and intervals are meters downhole, true thicknesses are yet to be determined.

Radioactivity measured by gamma scintillometer type RS-120 and gamma spectrometer type RS-125.

Maximum readings stated as 'N/A' had no radioactivity >500 cps.

About NexGen

NexGen Energy is a Canadian company focused on delivering clean energy fuel for the future. The Company's flagship Rook I Project is being optimally developed into the largest low cost producing uranium mine globally, incorporating the most elite standards in environmental and social governance. The Rook I Project is supported by a NI 43-101 compliant Feasibility Study which outlines the elite environmental performance and industry leading economics. NexGen is led by a team of experienced uranium and mining industry professionals with expertise across the entire mining life cycle, including exploration, financing, project engineering and construction, operations, and closure. NexGen is leveraging its proven experience to deliver a Project that leads the entire mining industry socially, technically, and environmentally. The Project and prospective portfolio in northern Saskatchewan will provide generational long-term economic, environmental, and social benefits for Saskatchewan, Canada, and the world.





NexGen is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "NXE" and on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol "NXG" providing access to global investors to participate in NexGen's mission of solving three major global challenges in decarbonization, energy security and access to power. The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, with its primary operations office in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

Technical Disclosure*

All technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Jason Craven, NexGen's Manager, Exploration, a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101.

Natural gamma radiation in drill core reported in this news release was measured in counts per second (cps) using a Radiation Solutions Inc. RS-125 gamma spectrometer. The reader is cautioned that total count gamma readings may not be directly or uniformly related to uranium grades of the rock sample measured; they should be used only as a preliminary indication of the presence of radioactive minerals.

A technical report in respect of the FS is filed on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ) and EDGAR (www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml ) and is available for review on NexGen Energy's website (www.nexgenenergy.ca ).

Cautionary Note to U.S. Investors

This news release includes Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources classification terms that comply with reporting standards in Canada and the Mineral Reserves and the Mineral Resources estimates are made in accordance with NI 43-101. NI 43-101 is a rule developed by the Canadian Securities Administrators that establishes standards for all public disclosure an issuer makes of scientific and technical information concerning mineral projects. These standards differ from the requirements of the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") set by the SEC's rules that are applicable to domestic United States reporting companies. Consequently, Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources information included in this news release is not comparable to similar information that would generally be disclosed by domestic U.S. reporting companies subject to the reporting and disclosure requirements of the SEC Accordingly, information concerning mineral deposits set forth herein may not be comparable with information made public by companies that report in accordance with U.S. standards.

Forward-Looking Information

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable United States securities laws and regulations and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates, the 2021 Arrow Deposit, Rook I Project and estimates of uranium production, grade and long-term average uranium prices, anticipated effects of completed drill results on the Rook I Project, planned work programs, completion of further site investigations and engineering work to support basic engineering of the project and expected outcomes. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Statements relating to "mineral resources" are deemed to be forward-looking information, as they involve the implied assessment that, based on certain estimates and assumptions, the mineral resources described can be profitably produced in the future.

Forward-looking information and statements are based on the then current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about NexGen's business and the industry and markets in which it operates. Forward-looking information and statements are made based upon numerous assumptions, including among others, that the mineral reserve and resources estimates and the key assumptions and parameters on which such estimates are based are as set out in this news release and the technical report for the property , the results of planned exploration activities are as anticipated, the price and market supply of uranium, the cost of planned exploration activities, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms, that third party contractors, equipment, supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct NexGen's planned exploration activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner and that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward looking information or making forward looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate in the future.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performances and achievements of NexGen to differ materially from any projections of results, performances and achievements of NexGen expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others, the existence of negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing, uncertainty of the availability of additional financing, the risk that pending assay results will not confirm previously announced preliminary results, conclusions of economic valuations, the risk that actual results of exploration activities will be different than anticipated, the cost of labour, equipment or materials will increase more than expected, that the future price of uranium will decline or otherwise not rise to an economic level, the appeal of alternate sources of energy to uranium-produced energy, that the Canadian dollar will strengthen against the U.S. dollar, that mineral resources and reserves are not as estimated, that actual costs or actual results of reclamation activities are greater than expected, that changes in project parameters and plans continue to be refined and may result in increased costs, of unexpected variations in mineral resources and reserves, grade or recovery rates or other risks generally associated with mining, unanticipated delays in obtaining governmental, regulatory or First Nations approvals, risks related to First Nations title and consultation, reliance upon key management and other personnel, deficiencies in the Company's title to its properties, uninsurable risks, failure to manage conflicts of interest, failure to obtain or maintain required permits and licences, risks related to changes in laws, regulations, policy and public perception, as well as those factors or other risks as more fully described in NexGen's Annual Information Form dated March 6, 2024 filed with the securities commissions of all of the provinces of Canada except Quebec and in NexGen's 40-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and Edgar at www.sec.gov .

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or statements or implied by forward-looking information or statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements due to the inherent uncertainty thereof.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE NexGen Energy Ltd.

Contact Information: Leigh Curyer, Chief Executive Officer, NexGen Energy Ltd., +1 604 428 4112, [email protected], www.nexgenenergy.ca; Travis McPherson, Chief Commercial Officer, NexGen Energy Ltd., +1 604 428 4112, [email protected], www.nexgenenergy.ca; Monica Kras, Vice President, Corporate Development, +44 7307 191933, [email protected], www.nexgenenergy.ca